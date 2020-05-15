Delta Air Lines: Bullish Pilot Signal

The internal pilot staff targets are actually bullish on traffic rebounds over the next year.

The airline stocks are taking a hit on every headline regarding the sector. Whether accurate or even actually negative, Delta Air Lines (DAL) has now crashed below the Buffett low of $20.75. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the stock and the sector as daily traffic rebounds and the market is ignoring this recovery.

Boeing CEO Comment

Back on Tuesday, the Boeing (BA) CEO made an unexplainably negative comment about his customers. When asked on The Today Show about major airlines surviving, he sounded unnecessary alarms suggesting he had inside information on the sector:

I don’t want to get too predictive on that subject but yes, most likely. Something will happen when September comes around. Traffic levels will not be back to 100%. They won’t even be back to 25. Maybe by the end of the year we approach 50. So there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines.

His statement came about a week after Warren Buffett confirmed Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) had sold out of all airline positions. Berkshire had a combined position topping $10 billion via nearly 10% positions in the major airlines of Delta, American Airlines Group (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV).

The combination of these two statements has airline stocks trading at decade lows here. The news snippets aren't based on facts though and are more indications of these gentlemen having a few that passengers need a vaccine to fly.

Pilot Cuts

Apparently, Delta management sent out a memo stating a need to drastically reduce pilots by the Fall and into 2021. The large numbers sound alarming, but the pilot cuts are drastically better than the related numbers coming from the Boeing CEO confirming Dave Calhoun has no actual insight with the major airlines.

Delta SVP John Laughter was quoted as making the following statement:

I recognize that is an alarming number so it’s important to know that our intent is to align staffing for what we need over the long term.

Since Delta has over 14,000 pilots, the pilot cuts aren't nearly as alarming as the market originally reacted. The targeted pilot cuts fit more inline with a solid recovery in traffic demand and far above the levels predicted by the Boeing CEO:

Q4'20 - 7,000 pilot cuts - 50% capacity

Q3'21 - 3,500 pilot cuts - 75% capacity

Q3,21 - 2,500 pilot cuts - 82% capacity

The Boeing CEO said he forecasted traffic only reaching 25% of 2019 capacity levels by the end of September. Delta is actually targeting double the traffic at traffic levels reaching 50%. One has to wonder how the Boeing CEO was so far off the targets of his customers. He actually has no reason to pivot to such a negative view that damages the stocks of his big customers.

The passenger traffic gains of the last couple of weeks according to the TSA checkpoint numbers are far more supportive of the Delta view. On May 13, traffic was up nearly 26% or 36,259 passengers from last week to 176,667.

Source: TSA/Stone Fox Capital calculations

Based on this trend, the forecast is for May 15 (Friday) traffic to top around 10% of 2019 levels. With 25% weekly growth, the traffic levels would reach nearly 270K passengers this week on key traffic days of Friday and Monday.

Investors need to remember that key travel destinations such as Vegas, Orlando and Miami aren't even open yet. As these places open up, air traffic will see a big boost where the forecasted 10% capacity levels this weekend quickly jump to 20% and beyond in June alone. Growth in Q3 over the summer when sports and other events reopen and international travel restrictions are removed, traffic will surge towards the Delta target of 50%.

Delta still forecasts daily cash burn at $50 million, but the market just doesn't understand this amount includes these extra pilots and other employees covered by the U.S. Treasury grant. The $3.8 billion PSP grant amounts to $21 million in additional salary costs per day that will be automatically eliminated starting October 1 without additional traffic.

Heck, the cash burn is already down $10 million from early May numbers where the airline was targeting hitting the $50 million level at the end of June. The $160 million in refunds for the month of May through the 14th amounts to over $10 million of the cash burn. The actual daily operating loss is far lower and might sit below $20 million now.

Remember, JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker placed a $50 target on the stock based on this exact recovery path. Mr. Baker targeted a 2021 EBITDAR recovery of 75% of the 2019 levels pushing the stock up substantially. Delta is now targeting a 75% recovery by the time the prime Summer flying season arrives.

Takeaway

The key takeaway is that investors need to calm down and ignore the negative headlines for the actual facts. The daily passenger traffic trends plus the internal staffing plans of Delta support a far stronger recovery than the current state of the stock. With the stock now at $19 following an intra-day recovery off the $17.51 low, Delta still has over 150% upside to reach JPMorgan's original target on the stock and substantial upside to levels far below the analyst targets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.