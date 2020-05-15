Spotify's Guidance Underpromises - It Will Over-Deliver

Analysts mean price target is a little shy of $170, and I am right there with them on a revenues multiple basis.

Ad revenues are minor at Spotify. Even if the firm lost all ad-revenue, it would still meet Q2 guidance.

Spotify put up a stellar first quarter. It was stable in areas badly affected by COVID-19, and subscribers are keeping their premium subs.

Image: Spotify at the NYSE

A few months ago, I wrote an article on Spotify (SPOT), where I considered myself "Neutral" on the stock, but that opinion has now changed.

Data by YCharts

Chart: Spotify 1Yr Price

Since writing that article, Spotify's price per share has been on a wild ride. I don't think we're done yet, but I am averaging myself into this music giant for the long-haul, let me explain why.

Changing The Audio Landscape

If Spotify (SPOT) is to succeed, it will have to change the audio landscape dramatically.

In February, before global lockdowns and collapsing economies, I wrote the above. While Spotify has not gone through transformational changes, my thinking on the company and its prospects has. Spotify is truly on a path to becoming and sustaining a position as the world's largest audio platform.

Turning first to podcasts. During its Q1 earnings call, the company mentioned that podcast consumption on the platform had grown triple digits. Granted, podcasts are still relatively new to the platform, but it's promising to see that they are being consumed there. Podcast listening keeps users in-app and doesn't result in royalties being paid.

70% of the podcasts on Spotify are created by the company's wholly-owned Anchor. That's a promising step towards dynamic ad-insertion that we all know will revolutionize podcasting. Anchor offers podcasters unlimited free hosting and easier distribution to aggregators. It also helps podcasters monetize their product.

These kinds of numbers, in the macro-environment we have, are very promising. While I still think that Spotify has a way to go in its audio domination path, the firm is undoubtedly starting to shift the audio landscape and put its spin on things.

Q1 Earnings Takeaways

The 20-year trend is that everything linear dies, and on-demand wins. This is a trend that we suspect will be accelerated by the COVID pandemic. Time at home has moved people out of their cars, requiring them to shift their listening behavior, and that's when they discover streaming, and Spotify is the best positioned to capitalize on this. And because we offer personalized and on-demand experience, they end up staying. - Daniel Ek, Spotify CEO

If you have time to listen to (or read) the full opening statement from Daniel Ek on the Q1 earnings call, I'd recommend it. I picked the above quote out because it follows the same line of thinking from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said: "We have seen two years' worth of digital transformation in two months." For most of us, it no doubt feels like we've lived two-years over the last few months too.

The trend Ek mentioned above is, in less eloquent words, what I was trying to convey with my "changing the audio landscape" comments in my previous Spotify article. I had no idea that the world would do it for them just a few weeks later.

That changing landscape resulted in Spotify growing monthly active users (MAUs) by 31% year-over-year. Total monthly listeners now sit at 286M. Paid subscribers also saw an increase of 31% year-over-year to 130M.

Spotify owes the increase, at least in part, to being available anywhere. It is a platform-agnostic application that you can run on iOS, your TV, your car, and I'm sure your fridge (if it's running Android). In the earnings call, Ek specifically mentioned that more than 300 devices run Spotify, made by over 80 brands.

The Guidance

As alluded to in my title, the one aspect of the Spotify call that stood out to me was the 2020 guidance. While companies are pulling guidance pretty much across the board, Spotify reiterated its guidance, lowering expectations at a time when it is excelling.

I believe that the firm will beat its guidance, thus over-delivering on expectations.

Image: Spotify's Quarterly Revenues in Dollars

For Q2, the firm expects €1.75-1.95B in revenue. This would come from a slight bump in MAUs (289-299 MAU) and a boost in premium subscribers (133-138M). What eagle-eyed readers may note right off the bat is that €1.75B would be a reduction over Q1's €1.85B.

On the Q1 call, Ek said hard-hit areas like Italy saw a DAU drop but rebounded "in a big way." Unless that statement is materially different for countries later on the curve, it is challenging to foresee Spotify revenues declining by some €100M in Q2 (in terms of ARPU, that'd be 7.5M users canceling).

