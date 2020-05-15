Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended May 10, 2020

The Four Eagles gold project of Catalyst Metals could be the next Fosterville.

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Golden Summit gold project in the USA

On May 6, Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF) released a new batch of results from its drill program at the Golden Summit project in Alaska and the best result was 257.4m @ 2.94g/t Au from 290.6m in hole GSDL2001. This is equal to 757(AuEq.)m and the last 20m of the hole returned 9.87 g/t Au, which means the Cleary Vein system (NYSE:CVS) is still open at depth.

Golden Summit is located near the city of Fairbanks and is close to the Fort Knox gold mine.

Golden Summit is a large bulk tonnage gold project and some 6.75 million ounces of placer gold have so far been produced from the streams that drain the project area.

In January 2016, a preliminary economic assessment was completed on the project and it showed compelling key financial figures. Summit Creek is expected to produce a total of 2.31 million ounces of gold over 24 years at average total costs of $842 per ounce. At $1,300 per ounce of gold and using a discount rate of 5%, the project has a net present value of $188 million and the internal rate of return stands at 19.6%.

Development of Summit Creek will probably involve two phases - one for the oxide material (670,000 ounces @ 0.44 g/t recovered) and another one for the sulfide material (1,641,000 ounces @ 1.06 g/t recovered). The capex for the oxide phase is $88 million while the one for the sulfide phase is $348 million.

2) Eskay Creek gold-silver project in Canada

On May 5, Skeena Resources (OTCQX:OTCQX:SKREF) released the final gold-silver drill results for the 4,327m completed so far as part of its 2020 Phase I surface drilling program at the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver project. The best drill interception was 22.5m @ 32.21g/t Au from 137m in hole SK-20-270, which is equal to 725(AuEq.)m.

Eskay Creek is located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia and it used to be the world's highest-grade gold mine and fifth-largest silver mine by volume. It produced around 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160 million ounces of silver at average grades of 45 g/t gold and 2,224 g/t silver before it was closed due to depletion in 2008.

Eskay Creek and the project contains almost four million ounces of gold equivalent across all categories. The aim of the 2020 Phase I surface drilling program is to upgrade areas of inferred resources to the indicated category.

In November 2019, Skeena completed a preliminary economic assessment for Eskay Creek, which showed robust economics. At $1,325 per ounce of gold and using a discount rate of 5%, the project has a net present value of C$638 million ($454 million) and the after-tax internal rate of return stands at 51%.

3) Four Eagles gold project in Australia

On May 6, Catalyst Metals (OTCPK:CLYMF) released an exploration update for the Boyd's Dam prospect at the Four Eagles project and the best interception was 23m @ 18.3g/t Au from 99m in hole FERC284. This is equal to 421m (AuEq.) and this hole intersected a total of three gold zones.

The Four Eagles project is a joint venture between Catalyst and Australian mining and agricultural group Hancock Prospecting and is situated along the Whitelaw fault corridor. The latter is a major structural control of gold mineralization north of Bendigo:

According to the Australian Mines Department, there could be some 32 million ounces of gold covered by Murray Basin sediments which vary in depth from 10 meters to 120 meters. The Four Eagles property is completely concealed by this cover.

Four Eagles covers an envelope of gold mineralization which is around six kilometers long and 2.5 kilometers wide. At the project, there's high grade gold mineralization at three prospects, namely Hayanmi, Boyd's Dam and Pickles. Also, the Cunneens prospect contains low grade gold mineralization.

Conclusion

Alaska is a great mining jurisdiction and Freegold Ventures has a compelling project surrounded by excellent infrastructure. I think the exploration potential at Golden Summit is very good as some 6.75 million ounces of placer gold have so far been produced from the streams that drain the project area. The economics of Golden Summit look robust at gold prices over $1300 per ounce and I think the capex required for the first stage of this project is modest. Overall, Freegold looks cheap at the moment.

Skeena delivered another batch of good drill results from Eskay Creek and they should help the company move a significant amount of gold resources into the indicated category. I like projects which involve the restart of a major gold mine as they usually have great infrastructure and a lot of existing permits. This usually which makes them easier and cheaper to put into production than new mines. At the moment, I think Skeena is undervalued as it's trading at just 0.2 times its net asset value.

Catalyst is hunting for the next Fosterville and I think that recent drilling results have been very good. This one looks like an interesting exploration play with a high-risk high-reward profile. Bendigo is Australia's second largest goldfield and there could be more than 30 million ounces covered by the Murray Basin sediments.

