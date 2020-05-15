ACADIA: The Company's Perspectives In Numbers.

The upcoming approval of the sNDA submission for its medication will expose the company to a new multi-billion-dollar drug market.

I treat ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as an attractive long-term investment opportunity based firstly on the demographic trends in the U.S. as well as in the world and secondly on diseases progressing Y/Y for which the company is developing medications.

ACADIA is well prepared financially and has the infrastructure for its new medication with FDA approval upcoming. Its investors can expect to see the company's sales rise substantially in the short-term and long-term.

About the company

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) is a U.S. based biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and production of innovative medicines that address diseases related to central nervous system disorders that do not currently have effective treatments from:

Dementia-related psychosis

Major Depressive disorder

Rett Syndrom

Schizophrenia

Dementia-related psychosis (DRP)

Around 8 million people in the United States live with dementia and studies suggest that approximately 30% of dementia patients (nearly 2.4 million people) have psychosis, commonly consisting of delusions and hallucinations. This is who the company is targeting with its existing and upcoming mediations.

Dementia-related psychosis includes psychosis in:

Alzheimer's disease

Dementia with Lewy bodies

Parkinson's disease dementia

Vascular dementia

Frontotemporal dementia

Pimavanserin for Parkinson's disease (MARKETED)

Pimavanserin is a new chemical that the company discovered. It was approved by the FDA in April 2016 for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with PD Psychosis. It is the only drug approved for this condition in the United States and it is marketed there under the tradename NUPLAZID.

All the company revenue is attributable to the sales of the NUPLAZID.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system.

Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP) is a costly, debilitating condition that generally develops several years after the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD). PD is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease.

Generally, the age of presentation is between 55 and 65, with the likelihood of diagnosis increasing as patients reach the age of 80 or above.

In 2019, there were 1.17 million people with Parkinson's disease in the U.S. and 0.47 million of them were experiencing psychosis. The number of PD patients is expected to reach 1.8 million by 2030, with 0.72 million having psychosis and thus establishing the target audience for ACADIA.

(Source: Number of U.S. patients for Parkinson's disease and Parkinson's disease psychosis in 2016 and 2030 )

According to the data, a patient diagnosed with PD will spend an average of $2500/ annually on medications. With 1.23 million patients expected to be diagnosed with PD in 2020, the annual prescription medication market is currently estimated at $3,071 million and is forecast to reach $4,500 million by 2030.

The recommended dose of the drug NUPLAZID is 34 mg. It is taken orally as two 17 mg tablets once daily, without titration. At $39 per 17 mg tablet, that translates into $2,340 for a 30-day supply and $28,080 for a one year supply, which is the average period for clinical trials.

In 2019, company sales were $339 million. This means that last year, out of 470,000 patients experiencing PDP, the company treated only 12,076 (2.6%), and each one consumed NUPLAZID every day over the course of the year.

The high cost, insurance coverage, and availability only through select specialty pharmacies restrain the wider usage of NUPLAID in the U.S.

However, considering the high effectiveness of the medication and the extremely low market coverage, the opportunities are significant.

It's not hard to model what the company sales would look like if the medication were used more broadly. If 5% of patients experiencing PDP were given an annual NUPLAZID prescription, company sales would be $660 million. Moreover, with 10% coverage, sales would reach $1.3 billion. By 2030, if ACADIA covered 15% of patients struggling with PDP and the price of medications remained unchanged, company sales would stand at $2,021 million.

So, NUPLAZID effectiveness can create and reshape the PD medications market on its own because the improvement in patient health reduces or eliminates the need for expensive long-term care placement.

Additional analyses examining all aspects of care demonstrated that annual costs for patients with PDP were $67,251 compared to $38,742.16 for patients with PD but without psychosis. In contrast, the annual cost of NUPLAZID is $28,080.

Growth Perspectives

Currently, pimavanserin is the only drug approved and sold for the treatment of PDP. However, other diseases can cause dementia and hallucinations such as Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, and Frontotemporal dementia, to name a few. Also, ACADIA's pimavanserin leads in second and third level testing for psychosis related illnesses associated with the mentioned diseases.

The company has greater market potential, as 30% of people who suffer from Alzheimer's disease experience some type of psychosis-like hallucinations or delusions. In addition, other forms of Alzheimer's, especially Lewy body dementia, can cause changes in the brain that bring on hallucinations in around 75% of cases. The total prevalence of overall psychosis in Vascular dementia is around 15% and these people mostly experience delusions and, more rarely, hallucinations. Finally, only 10% of all Frontotemporal dementia is accompanied by any type of psychosis.

Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease represent most of the people struggling with dementia and dementia-related psychosis.

