VC Deals: Waymo Expands First Round To $3B

Waymo (GOOG,GOOGL) added another $750M to its first external funding round, bringing the total up to $3B. The investment was announced in March, and the extension includes T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Perry Creek Capital, Fidelity Management, and Research Company. Waymo will use the funds to invest in its workforce, product development, the autonomous ride-hail service, and its cargo service.

CapitalG led the $50M Series G for Expel, which offers security operations as a service. Expel offers security automation that allows large enterprises streamline their security teams. Battery Ventures, Greycroft, Index Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, and Scale Venture Partners joined the round, which brought total funding up to nearly $117M.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) Technologies Capital led the $30M Series A for SiMa.ai, which builds low-power high performance computing solutions. As part of the investment, Dell managing director Daniel Docter will join SiMa’s board. SiMa currently has 20 early design partners for its Machine Learning SoC. The startup hopes to have a software solution in beta by Q4 and chip production started by Q2 next year.

Intel Capital (NASDAQ:INTC) led the $25M Series B for Lilt, an AI-powered enterprise translation software and services company. Mark Rostick, Intel Capital VP and senior managing director, has joined Lilt’s board of directors. The round, which brings total funding up to $37.5M, will go towards additional development of Lilt’s translation software and for natural language processing research.

M12 (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tiger Global co-led the $30M Series B for FortressIQ, which offers an AI-backed automation platform to understand and streamline business processes. Comcast Ventures (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Eniac Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners were among the other participants in the financing, bringing total funding up to $65M.