Sugar Bounces From The Lowest Price Since 2007

In a Seeking Alpha article on April 3, I explained how the price action in crude oil was weighing on the prices of corn and sugar. In the US, corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol, an additive in gasoline. The US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of the coarse grain. Processing corn into ethanol over the past decades supported farmers, contributed to US energy independence, and according to some scientists, reduces carbon emissions. Brazil is the leading producer and exporter of sugarcane. In the South American nation, the primary input when it comes to the biofuel is the sweet commodity.

At the start of April, the price of gasoline had already declined to its lowest level in many years. The nearby NYMEX contract traded to a low of 37.60 cents per gallon during the week of March 23. The price of crude oil had yet to fall into negative territory for the first time in modern history at the start of April. The week that oil fell below zero, sugar hit its lowest price since 2007. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN product reflect the price action in the sugar futures market.

Sugar moves below 10 cents and bounces- A bullish pattern

Sugar traded to a high of 15.90 cents per pound during the week of February 10. The price of sugar then evaporated like a spoonful of the sweet commodity in a hot cup of coffee.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price fell to a low of 9.05 cents during the week of April 27, a decline of over 43%. Sugar fell to its lowest price since 2007 when it traded to a low of 8.36 cents per pound.

Weekly price momentum and relative strength indicators were in oversold territory as of May 14. The total number of open long and short positions in the ICE sugar futures market fell from 1.26 million contracts in mid-February when sugar was on its high to 963,061 contracts as of May 13, a drop of 23.6%. A price decline when open interest is falling is not typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market, but 2020 has been anything but an ordinary year in all asset classes. Speculative longs in the sugar market earlier this year headed for the sidelines as the deflationary spiral on the back of Coronavirus. Weekly historical volatility was at 15.4% when sugar was near the high at around the 45.7% level as of May 14.

Meanwhile, the weekly chart shows that during the period when sugar fell to the low of 9.05 cents, the futures market put in a bullish reversal, and the price had not returned to below the 10 cents per pound level since the final week of April.

Progress in crude oil since late April

The price action in the sugar market is often a function of trends in crude oil and gasoline. The South American nation processes a significant percentage of its sugar production each year into ethanol, the biofuel.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of gasoline futures shows that the price fell to a low of 37.60 cents per gallon, the lowest in years, in late March.

Source: CQG

Nearby crude oil futures fell into negative territory for the first time during the week of April 20. Sugar reached its low of 9.05 per pound the following week. The weakness in the energy markets contributed to the selling in sugar. As the demand for energy declined all over the globe, including in Brazil, the requirements for processing sugar into the biofuel decreased, weighing on the price of the sweet commodity.

The Brazilian real remains a bearish factor for the sweet commodity

Local production costs for sugar in Brazil are in local currency terms, while the US dollar is the pricing benchmark for the sweet commodity that trades on the ICE futures market. The steady decline in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair has weighed on the price of sugar.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the real versus the dollar currency pair shows that the Brazilian foreign exchange instrument declined from $0.65095 in 2011 to its most recent low on May 14 at $0.16730. In 2011, the price of sugar peaked at 36.08 cents. At 10.45 cents on May 14, the price was 71% lower. At $0.16875 on the exchange rate on May 14, the Brazilian currency was 74.1% lower. In Brazilian real terms, the price of sugar was 3.1% higher on May 14 than in 2011 when the sweet commodity was on its high in dollar terms on the futures market.

Meanwhile, the weakness and trend in the Brazilian currency remain a factor that weighs in the price of sugar.

Sugar rose to a high in 2011 with many other commodities

In 2008, the price of sugar fell to a low of 9.44, just slightly above the most recent nadir at 9.05 per pound. During the global financial crisis in 2008, central banks and governments around the world used stimulus to stabilize economies. Historically low interest rates, quantitative easing that pushed rates lower further out along the yield curve, and government programs and bailouts increased the money supply in the wake of 2008.

In 2020, Coronavirus has caused an even more substantial influx of stimulative measures. Last week, the US Treasury told markets they would borrow $3 trillion to fund the stimulus measures, so far. From June through September 2008, the Treasury only borrowed $530 billion, which was the previous high.

The events of 2008 led to a significant rally in commodity prices that took many to peaks in 2011, and sugar was no exception. If history repeats, we could see a substantial recovery in the sugar futures market, which traded to over triple the current price at the high in 2011.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates the price action from the 2008 low to the 2011 peak in the soft commodity.

CANE is the sugar ETF product- SGG is the ETN product

Sugar was trading at just above the 10 cents per pound level on Monday, May 11. The upside potential for the sweet commodity if history repeats is substantial. Risk-reward favors a rally in the sugar market from its current level.

The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) provides an alternative for those looking to participate in the sugar market without venturing into the futures arena. The fund summary and top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE has net assets of $7.21 million, trades an average of 41,335 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio. Sugar futures in July moved from 9.21 cents on April 28 to a high of 11.01 on May 1 or 19.54%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, CANE moved from $4.91 to $5.65 per share or 15.1% as CANE underperformed the sugar futures market. The performance of the ETF was because it holds a diversified portfolio of three sugar futures contracts. The nearby contract tends to display the highest level of price volatility. At the same time, sugar trades during hours when the stock market in the US is not operating. When the price of the futures moves to highs or lows when CANE is not available for trading, the ETF does not reflect the price action.

During the most recent rally, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN product (SGG) outperformed the CANE product. The fund summary for SGG states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SGG has net assets of $15.28 million, trades an average of 6,751 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. During the period when July sugar futures rose 19.54% and CANE appreciated by 15.1%, SGG’s performance was in the middle.

Source: Barchart

SGG moved from $29.71 to $35.09 over the same period, a rise of 18.1%.

If sugar is sitting at a price where it is near the bottom of its long-term pricing cycle, CANE or SGG are products that will sweeten value with the soft commodity.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.