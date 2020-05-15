Santa Claus, The Easter Bunny, The Tooth Fairy And Jerome Powell

Unfortunately, such a Fed-based fantasy carries with it not only the possibility of dashed hopes, but also the risk of huge financial losses.

Equity investors are currently fantasizing about new highs in the stock market; hoping that the U.S. economy can return to its former glory quickly as a result of massive Fed intervention.

As adults, we sometimes fantasize to fulfill our need for a desired outcome.

As children, we find a certain solace in our belief of fantasies like Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy.

Fantasies are part of the human experience. They give us comfort and hope against a backdrop of suffering, pain and distress.

Nowhere, other than the stock market, are people more inclined to fantasize.

We fantasize about finding the next ten-bagger, about realizing wealth beyond our wildest dreams, and about fulfilling all of our ego-based expectations.

This is normal human behavior, and quite common, especially among stock market investors.

Over the years, we have accumulated a massive library of books on Wall Street, the stock market, investment psychology and general finance and economics.

One of the things that we find among many of our titles is a common thread that runs through many of the historical works by various authors and market prognosticators.

This thread, or theme, is most apparent in books that address the psychology of the markets.

As human beings we are heavily influenced by our emotions.

Most times, these feelings tend to serve us well in meeting our basic human needs. However, these same feelings can blind us as to the acceptance of certain ideas, theories, arguments or advice. This is often referred to as confirmation bias.

The definition of confirmation bias, according to Wikipedia is:

the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms or strengthens one's prior personal beliefs or values. ... People display this bias when they gather or remember information selectively, or when they interpret it in a biased way.

At its root confirmation bias is anchored in the human ego.

We must learn to deal with this ego, in our quest to successfully navigate the financial markets. Something that is easier said than done.

In an article published in Psychology Today, Shahram Heshmat, Ph.D., talks about confirmation bias. He says:

Imagine that you have tried to reach a friend with whom you have an ambivalent relationship by phone or email, leaving messages, yet receiving no call in return. In a situation like this, it is easy to jump to conclusions in an intuitive manner that your friend wants to avoid you. The danger, of course, is that you leave this belief unchecked and start to act as though it were true. Confirmation bias occurs from the direct influence of desire on beliefs. When people would like a certain idea or concept to be true, they end up believing it to be true. They are motivated by wishful thinking. This error leads the individual to stop gathering information when the evidence gathered so far confirms the views or prejudices one would like to be true. Once we have formed a view, we embrace information that confirms that view while ignoring, or rejecting, information that casts doubt on it. Confirmation bias suggests that we don't perceive circumstances objectively. We pick out those bits of data that make us feel good because they confirm our prejudices. Thus, we may become prisoners of our assumptions. For example, some people will have a very strong inclination to dismiss any claims that marijuana may cause harm as nothing more than old-fashioned reefer madness. Some social conservatives will downplay any evidence that marijuana does not cause harm. Confirmation bias can also be found in anxious individuals, who view the world as dangerous. For example, a person with low self-esteem is highly sensitive to being ignored by other people, and they constantly monitor for signs that people might not like them. Thus, if you are worried that someone is annoyed with you, you are biased toward all the negative information about how that person acts toward you. You interpret neutral behavior as indicative of something negative. Wishful thinking is a form of self-deception, such as false optimism. For example, we often deceive ourselves, such as stating: just this one; it's not that fattening; I'll stop smoking tomorrow. Or when someone is "under the influence" he feels confident that he can drive safely even after three or more drinks. Self-deception can be like a drug, numbing you from harsh reality or turning a blind eye to the tough matter of gathering evidence and thinking. As Voltaire commented long ago, "Illusion is the first of all pleasure." In some cases, self-deception is good for us. For example, when dealing with certain illnesses, positive thinking may actually be beneficial for diseases such as cancer, but not diabetes or ulcers. There is limited evidence that believing that you will recover helps reduce your level of stress hormones, giving the immune system and modern medicine a better chance to do their work. In sum, people are prone to believe what they want to believe. Seeking to confirm our beliefs comes naturally, while it feels strong and counter-intuitive to look for evidence that contradicts our beliefs. This explains why opinions survive and spread. Disconfirming instances are far more powerful in establishing the truth. Disconfirmation would require looking for evidence to disprove it. The take-home lesson here is to set your hypothesis and look for instances to prove that you are wrong. This is perhaps a true definition of self-confidence: the ability to look at the world without the need to look for instances that please your ego. For group decision-making, it is crucial to obtain information from each member in a way that they are independent. For example, as part of a police procedure to derive the most reliable information from multiple witnesses to a crime, witnesses are not allowed to discuss it prior to giving their testimony. The goal is to prevent unbiased witnesses from influencing each other. It is known that Abraham Lincoln intentionally filled his cabinet with rival politicians who had extremely different ideologies. When making decisions, Lincoln always encouraged vigorous debate and discussion. Source: Psychology Today, April 2015 issue

We all realize that emotional decisions in the financial markets can be deadly.

The inability to separate your emotions, from the subjective analysis of a situation, can create an inability to remain unattached to an outcome, thereby triggering a confirmation bias.

Think about the opinions that you have formed on the current situation that we are facing in this country.

First, how do you feel about the COVID-19 pandemic itself? Are you frightened? Have you reached a conclusion on whether it is as serious as some would have you believe? Have those opinions influenced your expectations of how that will affect the financial markets? Do you feel that the markets should feel the way that you do, and, more importantly if they don't, what is your emotional response?

Putting aside all of the opinion, conjecture, predictions and arguments that people are making for a certain outcome in the stock market, have you formed a personal investment opinion and strategy that is based on what you believe will happen?

If you choose not to develop your own opinion, then you will have to rely on someone else's perspective and opinion of the market.

