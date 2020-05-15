Investors Boarding JETS ETF, Profits Unlikely To Take Off Soon

While I am more optimistic than most about the return of air travel volumes, I do not expect airlines to be as profitable for investors as airports or other travel sub-industries.

Debt levels of the US top 3 international airlines have been rising almost as quickly as their revenues, and more quickly than their bottom line profits.

Airlines historically has been an industry of little or no profitability. The past 10 years' profits seem like an anomaly due to consolidation and reduced competition on US routes.

One recent ETF story covered on the podcast ETF Prime was the enormous surge of buying into the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS). Over the past 3 months, JETS' assets under management have increased nearly 10-fold, even as the fund itself has fallen in value by more than 60%. This seems counter to the stereotypical image of retail fund investors as being "performance chasers" and might rather be called by some "bottom fishing".

The JETS ETF focuses on the airline industry and, despite the name "global" (and the global nature of the air transport industry), is designed to invest 80% in US companies and only 20% internationally. JETS assigns the top 4 US airlines by market cap a weight of 12% each according to its investment case document (available on their website), making these four names the dominant holdings of JETS:

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), and

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

In this article, we start with a look at how the air transport industry has performed over the past 35 years. Then, we narrow in on the history and performance outlook of those top 4 components driving most of the past and near-term future performance of JETS. Finally, I summarize why I'm avoiding the JETS ETF, and most airlines in general, preferring to invest in airports and other parts of the travel industry I've written about in other articles.

Historic Returns From Investing In Airlines

The airline industry has historically been considered a "terrible business to invest in", given the enormous amounts of capital required, external exposure to oil price risk, and intense competition for price sensitive customers. Less than 10 years ago, Freakonomics wrote about the problem of why the airline industry as a whole has made little if any profit since the invention of the airplane. Although Warren Buffett made news about Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) recent exit from airlines, it is worth remembering that the oracle's investment in airlines over the past 10 years was an outlier compared with how he mostly avoided the unprofitable sector in earlier decades.

That said, when looking for an indication of how investing in the airline industry would have performed long term, the best indicator I found was the Fidelity Select Air Transportation Portfolio (FSAIX), which, since its launch in 1985, was actually ahead of an investment in the S&P 500 as of earlier this year:

It is worth noting that FSAIX is a significantly different fund than JETS, as the Fidelity fund's top holdings include names like UPS (NYSE:UPS), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX), and Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) rather than just airlines.

This year's current ~50% drawdown in the Fidelity Air Transport portfolio is the second deepest in its history, deeper than that seen just after 9/11, and second only to the crash in 2008-2009.

Since the start of total return data on JETS' top 4 holdings (LUV, DAL, UAL, and AAL) on July 1st, 2007, FSAIX returned an unimpressive but acceptable +66% and was outperformed only by Southwest Airlines. An investment in United Airlines or American Airlines would have lost about half or two-thirds of its value over the past 13 years, respectively, while Delta Air Lines averaged a positive return of less than 1%/year.

35 Years Of Airlines' Revenue Growth

As mentioned earlier and charted later, airlines have historically made little or no profit, so it might be simpler to try and understand their periods of positive performance by looking at sales growth and price/sales multiples.

Historically, the top four airlines in JETS are the survivors in the American airline industry with a long history of bankruptcy and consolidation. When the below chart begins in the mid 1980s, airlines like PanAm, TWA, and Eastern still made up a fair share of the names on the arrival and departure boards of American airports until they either went bankrupt or had their routes acquired. The jump in UAL's revenue around 2012 was likely mostly due to the acquisition of Continental Airlines, and AAL's jump in 2014 similarly was at the same time as its merger with US Airways. Also, over the past decade, Delta acquired Northwest Airlines, and Southwest bought AirTran. I pull these examples from history mostly to show highlight that much of the below revenue growth is not organic, but mostly the result of M&A and a reduced number of competitors. That can be great if you are good at identifying acquisition targets (or view your airline stocks like buyout funds that will hopefully buy assets from other distressed airlines at great prices), but doesn't encourage me invest in American aviation as a growth sector.

Although LUV still only has about half the revenue of the other big 3 airlines, LUV's revenue growth looks more impressive when considering the low base the chart starts from in the mid 1980s. While DAL, UAL, and AAL's top line revenues are now roughly 3-4x 1990 levels (not that impressive, considering all of the M&A), LUV's 2019 revenues were over 12x 1990 levels.