Pimavanserin for Alzheimer's Disease (Phase 3)

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder. It slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and eventually takes away the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.

In most people with Alzheimer's, symptoms first appear in their mid-60s and the majority of them age 65 or older may have dementia caused by Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's disease is currently ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. However, recent estimates indicate that the disorder may rank third as a cause of death for older people, just behind heart disease and cancer.

Based on the data, it is expected that 5.8 million patients will be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2020. This number is expected to rise to approximately 8.5 million by 2030 and 13.8 million patients by 2050. Out of all patients with Alzheimer's disease, around 30% of them experience dementia-related psychosis.

(Source: If Alzheimer's Disease were a State: Number of Americans with Alzheimer's )

Regardless of the location in which the care is provided, individuals with Alzheimer's or dementia require prescription drugs. Consumer Reports finds that the average individual with Alzheimer's pays between $200 - $400 / month for their medications.

Assuming $300/month, the annual prescription medication cost for a patient with Alzheimer's can be up to $3600. This figure serves as an approximation to assess the medication market for patients with Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

In 2020, with 1.74 million patients, the annual prescription medication cost is expected to be around $6.3 billion. This is $3 billion higher than the Parkinson's Disease annual medication market.

The number of Americans surviving into their 80s, 90s and beyond is expected to grow dramatically due to medical advances as well as social and environmental conditions. Longer life expectancies and the aging of the large baby-boom cohort will lead to an increase in the number and percentage of Americans who will be 85 and older. That means a rise in the number of people at risk for PD and Alzheimer's disease, both of which ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is targeting with their existing and upcoming medications.

( Source: 2020 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures )

Pimavanserin for Schizophrenia disease (Phase 2)

Schizophrenia is a chronic, debilitating mental illness characterized by thought disorder, emotional and cognitive dysfunction, and behavioral disturbances. These disturbances may include positive symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized speech, as well as a range of negative symptoms like flat affect, loss of interest, emotional withdrawal, and cognitive impairment.

Although schizophrenia can occur at any age, the average age of onset tends to be in the late teens to the early 20s for men, and the late 20s to early 30s for women.

Approximately 3.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with schizophrenia and it is one of the leading causes of disability.

Studies show that about 40 to 50 % of schizophrenia patients suffer from prominent negative symptoms, representing the audience the company is targeting by its 2-nd phase pimavanserin medication for negative symptoms of Schizophrenia.

None of the currently approved medications specifically target negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Direct healthcare costs amounted to $37.7 billion, with medications at 6% of the total cost. This is equal to approximately $2.63 billion in annual medication costs for Schizophrenia.

Pimavanserin for Major Depressive Disorder (Phase 3)

A major depressive disorder (MDD) is a condition characterized by depressive symptoms. These include a depressed mood and a loss of interest or pleasure in daily activities for more than two weeks, along with impaired social, occupational, or other important functioning.

According to the NIMH, MDD affects approximately 16 million adults in the United States and is the leading cause of disability for ages 15-44.

If approved, pimavanserin will be an adjunctive treatment targeting patients who suffer from MDD and do not respond adequately to initial antidepressant therapy.

The annual U.S. MDD medication market is estimated at $7.5-7.6 billion.

Global Trends.

It is no secret that the world's population is aging. As fertility declines and life expectancy increases, the proportion of people aged 60 and over is projected to grow in all regions of the world and this will put more people at risk of developing the diseases that ACADIA is treating.

There are currently around 901 million people worldwide who are aged 60 or over, representing 12.3% of the global population. By 2030, this will have increased to 1.4 billion (16.5%) and by 2050 it will have increased to 2.1 billion (21.5%) of the global population.

These global demographic changes represent a favorable business opportunity for the development and expansion of foreign markets. As for now, ACADIA does not have sales apart from the U.S.

( Source: Global AgeWatch Index 2015 )

U.S. Drug Market

If approved for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis, pimavanserin would compete with off-label use of antipsychotic drugs including the generic drugs risperidone and quetiapine. It would also compete against drugs like Aricept (marketed by Eisai Inc. and Pfizer Inc) and Namenda (marketed by Forest Laboratories, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Actavis). Both of these drugs are indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and dementia in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

The U.S drug market is highly competitive, with a list of corporations operating in the market that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is targeting. But it is necessary to point out that current medications produced by the companies listed have many side effects that cause health problems of different types. This is not the case for pimavanserin.

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for dementia-related psychosis. Off-label use of typical and atypical antipsychotics is associated with modest and often equivocal efficacy in these patients. Besides, the use of currently available antipsychotics is associated with a significant acceleration in cognitive decline in patients with dementia as well as numerous off-target toxicities, thus negatively impacting the primary illness.