What will you do if you find that you are wrong? Are you flexible enough in your thinking to re-assess the situation and change course if necessary?

If you find yourself relying on other people's opinions as the basis for your own decision making, you should ask yourself "Am I doing this so I don't have to take personal responsibility, and feel bad about possibly losing money?"

It is always easier, psychologically, to place the blame for our own failures and shortcomings on external events rather than ourselves.

Once you fall into the trap of this kind of thinking, you remove all sense of personal accountability and control over your actions in the market.

You will never have the confidence of following your own convictions and, at the same time, accepting the success or failure of acting on those internal convictions.

Right now, there are a lot of investors fantasizing that the stock market will shrug off all of the bad economic news and continue to trudge higher, despite every conceivable piece of evidence that we are going to be experiencing one of the greatest disruptions to global commerce that we have ever seen; the consequences of which may last for many years.

The stock market will not likely return to new highs anytime soon based on the economic scenario that we see taking shape. The bear market that is currently developing will destroy much of the equity riches that have been amassed over the past 11-year bull market.

Remember, the key to accumulating long-term wealth in the stock market is not to give back the gains that are made in a bull market when a bear market finally comes around.

The Buy-the-Dippers seem to be almost mesmerized by a Pavlovian strategy that will no longer work in a bear market. Like we said at the beginning of this article, fantasy is part of the human experience.

Source: Federal Reserve.gov

The biggest and most dangerous confirmation bias, right now among investors, is believing the narrative that Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve are going to be able to rescue the economy from the current economic crisis.

It's the "Fed has our back" mentality, and it is very dangerous.

A blind belief in the Federal Reserve's ability to attenuate any and all fallout from the economic crisis facing the U.S. today is misplaced.

If you happened to catch yesterday's web-cast interview with the Fed Chairman, it became immediately clear that Jerome Powell has toned his message down somewhat in terms of what he feels the Fed can do to bring back the economy.

We almost got the feeling that he is having second thoughts about the enormity of the problem which the economy is facing, and feels that, while the Fed is willing to do as much as they can to help, it still might not be enough.

If nothing else, he appeared to be a bit more somber than at other times.

The original plan that was devised, by then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, to help the economy from experiencing a full economic cycle (which is a bad idea to begin with) was to use Quantitative Easing as a "temporary monetary tool" that would eventually be unwound by the Federal Reserve when they started the process of normalizing interest rates at some point in the future.

Powell tried that in 2018, and raised interest rates four times over the course of the year. The final interest rate hike in December of 2018 culminated in the financial markets throwing a "hissy-fit" and stock prices got pummeled in the process.

Prior to that December rate hike, the Fed was also telegraphing that they were planning to raise interest rates an additional three times in 2019.

None of those additional three projected rate hikes in 2019 ever came to pass, as we saw the now-famous "Powell pivot" take place immediately after that final and fateful December rate increase.

That sudden turnaround in the Fed's policy position only shows that, in reality, it is not the Federal Reserve that is in control, it's the financial markets that are in control.

The markets have diminished Chairman Powell and the Federal Reserve's role to nothing more than a puppet on a string. It seems that the market tells the Fed to jump and their response is how high?

Source: YouTube

This creates a very dangerous situation, because every time that the market doesn't get what it wants, it simply has to act like a toddler having a meltdown to get the attention of a parent.

Remember the taper tantrum of 2013?

We could see something even uglier if the markets fail to get what they want during the crisis we are experiencing now in the U.S. economy.

In his speech, Jerome Powell seemed to imply that a negative interest rate policy is not something that the Fed is considering now, and will not likely be something that would be considered in the Fed's future monetary policy decisions.

We wouldn't place too much faith in that statement. Think about this...

If the Fed couldn't normalize interest rates when the U.S. Central Bank's balance sheet stood at roughly $4 trillion, how will they ever be able to normalize rates with a balance sheet that is now almost twice that size?

Source: Bloomberg

It is our opinion that it has been all of the tinkering with monetary policy by the Fed and other Central Banks that has resulted in creating one asset bubble after another.

First it was the tech bubble in 1999-2000, then it was the housing bubble in 2007-2009 and now after those two major bubbles, we have incurred the biggest and most dangerous bubble yet in 2019-2020.

Jerome Powell and The Federal Reserve cannot solve this problem, because they are the problem.

The Federal Reserve's "kick the can down the road" modus-operandi has not worked and will not work... EVER.

The Fed can throw all the money that they want at a sick U.S. economy, but they cannot end the spread of the Coronavirus, they cannot create jobs, they cannot stem the tide of small businesses that will become insolvent and close their doors permanently, and they cannot influence the mindset of those who are worried about the COVID-19 pandemic and their family's health.

Anyone who believes in Jerome Powell and the Fed's ability to avoid the financial and economic Armageddon that is coming is fantasizing.

Whereas, Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are all very nice fantasies associated with delightful gifts, believing in a Federal Reserve-based economic fairy tale, with Jerome Powell as the hero, is the one fantasy that could wind up, not showering you with enjoyable gifts, but, instead throwing cold water on your equity portfolio and producing major financial losses.

Source: Illinois Realtors

Right now, might be an appropriate time for stock market investors to do a sort of psychological self-check, to see if their psyche is harboring any hidden confirmation biases that are prohibiting them from seeing the stark economic realities as they truly are.

If you are among those stock market investors who are simply relying on a blind trust that, no matter what, the Fed has your back and will be able to implement a monetary policy that will avoid another major financial crisis from happening, then you are probably ignoring the possibility that you may have a strong confirmation bias, rooted in a dependence on the Federal Reserve.

Stay safe, be well and invest wisely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either our articles or our opinions on Seeking Alpha. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.