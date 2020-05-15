Aleafia: Cheap Canadian Cannabis With Great Margins

Source: Aleafia.

Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) is a Canadian cannabis company which reported very strong revenue growth (+146% sequentially), gross margins (83%), and adjusted EBITDA (44% adjusted EBITDA margins) in the first quarter. Despite that, I am staying on the sidelines.

Aleafia focuses on growing outdoor cannabis. In Canada, this cannabis tends to be cheap to produce but also lower quality. It is well-suited for vape carts and edibles, which are growing segments of the Canadian cannabis market. However, competition is increasing in this sector with Health Canada licensing twice as many outdoor growers in 2020.

This competition is likely to hurt margins and may lead to erratic revenue, since 85% of Aleafia's cannabis revenue in Q1 came from wholesale sales. Other major Canadian cannabis producers like Aurora (OTC:ACB), Tilray (TLRY), and Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) have reported very erratic wholesale sales including sequential revenue declines of 40 to 100%. Aleafia may be different than those peers and may outperform each of them, but I am not currently willing to bet my hard-earned money on that outcome.

Cheap Outdoor Cannabis

Aleafia is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis which is primarily focused on low-cost outdoor cultivation and on wholesale cannabis sales. Outdoor cultivation tends to lead to very strong gross margins while a focus on wholesale sales often leads to erratic revenue growth due to large one-time sales.

Footprint: Aleafia has an outdoor cultivation capacity of 102 tonnes/year on 86 acres and also has two indoor cultivation facilities with a combined capacity of 7.5 tonnes/year. License amendments are pending which would increase indoor capacity to 26.5 tonnes/year.

Outdoor-grown cannabis, especially in Canada's northern climate, tends to be lower-quality than indoor- or greenhouse-grown bud. However, it is also much cheaper to produce. Aleafia reports outdoor cash cultivation costs of C$0.10 per gram, while indoor-grown cannabis can cost more than ten times as much.

Outdoor cannabis is typically used for cannabinoid-extraction as it often has lower THC levels than consumers prefer. These extracted cannabinoids can then be used for products including vaporizer oils and edibles. Aleafia has an extraction facility which can extract cannabinoids from 115 tonnes/year of dry flower.

Aleafia is expanding its potential outdoor cultivation space to 86 acres during the 2020 growing season. Source: Aleafia.

Growing from 26 to 86 licensed acres: Aleafia is growing its outdoor cultivation footprint to a potential 86 acres which could grow 102,000 kg of cannabis in 2020. Last year, Aleafia had a license to grow on 26 acres but only used half of this space. The company grew 12,747 kg of dried flower on 13 acres in the summer of 2019. Planting will begin during the first week of June.

Emblem agreed to purchase 175,000 kilograms of cannabis from Aphria in September 2018. Aleafia inherited this contract when they bought Emblem. Source: Aphria press release.

Dispute with Aphria over C$23 million: Aleafia is involved in an arbitration dispute with Aphria (OTC:APHA), seeking the return of a C$23 million deposit on a previous supply agreement.

In short, Emblem Cannabis agreed to purchase cannabis from Aphria and put down a deposit. Aleafia later purchased Emblem. Aphria's cultivation ramp was slower than anticipated so they were unable to supply the cannabis specified in the purchase agreement. Aleafia claimed a breach of contract from Aphria, terminated the purchase arrangement, and requested the return of its deposit. Aphria disputed this termination and asserted counterclaims. The matter is being arbitrated with a hearing later this year.

Big Growth on Wholesale Sales

Aleafia saw record sales in the fourth quarter driven by very strong wholesale cannabis sales. Source: Author based on company filings.

Aleafia released its first quarter results on May 13. The company highlighted their very strong cannabis sales compared to prior quarters and their positive net income. The market was not overly impressed with these results, and shares fell 2% on the day alongside the rest of the cannabis market.

Aleafia's revenue rose 142% sequentially to C$15 million. This revenue growth was driven by a large increase in wholesale cannabis sales:

Wholesale cannabis sales: Up 315% to C$12 million (4,718 kg at C$2.47/gram).

Medical cannabis sales: Down 21% to C$1.4 million (170 kg at C$8.04/gram).

Adult-use cannabis sales: Up 28% to C$0.7 million (103 kg at C$6.88/gram).

In total, Aleafia sold 4,992 kg of cannabis, up 257% from last quarter and up 35x from one year ago. All of this increase is the result of additional wholesale cannabis sales to other Canadian licensed producers. Sales through medical and adult-use channels were down 9% combined.

Aleafia's cannabis revenue has great gross margins due to low growing costs. Aleafia reports cash costs to produce cannabis of around C$0.10 per gram while they sold cannabis for C$2.92/gram in the past quarter. In the first quarter, Aleafia reported gross margins of 83%, down 4 percentage points from last quarter. These margins are exceptionally good and are only rivaled by those of Pure Sunfarms, a joint venture from Village Farms (VFF) and Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF).

