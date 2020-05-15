Philip Morris Pays A Great 6.4% Dividend

Phillip Morris (PM) pays a whopping 6.4% dividend yield. The shiny yield is sustainable despite the decline the traditional tobacco industry is facing. Its exposure in the ‘heated tobacco products’ industry might contribute towards a massive growth for investors and help bring a bright future to the company. We consider the stock to be included in our portfolios due to its high yield and promising future.

Now, there is quite an ongoing debate concerning the effects of smoking on the consumers’ health, particularly during the Coronavirus situation. A great number of scientists believe that smoking is extremely injurious for health during the Coronavirus crisis. The Tobacco Induced Diseases' study shows:

Previous studies have shown that smokers are twice more likely than non-smokers to contract influenza and have more severe symptoms, while smokers were also noted to have higher mortality in the previous MERS-CoV outbreak

At the same time, a French study indicates that smoking prevents Coronavirus. Perhaps, scientists have noticed a considerably low ratio of smokers among coronavirus patients. Only 5.3% of Covid-19 patients were smokers. In the general population, 25.4% of the general population smoke regularly, which shows that there is little proof that smoking causes an increased probability of contracting the Virus.

While there is a huge debate concerning the issue, there is another factor to be considered. During the lockdown period, people have been forced to stay at home. Lots of people have lost their jobs. They have lost their source of income, which has caused them to become rather anxious. Generally, an anxious lifestyle is a major contributing factor for cigarette sales, since smoking reportedly helps relax the nervous system. It is worth mentioning that between 2007 and 2008, the fraction of smokers in the U.S. increased from 19.8% to 20.6%. Hence, there is a possibility that the Coronavirus crisis might become a short-term contributing factor to the industry.

In the longer run, however, tobacco producers face headwinds, since governments are inclined to lessen the tobacco consumption gradually. The developed countries have achieved their set targets; the fraction of smokers has reduced dramatically during the last few decades. In the 1998 White Paper' Smoking kills', the UK government set a target to reduce adult smoking rates to 21% or less by 2010. By 2007, this objective was achieved for the general population. Nonetheless, an English report indicates that after 1974 the portion of smokers in the UK dropped more than twice.

The fraction of smokers in the general population is declining in the U.S. too. According to the American Lung Association, cigarette smoking rates have fallen significantly since 1965; in 1965, 42.4% of adults were smokers, whereas in 2017, only 14% of adults were regular smokers. This means that the fraction of smokers in the population decreased by 67% over the 52-year-period (about 2.1% annually).

If the current trend keeps its pace, a further decrease of 29% by the year 2035 can be expected, since the exponential trend model shown below indicates that only 10% of the U.S. adult population will smoke in 2035.

Business

Philip Morris has two main operational fields: traditional cigarette sales and heated tobacco products. The former has seen a drastic decline in sales during the past few decades, whereas the latter has been gaining tremendous popularity among smokers as well as among non-smokers.

During the last five-year period, cigarette sales have decreased by 3.1% annually. The management has been compensating the volume sales decline by increasing the cigarettes’ prices. This approach helped the company to flatten the revenue during the last five year-period as the company recorded a 1% annual growth rate of revenue. Though this strategy has proved beneficial in the recent years, it doesn't represent a long-term value for investors given the fact that due to high prices in the illicit tobacco market, relatively small competitors have been stealing market share from traditional big players.

On the other hand, the company is benefitting from the heated tobacco products. The IQOS triggers interest among smokers as well as non-smokers. Phillip Morris has advertised the new product as a risk-reducing product because it does not contain all the dangerous compounds present in cigarettes. It is more convenient for use, since it is permitted in many indoor spaces. At the same time, it doesn't have the nasty flavor which traditional cigarettes have. One must admit that it is highly unpleasant when one enters a room that is full of cigarette smoke. The smell causes a headache and health dangers for the people who inhale the smoke. Now, if you were to enter a room where one has smoked an IQOS, the smell would not bother you at all. Thus, people prefer smoking the new product as it is new and fashionable, more convenient, and probably the future of the smoking industry.

