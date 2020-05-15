Cousins Properties At A Discount? Yes, Please

While its stock price and dividends are cyclical, the company will continue to pay a dividend thanks to sustainable debt levels and high occupancy rates.

Cousins Properties is one of the best office REITs on the market thanks to its excellent portfolio and stable financials.

With markets currently selling off again, I think it is time to look at a great real estate investment. Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) is, in my opinion, one of the greatest REITs to buy on severe weakness. As I am planning to ignore most retail REITs going forward, I only want real estate stocks with secular growth in key markets at a good valuation with stable financials. That sounds like a lot to ask, but Cousins Properties is delivering. In this article, I am going to discuss the company's profile and financials and tell you why it is one of my favorite stocks that I recently placed on my watchlist.

Cousins Properties Deserves More Attention

Let's start this article by telling you what Cousins Properties is, and why I think the company deserves more attention. While I am writing this, the company is valued at $3.8 billion. This makes it the 10th largest domestic office REIT.

On a side note, I will discuss a lot of numbers with regard to the office market. While these numbers were released just a few weeks ago, they are likely to be impacted by COVID-19. I will, therefore, focus on trends and numbers that will be meaningful even if the virus crashes the real estate market (if, not when).

The company's assets are concentrated in Atlanta GA and Austin TX. All assets are in the south. Moreover, 100% of the company's properties are class A properties, meaning they have the best construction, are well-located, have good access, and are professionally managed. In February, 93.6% of offices were leased.

The biggest secular trend the company has going in its favor is the net mitigation from California and New York State to Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. This price-driven mitigation is likely to continue even after the yet to been seen impact from COVID-19 on the housing market. Due to the company's characteristics, rent growth was 5.4% for Cousins assets. This is outperforming both the Gateway average (3.7%) and the national average of 3.2%. Additionally, three of the company's core markets were in the national top 4 markets ranked from highest rent growth to lowest rent growth. Charlotte NC saw rent growth of 8.2%. This is 180 basis points above the East Bay, which reported a 6.4% growth rate. With regard to market share, the company owns 36% of class A market share in Austin 'The Domain', 18% of Atlanta Midtown class A market share, and roughly a quarter of Charlotte Uptown market share. You probably guessed it already, but these locations come with higher rent income. In Atlanta, the company generated 26% higher rental income per square foot compared to the city average. In Austin, rental income is 40% higher.

With regard to the development pipeline, there are two things worth mentioning. First of all, the company will be able to rapidly boost its quarterly NOI (net operating income) until the second half of 2020 thanks to six assets in its development pipeline. Second of all, these assets are, on average, 87% leased with recent deliveries being 100% leased.

All things considered, let's take a look at the company's financials as a rapid portfolio expansion in times of corona could be a bad idea - in some cases. Especially considered that a lot of companies cut dividends as a way to preserve cash/liquidity.

Financials Are Great

Before I mention anything else regarding dividends, I think it is best to say that the company has changed a lot since the Great Financial Crisis. From a stock price point of view, the highest post-GFC price was still more than 60% below the company's all-time high. One way the company changed was the sale of the Bank of America tower in Atlanta. In 2006, the company sold this building for $436 million. In 2012, this building sold at foreclosure for roughly half that amount. Since 2011, when commercial and private property started to bottom until 2019, the company's dividends have been raised by 5.7% per year. Most of it took place in 2014.

While I, generally speaking, prefer REITs with a steadily increasing dividend, I think Cousins is a great buy at low prices. One of the reasons on top of everything mentioned so far is the fact that its dividends are safe. In its most recent Q1 earnings call, the company once again emphasized FAD (funds available for distribution) safety.

Lastly, our dividend is well protected with a FAD payout ratio of 67% for the year ended 2019. Cousins is extremely well-positioned to weather the impacts of this pandemic.

On a GAAP basis, total dividends are roughly 60% of the total cash from operations.

As you can see below, the past years have been favorable as the company's cash from operations has reached three consecutive multi-year highs. Meanwhile, the net change in cash has been well balanced. Outliers have been caused by investments and/or divestitures. For example, in 2018, the company did not sell any major real estate resulting in negative cash from investments - compared to positive cash flow in that segment in the years prior to 2018.

With that said, the company's balance sheet is very healthy. As of the end of the first quarter, total liabilities are valued at just 33.9% of total assets. This is down from 38.1% in the prior quarter. The company's funds from operations cover interest payments almost 6x. Adding to that, total debt is valued at 51.8% of total equity. Net debt is valued at 5.5x EBITDA. That's elevated, but sustainable given the company's operations.

Gameplan

Let's start this final part of this article by mentioning that the monthly candle for the month of May is the exact reason why I haven't been adding to my long exposure and why I said in almost every article that a V-shaped recovery is unlikely. The market is weak, and the economy might now recover until after the election. And by recovering, I mean sustainable growth. Not the simple fact that Q3 will be better than Q2 just because Q2 saw a total lockdown. Either way, I like that Cousins is falling. I don't mean that in the sense that I hope they fail, but because I know they will be able to withstand the economic pressure.

My goal is to buy them close to $20 if I get the chance. The yield will be roughly 5%, which makes it an interesting long-term opportunity at a good price.

While I think property prices will take a hit going forward, a lot has been priced in already and Cousins Properties is one of the most stable players in its business.

Be safe!

