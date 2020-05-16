Owl Rock Capital: 12.7% Yield, Strong Liquidity, 13% Discount, CEO Just Bought $1 Million In Shares

How do you assess risk? Different investors have different approaches, and when a Black Swan event topples the market, risk assessment becomes very important. In the broad Q1 2020 selloff, business development corporations, i.e. BDC's, were pummeled.

Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC) has fared better than the benchmark UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS) and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) over the past month, quarter, and year to date, but, it's still down by -31.6% in 2020, and trails the market significantly:

One of the attractions of these companies turned out to be a major source of fear during the selloff. Income investors like BDCs for their very attractive dividend yields, but also for the fact that they give you exposure to venture capital-backed and non-publicly traded companies which aren't normally available to retail investors.

But in a broad market pullback, investors worried that most of these lesser-known companies that BDCs were invested in would be crushed or severely pressured by the economic shutdowns/demand destruction. That's a valid concern - how can we, as retail investors, possibly decipher the prospects of dozens of privately held companies?

They also were very concerned about the liquidity of BDCs. Were they over-leveraged? Did they have enough liquidity to weather the storm in 2020 and maybe beyond? Is there a margin of safety with any of them?

As an investor in ORCC, we were somewhat relieved to hear these statements on the Q1 2020 earnings call last week:

"We have one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector, which provides us with superior level of flexibility to navigate the challenges ahead."

"The average loan-to-value of our investments is approximately 50%. This means, on average, our companies could lose 50% of their value and we would still not be impaired." (emphasis ours)

"(There are) three pillars that are very important that are really key that can put you in a significant position of strength.

The three pillars are: One - a low level of leverage. Two - a lot of liquidity. Three - having issued unsecured debt, which prevents you from being overly reliant on secured debt.

So for ORCC, we have one of the lowest leverage levels in the industry at 0.60 times debt-to-equity.

We have $2 billion of liquidity, and we have issued 1.5 billion of unsecured debt. So to sum this all up, we answer this crisis from a significant position of strength."

In addition, ORCC has no maturities until December 2022, with a weighted average debt maturity of over 5.5 years:

(ORCC site)

ORCC ended the first quarter with $2 billion of liquidity in cash and undrawn debt capacity. They have 0.6 billion in undrawn commitments to their borrowers, 0.2 billion in the form of undrawn revolvers, and 0.4 billion in delay to their term loans. Most of which is tied to acquisitions financing.

~72% of ORCC's debt is floating rate, tied to LIBOR, which is now at just .18, which puts their floating rate debt below 3%:

(ORCC site)

Portfolio Holdings:

This isn't to say that all is perfectly peachy at ORCC. Like other BDCs, they had to downgrade some of their holdings in Q1 '20. They use a five-tier grading system, from 1-highest down to 5-lowest.

As of 3/31/20, ORCC had 4.8% of its holdings in the fourth tier, defined as "The borrower performing materially below expectations and indicates that the loan’s risk has increased materially since origination or acquisition."

88% of its holdings were in the top two tiers, with 6.8% in tier 3, defined as, "The borrower performing below expectations and indicates that the loan’s risk has increased somewhat since origination or acquisition."

"Through the end of March, each of our 101 portfolio companies were current on their contractually obligated interest payments. For two of our borrowers, we and the other lenders in those deals agreed that the interest payment could be made as pick in order to enhance the company’s liquidity.

In addition, after quarter end, we have one company National Dentex that remains in an uncured covenant default. This company remains current on its interest, and we are in discussions with the company and sponsor on next steps." (Q1 call)

(ORCC site)

An additional source of strength for ORCC is the fact that many of its portfolio companies already have financial sponsors that can provide financial and operational support, which can help them weather challenges and preserve their long-term value.

"Roughly two-thirds of our sponsor-backed portfolio companies are owned and private equity funds with either permanent capital or relatively recent vintages, generally in funds that have closed in the last four years.

And that these investments tend to benefit from the dry powder available in these funds, meaning that sponsors have both the motivation and the ability to continue to provide financial support to these portfolio companies." (Q1 call)

ORCC's portfolio consists mainly of first-lien term loans to upper-middle market businesses with an average EBITDA of $83M. The top 10 industries represent 24% of the total portfolio, but no single industry is more than 9% of the total.

Many of the holdings appear to have some defensive characteristics. Software, the top industry holding, tends to be sticky, as companies generally have integrated it into their operations. Insurance is often sold remotely, with recurring annual renewals, while some food and beverage businesses are actually benefiting from the increase in at home food consumption.

