3 Strong Hedges For A Second Market Crash

The biggest factor for further price appreciation could be the huge Fed stimuli, while a second, worse COVID-19 wave later this year could lead to a new market crash.

We are in unprecedented times during which even the most intelligent investors can't predict where the market will go over the next months.

The much-hated bull market is losing steam as optimism about a V-shaped recovery is making room for realism with headlines including 'Why the market could go much lower' and 'The US is risking a second COVID-19 wave'. On the contrary, we still have the Fed pumping unprecedented (my God, I love that word) amounts of money in the market, which could cause a significant rise in asset prices. It's one of the most intense battles in the modern history of the stock market and the outcomes have never been this uncertain.

I strongly believe in both scenarios: a second wave starting in the fall to hit the economy even harder and the Fed who keeps printing money to ease credit and stock markets. The problem lies in the fact that no one can predict if this would lead to lower or higher stock market prices over the coming months. Thus, going full cash or going full in risky assets are both wrong strategies. I am still advising to buy stocks cautiously (to benefit from a possible surge due to the Fed stimuli), while hedging your portfolio against a long-term economic collapse with a focus on a second COVID-19 wave.

In this article, I will discuss three interesting hedging strategies. Two of them are particularly interesting in this scenario as they hedge against a second COVID-19 downturn while they could still gain if the bull market maintains its trajectory: buying Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF). The third option I would consider is a pure hedge: buying SPY puts.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Hedge one: Long Gilead

I have discussed Gilead multiple times. First, I initiated a long position at $65 in December 2019 based on its low valuation and resilience against a possible economic downturn. Second, I called Gilead a possible strong hedge against the COVID-19 crisis as the company initiated Phase 3 results with its drug Remdesivir which had proven at that point to be effective in many coronaviruses. Recently, I updated readers about the surge in its stock price and why Gilead is a buy even when not taking into account positive outcomes for Remdesivir. Year-to-date, the Gilead strategy played out and improved my portfolio returns significantly:

Data by YCharts

Shortly after my last Gilead coverage, the company got an emergency use authorization from the FDA and approval in Japan to treat COVID-19. In contrast to this very positive news, the stock did go down over the past week, settling at $77 at the time of writing. I believe that this is an attractive entry point to go long Gilead as a hedge against a second COVID-19 wave.

On the one hand, I believe this is a good entry point, excluding the impact of Remdesivir, as I expect Gilead to return to growth over the coming years due to new product launches from its collaborations with Galapagos (GLPG), Forty Seven and Kite acquisitions (discussed in my last article). My fair value stands at $94.55 based on discounted cash flows.

On the other hand, a second COVID-19 wave could increase Gilead's stock price as this would lead to significant sales of its approved drug Remdesivir. Let's do some calculations on the potential impact of this drug on Gilead's financials. First, all the current supply will be donated for free, which saw a lot of controversy from shareholders. I think this is the right thing to do, given the fact that it is only around 15% of this year's supply and that this is very common in pandemics.

For example, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) donated 5.65 mln courses of Tamiflu in 2009 for the H1N1 Pandemic. Supply will gradually increase over the coming months and my calculations are based on Gilead's management statements of 1 million treatments to be available in 2020. The price for a treatment is unknown, but the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review ("ICER") says the drug is cost-effective around $4500 per treatment, which I implemented in my calculations. It is stated that overall, the ICER is conservative in its calculations.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Gilead and ICER expectations)

As shown in the graph below, the impact of Remdesivir on Gilead's sales could be significant if a second COVID-19 wave occurs. Depending on the price of Remdesivir, revenues of $2.6 bln and $4.9 bln could lead to a YoY revenue increase of 44.22% in Q4 2020 and 89.18% in Q1 2021 (Tamiflu sales for the H1N1 Pandemic were $2.67 bln in 2009).

(Source: Robbe delaet; revenues in $K)

In short, Gilead is a win in all market situations at this price point, which is why I currently prefer the stock as a hedge. Gilead is 10% of my current portfolio.

Hedge two: Market-maker Flow Traders

A second interest hedge which can both outperform during a market downturn and rise is Flow Traders. Flow Traders is a Dutch-based ETF market-maker which benefits strongly from volatile markets as this increases bid-ask spreads and volumes. In fact, during the unprecedented first quarter, the company managed to increase its EPS by 1,293% YoY to €5.71. The stock gained 35% since my advise to buy the stock as a hedge against further market volatility.

Flow Traders is an interesting hedge because volatility can stay high during a market rally as well. If the market decides to keep going higher, this will not go in a straight line, which will benefit Flow Traders. I expect an EPS of €9.71 for Flow Traders this year (which could increase if a next crash occurs) and a dividend payout of €6.52, yielding more than 20% at current prices.

After the recent surge, I think Flow Traders is not a steal anymore. However, if the stock would drop again below €28, it could be interesting to include as a hedge in your portfolio. Flow Traders is also 10% of my current portfolio and I would take profits around €36.

Hedge three: SPY puts

Third, I want to discuss buying S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) puts. This is a more 'risky' hedge as this option could lose its whole value if the stock market does not decline. Therefore, I would suggest buying puts for max. 3% of your portfolio and only for investors who have a large part of their portfolio long. Investors who want to hedge their portfolio for a second COVID-19 wave could for example purchase October 16, 2020 puts for $22.91 with a strike price at $281.

This would mean that the put would be worthless if the SPY is above $281 in October, you would be break-even around $258 on this hedge and you would start making significant amounts of money below $258. So, if you believe that the market is likely to retest the March lows, this could currently be an interesting hedge for your portfolio.

(Source: Robbe Delaet with TradingView)

Below, I included the impact of the possible strategy to put 3% of your portfolio in these SPY puts. As you can see, this strategy would only be beneficial if the market tanks considerably. I am currently not invested in SPY puts as I believe that my portfolio is sufficiently hedged with my positions in Gilead and Flow Traders. However, if Flow Traders reaches my target of €36, I might exchange this money into put options.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; based on buying October 16, 2020 puts with a strike price of $281 for 3% of your portfolio)

Conclusion

2020 could go in the history books as one of the most difficult years to invest as it is very uncertain where the stock market will go over the coming months. On the one hand, the Fed stimuli could have a very positive impact on asset prices going forward. On the other hand, a second wave of the COVID-19 crisis could far outweigh the impact of the Fed. I believe that investors should keep going long in strong businesses (high cash flow generation, good balance sheet, competitive power...).

Insider purchases, about which I write weekly, could be a good indication for such undervalued, high-quality businesses. For example, I suggested buying Amazon (AMZN), Mastercard (MA) and AbbVie (ABBV) over the past weeks, all stocks with insider purchasing activity. However, I believe it is very important to hedge your long portfolio against a new market crash (which is likely when a second COVID-19 wave occurs). Going long Gilead and Flow Traders are two strong hedges which could also see price appreciation if the market keeps going up. Going long SPY puts is a third possibility, but is more risky as it could expire worthless.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLTDF, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.