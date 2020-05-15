Adobe: All-Weather SaaS Juggernaut
About: Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Includes: NOW
by: Cornerstone Investments
Summary
Adobe reported strong Q1 2020 results and management gave upbeat Q2 guidance indicating continued growth despite headwinds.
While there will be impacts from the pandemic, Adobe is demonstrating the resilience and growth potential of its business model.
We think the stock is one of the best SaaS success stories that has significant runway to grow for years to come.
Adobe (ADBE) is famously successful in its transition to a subscription-based model and it continues to post impressive growth. Its bread and butter creative and document software are the leaders in their respective