Some of ORCC's Healthcare holdings have seen slowdowns, but management feels that the underlying businesses are still sound, and should be one of the first industries to reopen.

Although many of its top industries are defensive, some others are of course being affected by the shutdowns. Management noted on the Q1 call that, "We do have companies that are experiencing a direct impact from the economic shutdown. While we do not have direct exposure to the travel and hospitality sectors, we do have several means, which serve the travel or hospitality end markets. In addition, some of our companies have ultimate end markets in the leisure and personal care space, which are seeing a direct impact from store closures. We have a couple of investments in the aerospace sector, which are materially impacted by the drop in aircraft production and commercial airlines travel. We have several smaller investments in quick service restaurants, which may still have doors open are seeing a significant drop in same-store sales.

In addition to these focused sectors, we certainly expect a significant drop off in economic activity to broadly impact our portfolio. You can see these developments reflected in our internal credit ratings for the quarter."

(CXW site)

Dividends:

In addition to paying a regular quarterly dividend of $.31, ORCC also has been paying a special quarterly dividend of $.08 since its inception in 2019. At $12.26, ORCC yields 12.72%, with trailing net investment income, i.e. NII/distribution coverage of 1.04X.

It goes ex-dividend in a March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule and pays in Feb/May/Aug./Nov.

ORCC's board already declared these special dividends for each quarter in 2020:

(Source: ORCC site)

Earnings:

ORCC took a big non-cash writedown of -$1.17/share in unrealized gains in Q1 '20, an event that we're witnessing frequently this earnings season, thanks to the big market pullback. The NAV/share went down to $14.09, vs. $15.24 in Q4 '19.

Its NII/share of $.37 was consistent with the past two quarters, but down -$.04/share vs. Q1 '19.

(ORCC site)

New Investments in Q1 2020:

In Q1 2020, ORCC completed $731 million of new investment commitments, $616 million of new investment fundings and $198 million of net funded investment activity, with 69% of the new investments being senior loans. The weighted average spread of the new investments was 610 basis points.

They also increased their investment in 11 portfolio companies, mainly reflecting add-on facilities used to support acquisitions, and had full pay downs on four portfolio companies, which brought the total portfolio to $8.9B, with 101 borrowers, as of 3/31/20.

Although Q1 '20 had a lower investment total, the good news is that it left ORCC with more liquidity for future fundings and surviving the current environment.

(ORCC site)

Financials:

ORCC's ROA and ROE are lower than industry averages, which isn't surprising, given its short history. It has a very high EBIT margin of 89%, and its debt/NAV is much lower than industry averages.

Notably, ORCC's board approved a lowering of the asset coverage ratio to 150% effective March 31, 2021. Management also announced it will "seek shareholder approval for the application of the lower minimum asset coverage ratio at the annual meeting of shareholders, in June 2020, so that the Company may increase its leverage limitation under the 1940 Act sooner than March 31, 2021.

Once the application of the modified asset coverage ratio is effective and provided the Revolving Credit Facility is amended to allow for the reduced asset coverage, the Company plans to target a debt-to-equity range of 0.90x to 1.25x and operate with an increased cushion to the regulatory threshold. The Company believes this will enable it to potentially generate incrementally higher annual earnings for shareholders, while maintaining its direct origination strategy with no change to its investment philosophy." (ORCC Q1 2020 10Q)

Valuations:

Although it's a newer BDC. ORCC is one of the biggest in the biz, with a $4.66B market cap, over 4X the industry's average size. Its Price/NII per share is slightly higher than industry averages.

At $12.26, ORCC is selling at a -13% discount to NAV/share.

Insiders:

CEO Packer made a very large direct purchase of ORCC shares last week, buy 75,750 shares at $13.17, for a total of $997,628.00. This purchase more than doubled his position, which now totals 141,483 shares.

Good to see management putting more skin in the game. If you're bullish about ORCC's future, you now have the opportunity to buy it cheaper than its CEO did. On the flip side, an institutional buyer, the Regents Board of California, sold 565K shares in May, which was related to a JV strategic loan fund formed with ORCC's parent, Owl Rock, in 2017, to ramp up middle market loans in 2015. ORCC was formed in October 2015, but didn't IPO until July 2019.

Summary:

We rate ORCC a long-term buy based on its strong liquidity, good access to capital, attractive yield, and discount to NAV. Yes, it will struggle somewhat in the near term, but we feel that it will weather the recession. We note that, while RBC maintains a Hold, ORCC received two upgrades to BUY/Outperform in April from analysts at BofA and Raymond James.

