Yandex: More Than Just A Search Engine

In the last decade, Yandex (YNDX) has greatly diversified its portfolio of projects and became one of the biggest Russian tech companies with interests in businesses like food delivery and car-sharing. At the same time, search and digital advertising businesses continue to be the biggest drivers of growth accounting for the majority of the company’s revenues. While Russia becomes the country with one of the highest COVID-19 cases in the globe, Yandex can minimize its downside and survive the pandemic with relative ease.

While its P/E ratio of 55x might scare lots of investors in the current market environment, I strongly believe that Yandex has not reached its full potential yet and has more room for growth. It has been showing a top-notch performance in the last few years and it managed to build a strong balance sheet, which will help it to stay afloat for a long period. Thanks to its nearly monopolistic position in the Russian tech industry, Yandex has all the ability to create shareholder value in the long-term. For that reason, I continue to be bullish on the company and hold a long position in it.

More Upside to Come

After beating Google (GOOG)( GOOGL) and becoming Russia’s most popular search engine, Yandex quickly started to diversify itself and acquire shares in non-core businesses. While search and digital businesses accounted for 64% of its overall revenues in Q1, the company’s taxi business continues to quickly gain traction and positively affect the overall financials of Yandex. As COVID-19 ravages Russia, strict lockdown measures are implemented and users start to flock to the internet in record numbers. All of this helps Yandex to establish a stronger presence inside Russia, acquire additional users to its ecosystem at a lower cost, and offer them different products and services.

At the end of April, Yandex reported its Q1 results, which were in-line with its estimates. The revenue for the three months increased by 26% year-over-year to $604.7 million, while net income of $70.7 million was also up 76% year-over-year. With P/E of 55.35x, Yandex trades above nearly all of its peers, as the industry’s median P/E ratio is only 30.18x. However, Yandex is far from being overvalued. Unlike its peers, Yandex is much smaller in size, which makes it easier for it to drive growth in comparison to its more established global competitors. By having countless competitive advantages in Russia, its stock has more room for growth, as it doesn’t have any real competitors on its home turf.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

In its recent report, Yandex said that search queries from January to March increased by 7% Y/Y, but at the same time the average cost per click decreased by 9% on an annual basis. Nevertheless, the decline was offset by the higher number of paid clicks, which increased by 23% in Q1. This is because the higher than usual online traffic decreased the average CPM, while at the same time increased the click rate at a cheaper price.

Source: Yandex

The good news is that Yandex will continue to be the major digital advertising network for businesses all around Russia thanks to its popularity. As a result, Yandex will be able to continue to make profits from ads and reinvest them back into the business.

In addition to search and advertisement, Yandex has been heavily betting on the taxi business inside Russia. Last year it acquired the country’s popular taxi service Vezet and became the biggest taxi operator in Russia with 39% of market share. In Q1, Yandex Taxi gained traction and despite the pandemic, made $153 million in revenue. Besides Taxi, Yandex also became an active participant in the car-sharing business back in 2017. Two years later, Yandex Drive was named a largest car-sharing company in the world with a fleet of over 21000 cars. Yandex has been investing in both of those businesses for a reason.

Earlier last year, Sberbank predicted the urban transportation business to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15% in the next few years and worth around $27 billion in 2025. By being a dominant player in the taxi and car-sharing businesses, Yandex can greatly benefit from this growing market. That’s one of the main reasons why I think the stock has enough upside even at the current price. There’s already a possibility that the Taxi business will become a standalone company in the future and reports of a possible IPO are already being flown over. By executing a spin-off and selling the shares of a taxi business to the public, Yandex will be able to unlock $5 billion to $8 billion worth of value to its existing shareholders.

While the pandemic will most likely push the IPO date further, Yandex shareholders shouldn’t be disappointed. As other companies look for government handouts and declare bankruptcies, Yandex was able to hoard enough cash to get through this pandemic alive and well. It has one of the strongest balance sheets among its peers. At the end of March, it had $2.5 billion in cash, most of which is in the United States dollars. Most of its debt of $1.26 billion matures only in 2025, so the company has enough time and resources so that it doesn’t need to worry about its obligations.

The biggest downside of Yandex is its close ties to the Kremlin. In November, the company changed its corporate governance structure and announced targeted amendments to comply with Russia’s new regulatory environment. The amendments change the company’ s structure and create a public interest foundation, which now can block more than a 10% sale of the company’s stock to other entities and individuals. This helps Kremlin to prevent the purchase of a large chunk of Yandex shares by foreign entities.

The good news is that Yandex is not exposed to other markets, so the creation of the foundation will not have any real impact on its operations or the ordinary shareholders. While Yandex is too small to compete against its global peers on a worldwide stage, it doesn’t need to do so to create value. It has enough competitive advantages in Russia to drive growth. By being a near-monopoly in the digital space and having warm relations with the Kremlin, the threat of new entrants is very low. So while its stock is exposed to political risks, the company’s potential to create value in the current environment with its current assets is high. That’s why I believe that a high P/E ratio of 55x shouldn’t scare investors. I’m long Yandex.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YNDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.