Merchant Refiners Face A Return Of 'RINsanity' In 2021

Gasoline demand in 2021 is now expected to be as low as it was in 2013. Mandated biofuel demand will be substantially higher over the same period, however.

Investors who have been following the merchant refining sector for long enough will remember the "RINsanity" that prevailed in the first seven months of 2013. It was a time when refiners saw their reported costs of complying with the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] skyrocket, prompting a strong outcry from the merchant refining sector in particular. While rising U.S. gasoline consumption and the Trump administration's subsequent weakening of the RFS2 have resulted in much-reduced costs in recent years, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on transportation fuel demand threatens to cause compliance costs to surge again in 2021.

The term "RINsanity" was coined in reference to the immense rise by the price of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] that occurred between January and August of that year (see figure). RINs are the tradeable compliance commodities that refiners use to demonstrate the fulfillment of their individual biofuel blending quotas under the RFS2. The blending of one gallon of ethanol-equivalent with a refined fuel yields a single RIN. Refiners that do not blend sufficient volumes to meet their requirement (which is determined as a function of its refined fuels market share) must purchase enough RINs from other blenders to make up the difference.

Weekly D6 RIN prices, 2013. Source: EPA (2020).

Many merchant refiners spun off their biofuel blending assets during the logistics MLP creation boom of 2011-2012, and these entities have historically been large purchasers of RINs as a result. Prior to 2013 total expenditures by merchant refiners on RINs were limited due to the low price ($0.05 on average) of the mandate's largest biofuels category, D6, so merchant refiners developed a practice of purchasing enough RINs to be in compliance rather than invest in the necessary blending capacity to generate those RINs via blending activities.

The surging D6 RIN price in early 2013 therefore caught merchant refiners completely off guard. The subject came to dominate refiners' earnings calls in Q1 and especially Q2 of that year as the companies found themselves reporting sizable quarterly RIN expenditures. The cause of the RINsanity was the January proposal by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which is tasked by Congress with implementing the mandate, to blend a volume of ethanol, which was (and still is) the mandate's primary form of biofuel, with gasoline that would be achieved by a blend percentage in excess of 10 vol%.

At the time EPA regulations required that blends exceeding 10 vol% only be sold for use in non-flex fuel vehicles during the colder months of the year. Many automaker warranties at the time also failed to cover the use of higher blends in unmodified gasoline engines, and the large majority of the fuel ethanol consumed in the U.S. was in a blend of less than 10 vol% as a result. The 2013 blending requirement therefore risked limiting RIN supply to a level insufficient to meet mandated demand, prompting a run on RINs that caused the price increase.

D6 RIN prices ultimately collapsed over the last five months of the 2013 after the EPA proposed to adopt a 10 vol% blend "cap" in its future rulemaking of the mandate's annual blending requirements. This action was later deemed unlawful by a federal appellate court, however. The court's justification was that Congress had established specific absolute annual biofuel blending volumes when its created the RFS2 in 2007, and that the EPA's task is to ensure that those volumes are achieved.

The rulemaking process that the EPA follows every year to establish the blend percentages that must be adopted in the subsequent year reflects this mission. The process works as follows. In October the U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] releases a projection of U.S. refined fuels consumption for the subsequent year. In November the EPA divides the biofuel blending volumes established by Congress for that year by the EIA's refined fuels projection. The resulting blend percentage is then established for that year (but only that year) as the blend rate that will enable Congress's targets to be met. The exercise is then repeated annually.

2013's RIN price increase occurred because the EPA was tasked with ensuring the blending of approximately 14.6 billion gallons of ethanol (up to 13.8 billion gallons of corn ethanol and 0.8 billion gallons of cane ethanol) into what the EIA was forecasting to be gasoline demand of 133.7 billion gallons in that year. The resulting average ethanol blend rate of 10.9 vol% immediately raised concerns that the 10 vol% ethanol blend wall would be encountered in 2013, especially as it became apparent that insufficient consumption of higher blends (E15 and E85) was occurring to offset the excess. The market's realization that the ethanol blend wall would be breached spurred RIN prices higher in order to incentivize increased consumption of higher ethanol blends and non-ethanol fuels (i.e., biomass-based diesel).

The era of cheap petroleum that began in late 2014 helped to alleviate pressure on the ethanol blend wall because it prompted a reversal of the decline to gasoline consumption that had existed in 2013. Increased gasoline consumption meant that the EPA's denominator in subsequent years was progressively larger than in 2013, causing the resulting blend percentage to be lower than it would have been otherwise. That new trend largely persisted, with a brief exception in 2017, until this March. Even the recent coronavirus-driven collapse to gasoline demand has not affected RIN prices, though, since the EPA had already finalized the blend percentages for 2020 well before the EIA had any inkling of the impact that the pandemic would have on the transportation sector.