Profitable-ish: Thanks to strong sales, Aleafia was profitable by some metrics and unprofitable by others. Naturally, the company highlighted the metrics it did best in--strong adjusted EBITDA and profitable operating cash flow.

Aleafia reported adjusted EBITDA profits of C$6.4 million (44% adj EBITDA margin) and a very slight operating cash flow surplus of C$146,000 (1% OCF margin). The company also recorded a net loss of C$6.2 million (-42% net margin) and a free cash flow deficit of C$7.9 million (-53% FCF margin).

One reason for this disparity is because Aleafia recorded fair value adjustments which reduced net profits by C$6.2 million. This is the result of selling cannabis out of its inventory. Without getting into the weeds too much, this is a non-cash adjustment to reflect "true" growing costs rather than valuing inventory at its fair value. Basically, when inventory levels rise (and when the inventory is more valuable than it costs to grow), fair value adjustments will add profit and conversely when inventory levels fall fair value adjustments will remove that same profit.

This quarter, Aleafia's inventory dropped C$5 million to C$29 million: The company sold more cannabis than it grew, so inventory fell. Because they sold more cannabis than they grew, this also aided operating cash flow: They received cash for cannabis that had grown in prior quarters, so the cash costs were in past quarter while the revenue was this quarter.

Wholesale sales were erratic for others: Aside from these accounting oddities, Aleafia's operating costs are a bit higher than I would like although they are reasonable if the company can continue to increase its wholesale sales. At least for other Canadian licensed producers, wholesale sales have been quite erratic:

Aurora wholesale sales fell 63% and 68% in consecutive quarters, falling 88% in total from C$20.1 million to C$2.4 million in two quarters.

Tilray wholesale sales fell 100%, from US$3.9 million to US$0, in the first quarter.

Supreme Cannabis wholesale sales fell 40% in the fourth quarter.

This does not mean Aleafia sales will fall in future quarters, and they may continue to rise, but wholesale sales have typically been a less reliable source of growth than medical or recreational sales.

Balance sheet: Aleafia ended the first quarter with C$33 million in cash. They also count C$23 million in potential deposit return from Aphria, described above, as a current asset. Aleafia burned C$8 million in free cash last quarter and C$40 million over the past year.

These assets are offset by C$63 million in convertible debt at face value (C$52 million on the balance sheet after equity value). About two-fifths of this debt is due in February 2021 and converts at C$2.39/share, or 4x current share prices. It is unlikely that this debt will be converted prior to its due date, so Aleafia is likely to need to repay this debt either in cash or to negotiate an equity payment with the debt-holders.

Because Aleafia focuses on outdoor cultivation, their costs are likely to be the highest in the summer months. The company plans to plant cannabis in the first week of June, which will entail significant labor costs.

Earlier this week, Aleafia announced a C$13 million equity offering for 20 million shares and 10 million warrants. Units were priced at a 14% discount to the previous day's closing price, leading to an 18% drop on May 11. This offering will dilute existing shareholders by about 11% when including the warrants, which convert at C$0.80/share and carry a three-year duration.

Thoughts

Aleafia trades at an enterprise value of about C$196 million given a share price of C$0.60/share. This represents a 3.4x multiple of run-rate first quarter sales and the same multiple of analyst consensus 2020 revenue. Note that very few analysts cover Aleafia, so I would put very little weight on their consensus revenue estimates.

Personally, I am not interested in investing in Aleafia due to the unpredictable and unreliable nature of wholesale cannabis sales in the Canadian market and the likelihood of increasing competition in outdoor cultivation.

It is likely the demand for outdoor-grown cannabis will rise in the coming quarters and years. This cannabis is well-suited for products like vape carts and edibles, which will make up an increasing share of the Canadian market. However, this market has few barriers to entry which is likely to lead to heavy competition and increasing price pressure. Aleafia is not alone in this space: Health Canada has approved twice as many outdoor cultivation operations as last year so far in 2020. Many of these competitors will also look to sell their cannabis at wholesale to LPs which may create price pressure, drive down margins, and lead to erratic revenue growth as Aleafia competes with those peers.

Selling directly to medical patients and selling to provincial distributors for adult-use has tended to provide more stable revenue growth in the Canadian cannabis industry. Aleafia has both of these businesses, but their sales are small and declining: Aleafia sold C$3.6 million of medical & adult-use cannabis in Q3/19, but that fell to C$2.3 and C$2.1 million in Q4 and Q1, respectively. I would like to see the company halt and reverse this trend in order to build a stable, high margin business.

Until then, I will remain on the sidelines.

Happy investing!

