TripAdvisor: E&D May Not Be The Answer

Overview

TripAdvisor (TRIP) is one of the companies most impacted by COVID-19. It recently cut 900 jobs or 23% of the workforce and restructured its revolving credit facility in a concerted cost-containment measure. Given the solid liquidity position, TripAdvisor will certainly be able to weather the storm in the near term. Upon the recovery post-COVID-19, however, the long-term outlook of its growing E&D (Experience and Dining) business remains uncertain. In particular, there will potentially be a tighter competition as Google (GOOGL) started to enter the market. It already launched its hotel and airline metasearch features in 2019, which disrupted all major online travel players. It seems as if it is just a matter of time before it starts launching its E&D metasearch with a booking feature.

Long-Term Risk: Google Disruption

Online travel is one of the most demanding, competitive, and rapidly changing industries. A series of consolidations in the last decades has led to Expedia (EXPE) and Booking Holdings (BKNG) having a semi-duopoly positioning in the market. The two giants generate most of their revenues through an OTA (Online Travel Agency) business model, which allows accommodation searching and bookings in their platforms. Their secondary business model is metasearch, which their subsidiaries Kayak and Trivago have. It essentially is a performance-based advertising business that allows in-platform accommodation searching but will transfer the booking process to the respective travel providers or OTAs. Given the challenging industry, all of the players, including Expedia and Booking Holdings, have their share of problems.

TripAdvisor, whose core business is metasearch, has even seen major problems over the last decade that have led to an existential crisis in recent times. Before 2015, TripAdvisor used to be a leading metasearch business growing steadily at over 20% YoY. However, the failure to anticipate the growing mobile-booking trends had resulted in the deterioration of the business as the conversion rate dropped. The situation did not change much in 2016 despite the site reaching 390 MUV (Monthly Unique Visitors), up over 23% YoY.

However, the company’s turnaround strategy, which involved a major shift into E&D, has successfully driven a decent growth over the next two years. E&D has made up 29% of the revenue and also drastically reduced TripAdvisor’s dependency on the metasearch business as of 2019. Within the same year, all the online travel players unfortunately faced a major conversion-related issue as Google decided to integrate a metasearch feature into its core search offering. As a metasearch business, TripAdvisor was severely impacted as its revenue dropped by ~4% YoY in 2019.

The fact that Google has launched a metasearch feature is the reason why TripAdvisor’s shift into E&D will only temporarily solve the problem. At the moment, a Google search for “Hotels in London”, for instance, will lead to a search results page with Google metasearch and a booking feature at the top of the page. A search for “Restaurants in London”, however, will only feature short contact and location info of the restaurants at the top of the page without any booking or review feature. It also does not take too much of the browser’s real estate as an organic TripAdvisor link is only a scroll down away. As Google expands its metasearch feature, however, there is a likelihood that it will look at the E&D market. Moreover, looking at the damage Google has done to even its top-5 advertisers such as Expedia and Booking, it may just be a matter of time before it branches out into E&D.

Upsides and Valuation

TripAdvisor is still a renowned brand in the travel industry that draws hundreds of millions of monthly views. Given its $1.56 billion revenue as of last year and over $1 billion of liquidity, it is also the largest metasearch travel company. Despite the declining hotel metasearch business, the E&D business has grown by over 31% YoY in the last two years. Without the COVID-19 outbreak, it would have had a good chance to drive half of TripAdvisor’s revenue by the end of the year.

With that in mind, we also expect TripAdvisor to progressively be valued more like OpenTable (now owned by Booking Holdings) or Yelp (YELP) than the OTA counterparts. Currently, TripAdvisor indeed trades at ~1.5x P/S, which is more similar to Yelp than to the rest of its online travel peers. Yelp is also significantly impacted by the COVID-19, though it does not have any travel-related business segment. TripAdvisor is trading at ~$16 per share, down ~65% from its 1-year high. This means that despite our concern on the long-term risk, there is a near-term upside once the company goes into a recovery mode. However, we prefer to stay on the sidelines on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.