Atypical antipsychotics are associated with several off-target and dose-limiting side effects such as extrapyramidal symptoms, orthostatic hypotension, and hematologic abnormalities as well as metabolic, gastrointestinal, and sedative effects. These off-target toxicities are associated with increased risk for falls, infection, aspiration pneumonia, and other serious complications in this vulnerable patient population.

The study conducted by the company showed that pimavanserin was well-tolerated over the entire nine-month study duration. Patients receiving pimavanserin treatment had no worsening in cognition from baseline, as measured by the MMSE score, and no worsening of motor symptoms from baseline, as measured by the ESRS-A.

ACADIA plans to submit an sNDA to the FDA for DRP in the summer of 2020. The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for pimavanserin for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

If approved, pimavanserin will be the first and only FDA-approved treatment for DRP.

Financial Position.

As of the end of 2019, the company is operating with negative EBITDA cash flow from the operations, and cash from finance is to be the major source of funding through the issuing of common shares.

In 1Q2020, the company has $173,059 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as $478,347 in investment securities. This is a total of $651,406 in highly liquid assets equalling 2.3X the negative annual EBITDA. The company cash fully coverts total company liabilities of 109,068 in 1Q2020.

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total liabilities 109,068 84,048

The high balance sheet exposure in investment assets along with a low debt burden has resulted in positive net interest income figures for the last 3 years.

2019 2018 2017 Interest income, net 11,165 5,348 4,126

The combination of available highly liquid assets and a low debt burden puts the company in a very strong solvency and liquidity position.

As of December 31, 2019, the company's sales generated enough to cover the SG&A expenses with the rest of the $240.38 million in R&D expenses contributing to the negative EBITDA figure.

The major part of SG&A expenses is attributed to the sales and marketing expenses that are driving the sales Y/Y. These must be increased substantially due to the preparation for a potential U.S. launch of pimavanserin in dementia-related psychosis. However, the recent numbers are indicating positive improvements in expense efficiency and providing reasons for investors to be optimistic about the expense's growth outcome.

Distribution

Like any other good product, it is still necessary to sell. However, there are reasons to expect a fast outcome from the upcoming FDA approval of pimavanserin for DRP, since NUPLAZID has already done a big part of the heavy lifting by creating the distribution network for the new medications the company is developing.

The company is already partnering with specialty pharmacies (four of which account for approximately 77% of total revenue), while the existing 150 sales specialists are focused on promoting NUPLAZID to physicians who treat PD Psychosis. So, ACADIA already has established distribution infrastructure and it will expand this by hiring a new sales force that will bring new medications to existing distributors and new customers.

The company is showing explicit improvements in its expense efficiency and distribution management. In 2017, on 1-dollar SG&A expenses, the company generated just 0.49 dollars of revenue. In 2019, this number stood at 1.04, which reduces the pressure on cash and provides an opportunity for the company to direct its investments on RD&A, without losing its cash on SG&A.

Valuations

The narrow specialization of the company's medication developments and unique features of its drugs make the process of peer comparison more complicated to perform. This is because of companies like Pfizer, which could be one of the company's competitors in the market for DRP, has significantly broader products in its portfolio unrelated to central nervous system disorders. Also, NUPAZIN simply does not have alternatives in the market for PRP treatment and if approved, pimavanserin will be the only FDA approved treatment associated with DPR. Currently, no drugs are approved by the FDA for the treatment of the negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

However, when we compare the company with $NBI: Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, it is possible to make some analysis.

Ratio Nasdaq Biotechnology Index ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price to Book 5.1 10.3 Price to Sales 6.7 23.0 EPS 4.74 -

( Source: NBI: IND Nasdaq Biotechnology Index )

ACADIA trades at a premium relative to the index by all the ratios, likely based on the factors described above and market expectations of the new medication approval. The company P/S ratio will equal the Index average when company sales reach $1.150 billion from the current $339.08 million. At that time, the company will hold a 37% share of the PDP 2020 medication market, without considering the upcoming opportunities in the medication market for DRP, MDD, and Schizophrenia markets. Considering that NUPAZIN is the only drug approved for the treatment of PDP, a 37% share of the total market does not look scary to me.

Investment Implication

In light of recent COVID-19 developments and the negative effect it spread on the world economy, I treat ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as the least affected company based on the importance of the products the company is producing and demographics trends associated with these diseases. The recent report indicates only 5% of revenue reductions on company sales due to COVID-19 and it is on-track to submit supplemental NDA for pimavanserin for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis (DRP) this summer, which is a critical event for investors and the general development of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.