The RIN market situation is likely to be very different in 2021, however. Back in March I detailed the conditions that would cause a repeat of "RINsanity" in 2020: specifically, the risk that the pandemic would cause the EIA to reduce its forecast of U.S. gasoline demand in 2021. Such a reduction would not affect the Congressional volumes, though, meaning that the blend percentage would need to increase as the denominator declined.

The latest forecast from the EIA, which it releases via its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlooks [STEO], substantially raises the likelihood that the denominator for 2021 will decline. The EIA now expects U.S. gasoline demand to make only an incomplete recovery in 2021 (see figure). Notably, the forecast 2021 volume of 135.6 billion gallons would represent a decline of 5% from 2019's actual volume of 142.2 billion gallons. Indeed, the EIA's predicted 2021 volume is virtually identical to the volume of actual gasoline demand in 2013.

The primary difference between 2013 and 2021 is that mandated biofuels demand will be substantially higher in the latter compared to the former even as gasoline demand is predicted to be lower. The 2013 Renewable Volume Obligation [RVO] capped corn ethanol's participation in the mandate, per Congress, at 13.8 billion gallons. By contrast, the legislative cap on corn ethanol in 2021 is 15 billion gallons. Similarly, the share of the advanced biofuels (e.g., cane ethanol) volume under the mandate that is not explicitly allocated to biomass-based diesel in 2013 was 0.8 billion gallons compared to a likely 1.4 billion gallons in 2021. In other words, the mandate will require as much as 1.6 billion gallons more ethanol to be consumed in 2021 than it required in 2013, even as the gasoline demand denominator is expected to be the same as in the earlier year.

Two novel factors will partially offset the impact that the 2021 RVO can be expected to have on RIN prices. The first is the EPA's decision last year to allow the 15 vol% ethanol blend to be sold year-round. Even a partial adoption of E15 nationwide would increase the ethanol blend wall and relieve pressure on RIN prices. That said, 2019 saw E15 demand even in Iowa increase by a very modest 10 million gallons, and adoption rates have almost certainly been lower in other states in which ethanol is not a major contributor to the economy. Furthermore, an analysis conducted last autumn determined that E15 is not nearly discounted enough relative to E10 (or E0) to incentivize its consumption growth. The E15 discount has most likely grown smaller rather than larger in 2020 as the price of ethanol has climbed relative to that of gasoline (see figure).

Ethanol price premium over the price of gasoline. Red dotted line denotes price parity on an energy-equivalent basis. Sources:CARD, EIA (2020).

The second factor that could inhibit RIN prices is the growing availability of a biofuel that has no blend wall: renewable diesel. This biofuel is a hydrocarbon fuel that meets the same ASTM D975 spec as ULSD does. The U.S. is witnessing an unprecedented expansion of its renewable diesel production capacity as merchant refiners such as Valero Energy (VLO), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Phillips 66 (PSX), HollyFrontier (HFC), and most recently CVR Energy (CVI) have directly financed or otherwise supported new investment. More than 1.3 billion gallons of new renewable diesel capacity is scheduled to become operational by the end of 2021. Much as the other biomass-based diesel fuel, biodiesel, experienced a large increase to consumption in 2013 as refiners used non-ethanol biofuels to generate D6 RINs, these merchant refiners intend to use renewable diesel for a similar purpose.

The primary question at present is whether enough of this new capacity will be available by early 2021. Including announced capacity additions, total U.S. capacity at the end of 2020 is expected to be only 564 million gallons higher than it was in 2013. Even accounting for the superior RIN generation potential of renewable diesel (one RIN equates to one gallon of ethanol, so one gallon of renewable diesel, which has a higher energy content, generates up to 1.7 RINs), any increase to renewable diesel production by the end of the year will be insufficient to offset the increase to mandated ethanol demand in 2021 relative to 2013.

Of the aforementioned merchant refiners, only Valero and Phillips have backed capacity expansions that are scheduled to be operational by the end of 2020. The other refiners, including those with high historical RIN expenditures but that have not backed renewable diesel capacity such as Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT), Delek US Holdings (DK), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and PBF Energy (PBF) will potentially find themselves experiencing a repeat of 2013's RINsanity if the EIA's forecast of 2021 gasoline demand does not increase substantially by October.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.