Having all these facts in mind, it can be predicted that Phillip Morris will benefit hugely from this new trend since HTU is not as simple and easy business, as traditional cigarette business is. There are certain competitive advantages, which create an opportunity of profit for Phillip Morris.

Small players will concede their market share because the HTU industry needs huge investments for research and development of the product.

The IQOS device does not match feet with its competitors' HTU cigarettes. So, if a person has paid $100 to buy an IQOS device, they cannot use it to smoke an HTU cigarette from another producer.

Phillip Morris has very popular brands in its portfolio and can suggest smokers the new product under well-known brands.

During Philip Morris’s representation of its target market for IQOS, it is estimated that there are about 1.1 billion cigarette smokers and only 14 million HTU users. Hence, the market size promises a huge opportunity here.

However, in reality, smokers are loyal to their particular type and brand of products. A smoker would rarely change the tobacco brand he uses since the change would cause inconveniences. Therefore, a full conversion from traditional tobacco to HTUs would not be a very rapid process.

Today, IQOS is present in only 52 markets and the sales are mainly concentrated in big cities. So, the biggest part of the population of these countries doesn't have access to the product yet. The whole of South America, the biggest part of Eurasia, entire Africa, and Australia don't have access to the product. In the coming years, we will witness product expansion, which will undeniably cause the company to benefit hugely.

Another fact worth mentioning is the HTU's relatively high price per unit, which translates into higher profit margins. In 2019, HTU’s share in total shipments was 7.8%, while the sector contributed 18.7% of net revenues. It indicates that the revenue per HTU unit is twice as high as the revenue per cigarette unit. It means that the company would benefit largely if total sales were in HTUs.

Dividends

The most eye-catching part of the stock is its gorgeous dividend yield at about 6.4%. The yield is substantially high since it is operating in the non-cyclical consumer-staples industry, and has a new product that has a revolutionary potential. Its yield exceeds the S&P 500 average dividend yield by about three times, and represents nearly the highest yield level of PM's 10-year history.

The company has increased its dividends in the last 11 years at 7.5% CAGR, and the management is heavily inclined to continue at the same pace. In reality, the company indeed has the potential to do so, as its cash dividend payout ratio is only 77%. It is a more reliable measure than the dividend payout ratio, since it measures the portion of dividends in free cash flow. In contrast, the dividend payout ratio measures dividends against net income. Today, the rate is at a 5-year low level, which gives the management a cushion against short-term setbacks.

The debt burden isn't a concern for the company since the operating cash flows cover more than 32% of the total debt. Annually, the company spends about 5 to 10% of its operating cash flows to cover debt servicing costs. Thus, it can be expected that the debt will not cause problems for the dividends if the company maintains its cash flow generating capability.

Challenges

Discussion has already been carried out regarding possible tailwinds due to the Coronavirus situation for the tobacco industry. At the same time, the pandemic could cause problems for tobacco companies, since governments might try to use the occasion to strengthen the policy measures against tobacco. According to the Public Health England, evidence from China indicates that smokers with coronavirus are 14 times more likely to develop the disease. So, this kind of study might urge governments to increase their struggle against tobacco, which might cause cigarette manufacturers to face some considerable headwinds.

Valuation

As Phillip Morris is a dividend-paying stock, the Gordon Growth Model might be too convenient to value the stock. Considering 8.27% equity risk premium, 0.81 beta coefficient, and 0.67% risk-free rate, a discount rate of 7.37% is calculated. The dividend growth rate is difficult to predict, which is why different scenarios have been tried, ranging from 0 to 4%. Generally, a 2% growth rate is a preferable number for the analysis, which indicates an $87 stock price and current undervaluation. However, considering short term uncertainties concerning cigarette sales drop and future of the new product, the market values the stock as if it will have a 1% dividend growth forever.

Conclusion

The company is providing a high dividend yield, which exceeds market averages considerably. Current trends in the industry will not damage the company as it is heavily investing in HTU development, which will bring massive value to the company. The stock can be thus rated as a buy for long term investors.