LUV's higher sales growth and profitability ratios are likely two of the main reasons LUV has long traded at a significant price/sales premium over the other three major airlines:

Airline Profits In The 2010s Seem Like An Anomaly

The next three charts of the net profits of the top 4 airlines in JETS illustrate the main reason I still have not find US-based airlines attractive to invest in: their profits in the 2010s seem like an anomaly not likely to repeat. The first chart below shows the TTM net income of the four airlines back to the mid-1980s again, where it is difficult to see LUV's small but more consistent profits between the wilder swings in the other three airlines'.

This next chart shows TTM net income over the same time frame, but replaces UAL with Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKY) to remove the noisy +/- $20B swing in the mid-2000s, and let us zoom in on how the profits of the other three airlines over the past several years again looks like a historic anomaly.

Here is a zoom in the net incomes of LUV, DAL, UAL, and AAL over just the past 10 years:

... and again from 1995-2005:

The point of all the above charts of net income was to show that the profitability histories of DAL, UAL, and AAL are fraught with far more volatility than consistency. LUV seems like a relative outlier among the top 4 airlines in terms of being consistently profitable, just as the past several years seem like an outlier period of relatively high US airline profitability.

I have not flown Southwest Airlines myself since I moved out of California in 2004, but my impression was that they had a relative cost advantage over more "traditional" US-based airlines in how they operated, and relatively little competition on many of their routes in the western United States. Delta, United, and American, on the other hand, all compete internationally, and every time I fly across the Pacific, I compare their flights to their international competitors and usually choose whichever is cheapest. The fact that I have been able to fly from Hong Kong to Seattle or San Francisco for about the same fare I saw at the same time for many US domestic flights tells me that LUV's domestic business is probably much more profitable than where the other three compete internationally.

Airlines' Rising Debt Levels

One variable that has risen almost as steadily as airlines' sales, and more steadily than their profits, is their overall levels of debt. Here, LUV again stands out for having relatively low and steady debt levels relative to both its top and bottom line.

Medium-Term Outlook For Air Travel

The big question marks hanging over all airlines right now are of course "when will planes start filling with passengers again?" and "how much of the lost revenue from passengers can be made up by cargo?". As much as I love flying, this is one of those rare times where I am unable to easily see how full passenger flights are myself. I live in Hong Kong, and when I last flew home on March 22nd, I had to home quarantine for 14 days, and every time I leave, I will currently need to home quarantine for another 14 days each time. This travel restriction is one of many in Asia that have no doubt kept the virus from spreading between countries here, but means US domestic flights are probably suffering far less than many routes in Asia. The New York Times reports that many US domestic flights are still surprisingly full.

By contrast, the below photo shows me on my February 16th flight between Hong Kong and Singapore, still relatively early in the pandemic, but as empty as many investors are probably imagining many flight routes to be now. I'm one of those who believe passenger volumes are likely to rebound quite quickly as soon as case numbers fall, whether due to a vaccine or herd immunity. I am reminded of a line I read in the book Ric Edelman wrote right after 9/11 reminding investors that New Yorkers were not going to start driving to California anytime soon. US-based airlines have the advantage of not having competition from high speed rail networks like China's or Europe's, so I see at least as much "pent-up demand" to fly across North America as I would to avoid having to drive to Beijing in my own car (which Google Maps says would take "only 24 hours").

Conclusion

Although I am probably more optimistic than most about a return to full passenger airplanes, I am not as optimistic about airlines' return to profitability above their historic averages near zero. Very low oil prices are likely to provide some cost savings, but it is likely that oil prices will remain low while seats remain empty and rise as soon as they fill up again. Given continued competition, relatively high debt levels, and how easily we've seen it to be for airlines to come and go, I continue to view airlines as "options" on a return to the late 2010s, with a strike price equal to their current debt levels. In this way, I see the top 4 airlines in JETS as not too different than an investment in the big three cruise lines, and far less safe than investing in airports. Of the top JETS components, LUV seems to have the healthiest history, and it is worth modeling whether the 3% dividend yield is enough compensation for an interruption to that steadily increasing dividend.

