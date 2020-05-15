The Trade Desk: Even Stronger On The Way Out, But Not Yet

I believe the stock rebounded too much too quickly, but at the right price, it will be a great long-term pick.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), one of the leaders in data-driven advertising, is certainly a stock to watch as the economy starts to make its way out of the pandemic crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the stock lost more than half of its value (to $136) before skyrocketing to new highs ($327) in early May. I believe the stock rebounded too much too quickly, but at the right price, it will be a great long-term pick.

The Problem – Decreasing advertising spend

The Trade Desk stock tanked in March for a good reason. The series of lockdowns that hit state after state has severely impacted the ability of the many industries to generate revenue, and consequently to allocate advertising and marketing budgets.

The make the matter worse, the most heavily affected industries, such as retail and travel, are also the highest allocators of advertising spend (Figure 1)

TTD’s business is fueled by advertising spend, and poor industry momentum has been the main cause behind the stock price decline and the expected growth slowdown.

The flexibility that usually gives strength to TTD’s platform has also backfired. In late March and early April, companies seriously hit by lockdown measures were able to quickly cancel their budgets in an attempt to cut expenses.

However, by now, cancellations should have somewhat stabilized. During the earnings call CEO Jeff Green stated that: “overall, by mid-April the year-over-year spend decline stabilized. And as April progressed, we started to see stabilization and even some improvement". The same was experienced at ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU) where “Ad cancellation levels were most pronounced in late March and have since decreased in early to mid-April”, indicating that business could start picking up as early as May.

The Way Out - Continuing positive trends

Earlier this year, I wrote (here), about the several advertising trends that were fostering TTD’s growth. These trends, such as CTV, Digital Music and Podcasting, are experiencing an even stronger acceleration due to Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent shift in consumer behaviour.

The CTV market has expanded significantly in the past two months, as viewers moved away from linear TV. Subscription numbers posted by platforms such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) confirm this trend, as well as Roku streaming hours growth of approximately 80%, and active accounts growth of roughly 38%.

TTD's investment in the CTV market continues to pay off and will continue to pay off even more strongly. The Company maintains a strong infrastructure to support programmatic ad buying on CTV, and keeps increasing its network of ad suppliers to exploit it.

On this note, I believe an underestimated partnership for TTD is TikTok, an app that allows users to create 15 second videos, soundtracked by music clips. The partnership was announced on March 19th, and in the middle of the pandemic, it didn’t make much noise. However, TikTok user base is very large and growing fast, MAUs are estimated at 800 million, and more importantly, it represents a powerful net for the Asia Pacific market, as 57% of users is based in China. With international spend representing only 12% of TTD's business, this could be a great opportunity for international growth.

The Way Out – Capturing more advertising budget

Like previously mentioned, the overall advertising business has seen plenty of cancellations, as some marketing budgets declined. On the other hand, TTD is on the right side of four other trends:

Capturing Linear TV budget. CTV is taking more than just views from Linear TV. Marketing budgets are in fact moving to digital CTV platforms from traditional TV due to the cancellation of high profile entertainment events and live sports. Capturing in-person events related budget. It is highly likely that in-person events will be reduced until the end of the year. Corporations often consume 50 to 60 per cent of their marketing budgets on events. Not all companies will completely cut these budgets, but any amount surviving the cut will likely go through digital channels such as video ads on CTV. Capturing the budget optimization. This level of uncertainty makes it hard for businesses to justify any expense. Companies are under pressure to be efficient in their expenditures, and will increasingly seek targeted and measurable forms of advertising. TTD is ready to capture this trend due to its unified ID solution. Capturing the Out-of-the-woods competition. In my opinion the strongest factor. As businesses start to reopen and make their way out from the pandemic panic, there will be opportunities for fast-moving companies to gain market share. CMOs will have to push on the accelerator to get the bigger piece of the revived consumer spending pie (figure 2). I believe this will create strong competition for ad space that will significantly benefit TTD’s ads auction business. Figure 2 - Source: Gartner CMOs Spend Survey 2020

I believe the combination of ad buyers and consumers behavioural changes will likely be beneficial for TTD’s business growth already from the second half of the year.

Competition Is Relative

TTD is not really competing with giants such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Walled gardens will certainty control the advertising segment of the area they dominate, such as Search for Google and Social for Facebook. The Trade Desk specializes in the rest of the internet, thing that these walled gardens do not specialise in yet. As society and regulators become more and more focused on centralization issues, TTD will likely be able to maintain its position as an independent platform.

Moreover, TTD focus on CTV will pay off for a long time as the market remains quite fragmented and gives space to aggregators like TTD to flourish.

Current Price Analysis & Takeaway

Regarding the advertising industry, I do not believe we are on the other side of pandemic just yet. The stock recently rallied to new highs over future expectations, but the business will still be affected by reduced ad spending in Q2. The stock is very volatile, and holders are certainly accustomed by 5-10% daily swings. Having rebounded so quickly, I expect it to provide a lower entry opportunity when the market attempts a correction.

P/S remains high at 21 despite the business slowdown, and it probably already incorporates the accelerated growth that the pandemic brought about. I rate the stock a buy below $300, but I believe a 10% correction is overdue and the stock could soon give a better entry point in the 270s.

