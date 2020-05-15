The Fed Passes The Baton To Congress

Liquidity Versus Solvency

Do you remember the early days of the coronavirus crisis when volatility soared to record levels and the stock market plunged to such a degree that trading had to be halted repeatedly? Since that time the pandemic has continued to spread, the economy is experiencing the worst recession since the Great Depression, and more than 36 million Americans are now unemployed. Yet the stock market has largely recovered. As a result, the bullish consensus is forecasting a recovery in both the economy and corporate profits that follows the stock market’s recent path, but it is based on a faulty premise.

In February we were facing a liquidity crisis and a solvency crisis. The monetary bazookas that the Fed has been repeatedly firing since March 23 is the primary impetus for the recovery in the stock market, bringing the liquidity crisis to an end. While the Fed can keep companies afloat with its liquidity injections, it can’t produce the revenues or profits required for those companies to stay viable. It can’t address the solvency crisis, which is also impacting consumers, as well as state and local governments. That requires action by Congress.

While Congress has provided unprecedented fiscal stimulus to date, it appears that more is needed. Fed Chairman Powell stated this week that the economy will need more support to pull out of this recession, but it would have to come from Congress in the form of additional spending. Powell passed the baton to Congress, noting that 40% of households earning under $40,000 lost their jobs in March. He knows that monetary policy trickles down, but it almost never trickles down to this demographic, so the only way to aid this large segment of the workforce is through more fiscal stimulus.

Congress Needs To Act

More is what the Democrats in the House delivered this week in the form of a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package to fund states, as well as to further aid small businesses and consumers. Yet the bill was immediately rejected by Mitch McConnell. The Republicans want to wait on new legislation until they see how the initial stimulus impacts the economy. It looks to me like Congress is dropping the baton, and this leads to the faulty premise on which the consensus is building its bullish case for economic recovery.

While the total dollar amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus are nearly the same, the fiscal stimulus may have been too little too late. It needed to be dispersed more rapidly and distributed more evenly. It was not. As a result, many of the unemployed and most of the 25 million small businesses have been left empty-handed. This explains Chairman Powell’s call for Congress to act again. Regardless, the stock market has retained its sizeable gains since the March low in anticipation of a huge rebound in economic growth by the third quarter of this year, and a return to profit growth for the S&P 500 in 2021.

A Faulty Premise

Goldman Sachs is among the Wall Street consensus promoting this outlook on the basis that the fiscal stimulus to date will fully offset the loss of disposable income (after-tax income) resulting from the job losses this year. As you can see in the firm’s analysis below, the increase in disposable income from stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits during Q2 and Q3 of this year is expected to offset the losses in Q4 of this year and Q1 of next year. Then disposable income starts to rise again. However, there is a major flaw in this bullish forecast.

It assumes that 16.2 million of the unemployed in the latest jobs report who claim they are not working because they were on “temporary layoff” will all get their jobs back. They will not! It also doesn’t consider the fact that the number of Americans who are now working part-time, but would like to work full-time, more than doubled to 11 million. Many of these workers will never be restored to full-time employment, if they manage to keep their jobs. Lastly, it doesn’t account for the millions who had salaries and/or benefits reduced, which could be permanent, depending on how much capacity utilization is restored in the economy. The issues of capacity utilization, productivity and profit margins will all be headwinds moving forward.

Additionally, state governments face massive budget deficits accrued while fighting the pandemic. There has been no legislation to address this burgeoning crisis. If Congress does not act by July 1, states like California that face a $54 billion deficit will be forced to layoff employees and reduce wages. Governor Newsom proposed $14 billion in budget cuts this week, which includes a 10% pay cut for all state workers, including healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic. The nationwide shortfall is estimated to be $1 trillion. This is NOT being factored into Wall Street forecasts.

The bullish outlook is based the expectation that the job losses we have seen this year will reverse over the coming six months. It assumes income will be restored, consumer spending will recover, the rate of economic growth will reaccelerate, and corporate revenues and profits will start to increase again. This sounds great, but it is not consistent with the facts on the ground. Fiscal stimulus may be able to soften the blow to the economy, but what we have seen to date isn’t going to instigate economic growth in the second half of this year. It certainly won’t lead to corporate profit growth in 2021, but the stock market is fully reflecting that expectation. I suspect this is what has Chairman Powell worried.

Back To Bubble Territory

The S&P 500 is now trading at approximately 20 times the consensus forward-earnings estimate of $141, according to FactSet. This compares to the peak valuation of 23.4 over the past 20 years, recorded on September 1, 2000, which was not an ideal time to be long-term investing. Yet the estimate of $141 is delusional, because it would be just a 13% decline in earnings from 2019.

A far more reasonable estimate would be to see profits fall 30%, which would put the forward P/E multiple near the high we saw in 2000. The stock market is back in bubble-valuation territory.

The bullish consensus is ignoring earnings in 2020 for obvious reasons. It is justifying current valuations with a 2021 estimate that even more absurd than the 13% decline expected this year. The consensus view is that S&P 500 earnings will reach $166 in 2021, which would be a new high in annual earnings compared to the $163 earned in 2019. Understand that this number is merely a figment of Wall Street imagination. It is based on absolutely nothing other than a justification for how we can rationalize the S&P 500 index returning to its all-time high.

The Fed has put the cart in front of the horse one more time. Monetary stimulus has inflated the stock market to levels that are not justified by a realistic fundamental outlook. Meanwhile, fiscal stimulus is merely softening the blow the economy is taking from the worst recession since the Great Depression. The market and the economy are bound to converge in the months ahead. I expect that will take the form of a retest of the March low in the S&P 500. Powell may have passed the baton to Congress, but Congress doesn’t know how to run with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