Image: Spotify Revenue Makeup by Segment

Could it be advertising? We know that there have been substantial cuts to advertising budgets in other mediums, and one could expect Spotify to be the same. Spotify, however, only generates 8% of its revenues from ads.

Image: Spotify 10-Q Segment Breakdown

Digging deeper in, briefly, Spotify gave guidance of 133M premium subscribers at the low end. At the company's premium ARPU of €4.42, revenues would be €1.76B with not a single ad served. I feel pretty confident that Spotify, given this guidance, will more than meet expectations for Q2.

What The Analysts Think

Spotify analysts are a somewhat mixed bag, which is expected for a tech company that rarely posts a profitable quarter.

The median price target across 30 analysts is $169.54. We have a $120 target on the low end and reach as high as $210 on the top end. Over the last month, five analysts have updated or reiterated price targets:

Analyst Firm Recommendation Price Target Mark Mahaney RBC Capital Buy $192 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Hold $140 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Buy $185 Brian W Russo Credit Suisse Hold $130 Matthew Thornton SunTrust Robinson Buy $167

My Take - Comparable Valuation

Spotify, being a money-losing tech firm, is a little hard to price. The best approach, at least today, is a revenues multiple comparison across the media landscape.

Selecting comparable firms is a little bit tricky, given that Spotify is a very narrowly focused firm, and players in the music space tend to offer an awful lot more (Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) as examples).

While not genuinely comparable because of the linear nature of its offerings, I have picked Sirius (SIRI). Alongside that, I also think that Netflix (NFLX), a narrowly-focused firm on the video side of things is also a peer (narrow focus, on-demand entertainment). Both of these firms, along with many others that I cannot justify, were listed by Spotify as peers when the company went public.

Here are the three firms on a P/S basis:

Company P/S Spotify 3.47 Sirius 2.91 Netflix 8.98

I don't think I need to argue that Spotify's future is brighter than Sirius', so I'll move on to Netflix.

Netflix has captured the hearts and minds of people around the world during the pandemic, and its price accurately reflects that. Spotify does not appear to be getting a similar treatment, though, despite capturing the audio front.

Granted, people spend more time with video, and Netflix has many more users, but Spotify has a much healthier balance sheet, and I love healthy balance sheets. With $1.65B in cash & investments on the balance sheet and zero debt, Spotify is well-capitalized to handle any kind of revenue loss from a reduction in ad-sales. The firm also has some buying power to continue wrapping up the audio market in its grasps.

I believe this, over the longer term, warrants a P/S ratio closer to Netflix's, or even those of the broader tech space. A P/S of 4 would be more than fair, while significantly less than that of Netflix, Amazon (5.59), and Apple (5.12).

A P/S of 4 would work out to a price target of ~$170.

Hideaway Scores

Spotify has relatively decent Hideaway Scores. The firm has a "B" rating in Quality, Momentum, and Composite scores, with the Price score dragging it down a bit.

Composite Score Momentum Score Price Score Quality Score B B D B

High-Quality Hideaway is my new Seeking Alpha marketplace launching June 1st. As a subscriber, you will receive unfettered access to the Hideaway Scores for more than 4,000 actively traded companies. Highly rated Hideaway firms beat the market as a whole and help you rest easy at night, knowing your investments are well-positioned.

Also, you'll get a more in-depth analysis of quality firms and access to more quantitative measures than you can shake a stick at (Piotroski, Altman, Ohlson, Beneish and more as I add them).

If you'd like to learn more about the Hideaway Score, see this blog post.

Concluding Remarks

I am now a buyer of Spotify. Before, I was skeptical, but like many, my opinions on almost everything have changed over the last few months.

Spotify is relatively unaffected by COVID-19, and related lockdowns. It has many catalysts for future growth and is a dominant player in a market that other big tech firms are ignoring (to focus on video).

My price target for the firm is $170, in line with most analysts, and representing a 12% increase over the price at the time of writing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.