Federal Reserve Watch: Getting Through The Short-Run

The hope is that the current concerns over the liquidity problems of the financial markets do not turn into concerns over business solvency and bankruptcy.

Financial markets continue to support what the Fed is doing, but, as we saw this past week, investors are very sensitive to what it perceives the Federal Reserve is doing.

The Federal Reserve continues to fight the battle to protect the short-run crisis from becoming too severe and has asked for more help from its fiscal policy partner.

The Federal Reserve only added about $100.0 billion to the excess reserves of the banking system last week.

Since February 26, 2020, the Federal Reserve has added $1,583.3 billion to the excess reserves of commercial banks.

Since late February the Fed’s balance sheet has grown by $2,776.3 billion and now totals almost $7.0 trillion.

During this eleven-week period, the Fed has added $1,583.2 billion of U. S. Treasury securities to its portfolio and $412.0 billion to its portfolio of mortgage-backed securities.

The effective Federal Funds rate remained at 0.05 percent every day through the past banking week.

Market Confidence In The Fed

Financial market confidence in the Fed remains strong.

As readers of my posts know, I focus upon the strength of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets to be an indication of how much confidence…or, lack of confidence…investors have in the policy the Federal Reserve is taking.

From last Friday to this Friday the value of the US dollar remained roughly the same.

Last Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was at 99.77. This Friday morning the Index was at 100.21, slightly stronger. At the close last Friday, it took $1.0838 to purchase one Euro. Friday morning, one Euro cost 1.0833.

Wednesday, the value of the dollar dropped as Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that the work of the Fed and the federal government still required more effort. He particularly stressed that there remained a need for fiscal policy to contribute more going forward.

There was a modest drop in the financial markets once Mr. Powell made his remarks, but the markets did recover as the week went on.

The point needs to be made, however, about how sensitive the financial markets are to news coming from the Federal Reserve.

Investors over the past decade or so have come to rely very heavily upon the Federal Reserve and what it is doing. It seems as if the Fed gives off the smallest hint that it might be backing off from supporting the US stock market, the value of the dollar drops and the stock market drops.

These movements are reversed as soon as investors are convinced that the Fed has not modified its focus. But, the volatility in these markets indicates just how sensitive investors are to a possible change in the Fed’s position.

Continued Growth In Currency and Deposits

I continue to watch two line items on the liability side of the Fed’s balance sheet.

The first of these is the growth in the deposits that Federal Reserve holds for the federal government.

Deposits held by the Federal Reserve rose by $47.6 billion in the last banking week. Over the past eleven weeks, these deposits have risen by $938.6 billion.

Most of these funds are available to the US Treasury Department to cover checks written by the federal government.

The US Treasury Department now has over $1.1 trillion in its General Account at the Fed to put into the economy. So, the purchase of US Treasury securities by the Fed will then be translated into cash and deposits that people and businesses will have to spend.

The other item I am watching is the Currency in Circulation account. This represents cash and currency that the private sector has drawn out from the Federal Reserve.

In the past banking week, the private sector withdrew $8.0 billion from the banking system, bringing the total amount of cash and currency that has been withdrawn from the banking system and put into circulation to $130.0 billion since the end of February.

Again, as I have written before, this amount rises as people lose jobs and lose faith in the future of the economy and employment levels. This flow of “cash” into the private sector just underlines the fact that there is substantial “fear” in the economy over what is going to happen.

Concern For The Future

Mr. Powell’s speech this past week highlights the uncertain future we face and the factors that must be addressed.

The Fed, up to this point, has been fighting a battle to make sure that sufficient liquidity is available in financial markets…both those in the United States, but also those abroad…and protect the economy from a cumulative downward drop.

As Mr. Powell indicates in his talk on Wednesday, the concern is turning from a “liquidity” event to a “solvency” event.

There is no question that the debt load amassed in the economy is becoming heavier and that bankruptcies are starting to rise.

And, this is where Mr. Powell asks for help from the federal government’s fiscal policy. The Federal Reserve, in this environment, cannot turn the economy around. It must get assistance from the US Congress.

So this is where we are right now. Radical uncertainty rules. The short-run requires that we do what is necessary to prevent a more severe down drop. The concerns of the longer-run can only be dealt with when we get through this short-run crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.