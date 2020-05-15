Diamondback Energy Will Generate Ample Cash Flows Despite The Downturn

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) posted strong oil production growth for Q1-2020, but the company's output will decline substantially in the coming quarters as it cuts capital expenses and reduces drilling activity. Currently, it seems like the worst might be over for the oil market, but if the business environment turns sour, then I expect Diamondback Energy to further reduce spending and curtail exploration and production work. The good thing, however, is that Diamondback Energy is well-positioned to weather the slump. Thanks to a robust hedge book, Diamondback Energy will likely generate decent levels of cash flows. The company's balance sheet is also in a good shape.

Diamondback Energy reported strong first-quarter results by reporting a double-digit increase in oil production and better-than-expected earnings. The company produced a total of 321,057 boe per day, including oil production of 201,369 bpd, depicting growth rates of 22.3% and 12.5% respectively on a year-over-year basis. Its realized prices for oil, gas, and NGL, however, fell by 15% in this period to around $30 per boe. I expected the company to report a dip in profits due to the weakness in commodity prices. Analysts were expecting a 6.5% drop in profits on a year-over-year basis to $1.30 per share, but the company posted a 4.3% increase in adjusted earnings to $1.45 per share.

Diamondback Energy's future, however, is looking challenging. The plunge in oil prices from an average of around $46 per barrel to just $26 at the time of this writing will hurt the company's earnings and cash flows. The commodity prices have not only been weak but also highly volatile, with the WTI crude futures settlement prices dropping from more than $50 a barrel in February to an all-time low of negative $37.63 in April, and recovering to more than $20 this month. This volatility adds a layer of uncertainty around the company's future earnings and cash flows.

In a weak and volatile oil price environment, all shale oil drillers have reduced CapEx, cut drilling activity, and are now focusing on preserving their cash flows and protecting their balance sheets. Diamondback Energy originally planned to spend $2.8-$3 billion in 2020 as capital expenditures, roughly flat from last year. But the company has now reduced this year's CapEx guidance to the range of $1.5 to $1.9 billion, including drilling, completion, and equipment capital of $1.31 to $1.63 billion, midstream spend of $100 to $150 million, and infrastructure capital of $90 to $120 million. Consequently, the company's capital investments will fall by 43% from last year to around $1.7 billion (midpoint of the new guidance) in 2020.

This large cut in spending will come after the company reduces drilling activity across all of its operating areas. The company worked with more than 20 rigs and eight completion crews throughout most of the first quarter, but immediately started dropping rigs. Diamondback Energy will exit the current month with just 10 rigs, enter the third quarter with eight rigs, and the fourth quarter with seven rigs. The company also halted all well completion operations in early-March for at least a month. It will now work with an average of less than one completion crew in Q2-2020. The company will curtail May oil production by 10% to 15%. As a result of these measures, Diamondback Energy's oil production will fall to an average of 184,000 bpd during Q2-Q4-2020, depicting a drop of 8% from Q1-2020, as per the company's guidance. For the full year, Diamondback Energy now expects to produce 295,000 boe to 310,000 boe per day, including oil production of 183,000 bpd to 193,000 bpd which depicts flat levels of production at the midpoint from 187,700 bopd pumped in 2019.

That being said, if oil prices come under pressure again, then Diamondback Energy can further cut spending and reduce drilling activity. The company is cutting May production by up to 15% on a gross basis, but if the going gets tough, I believe it can go much lower in the coming months. Note that the company produced roughly 250,000 bpd of oil on a gross basis in the first quarter while its marketing commitments linked with take-or-pay contracts cover 125,000 bpd of volumes (equivalent to 50% of gross prod.). From this, we can estimate the company has room to cut its oil output by well over 15% while staying within its marketing and other technical limitations.

If oil prices reach some sort of stability in the $20s to $30s a barrel range, then I think Diamondback Energy will not make any additional cuts. The company is currently hunkering down and waiting for the storm to clear. But I expect Diamondback Energy to resume working at $30 oil, based on what we heard from the management during the first-quarter conference call. The company might not redeploy rigs and start growing production. Instead, it will focus on bringing some of the curtailed volumes back into production and work through the drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). But we likely won't see any meaningful increase in spending since the company will remain focused on preserving cash flows and protecting the balance sheet.

What I particularly like about Diamondback Energy is the company has ample downside protection and might continue generating decent levels of cash flows which will fund most, if not all, of its capital expenditures and dividends, thanks to robust crude oil hedges. The company has expanded its hedge coverage in the last few weeks and now more than 95% of its expected oil production for the remaining year and around half of its estimated oil volumes for 2021 are backed by crude oil hedges. The quality of its hedge book has also improved as the company has removed all three-way collar contracts and replaced them with swaps and two-way collars that offer superior downside protection under various oil price scenarios. The downside protection price for the company's derivative contracts is around $41 to $42 a barrel for 2020 and $38 to $39 per barrel for 2021. Therefore, I now expect Diamondback Energy to continue receiving a decent price for almost all of its oil production, even as benchmark prices trade around mid-$20s a barrel. This could give a boost to the company's cash flows.

Meanwhile, Diamondback Energy's cash outflows as capital expenditures will decline substantially in the coming quarters. Due to the timing of the cash flows, the company will realize the impact of the recent reduction in drilling activity in the second half of the year when its cash outflows will drop significantly. At the same time, the company might realize hedging gains (barring a major recovery in oil prices) which will lift its cash flow from operations. In my view, Diamondback Energy might burn cash flows in the first half of the year, but with support from hedges and declining levels of capital expenses, the company could swing to free cash flows in H2-2020.

The free cash flows can help strengthen Diamondback Energy's balance sheet. Furthermore, the company has suspended buybacks which I believe will also help shore up its liquidity. The company spent $98 million in Q1-2020 and $593 million in FY-2019 on buying back shares.

Diamondback Energy had $1.9 billion of liquidity at the end of the first quarter, including $93 million of cash reserves and around $1.8 billion available under the revolving credit facility. I expect the company to increase its liquidity, particularly its cash position, by the end of the year. This liquidity will then help the company in repaying the near-term debt of $400 million which matures in September 2021. Besides the $400 million notes, the company doesn't have any maturities until 2024. Diamondback Energy not only has a favorable debt maturity profile but also low levels of debt. The company carried $5.67 billion of debt at the end of the last quarter which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 44%, lower than the large-cap peer median of 57%, as per my calculation. For these reasons, I think Diamondback Energy is in good financial health.

Shares of Diamondback Energy have fallen by almost 50% in the last three months and the stock is priced 6.35-times on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, lower than the sector median of 7.47x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think Diamondback Energy is a well-run oil producer than can generate decent levels of cash flows in the downturn. Those investors who have a long-term bullish view on commodity prices and can tolerate oil price-related swings should consider buying this stock.

