Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (BMNM) CEO Robert Cauley on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Robert Cauley

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I hope everyone is safe. The first quarter of 2020 was perhaps the most devastating period ever witnessed in United States and across the globe in terms of the impact on our health, way of life, and particularly economic activity. The steps taken to slow the spread of the virus were drastic.

As it became clear economic activity was on the verge of collapse, businesses and investors moved to raise cash as quickly as possible. The resulting selling of financial assets drove prices down quickly and margin calls became numerous forcing leverage investors to reduce the leverage.

Assets trading in the most liquid markets or in a gain position were the first to be sold. The Agency MBS market, the sole market the company invests in, as well as Orchid Island that we managed to our subsidiary Bimini Advisors was one such market that witnessed the first wave of selling in addition to the U.S. Treasury market.

These events had a significant impact on Bimini. I will discuss the impact on our portfolio operations first. Royal Palm was quick to sell assets to retain leverage at good levels, meet anticipated margin calls and retain adequate liquidity levels. We sold approximately 75% of our MBS securities, more than was needed to maintain adequate crash levels.

The company was able to withstand the disruptions to the Agency MBS market, although it did realize approximately 5.8 million of losses on the assets sold, 4.8 million of losses associated with our portfolio related hedge positions, all of which were closed during the period, and 0.5 million of hedge related to our trust preferred debt. Book value on a per share basis was reduced by approximately 56%.

However, in the end, we were left with enough liquidity to allow us to opportunistically to redeploy our remaining capital once the market had settled. Given the importance of the mortgage markets in the U.S. economy, particularly the Agency MBS market, the breakdown in the market prompted the Fed to intervene by, among other things, purchasing more U.S. Treasuries and Agency MBS in an effort to stabilize the market.

While the Feds initial steps proved inadequate, eventually on March 23, 2020, the Fed announced an essentially unlimited asset purchase program for U.S. Treasuries and Agency MBS. The Fed went on to introduce many other facilities to support additional markets over the following days and weeks. However, the action on May 23 stabilized the Agency MBS market and asset prices quickly began to recover.

At this time, Royal Palm is able to redeploy its remaining capital opportunistically. Like Bimini, the share prices of all mortgage REIT’s were severely depressed in early April. Royal Palm opted to purchase additional shares of Orchid Island at a substantial discount to March 31, 2020 book value. At that time, Orchid’s shares were trading at a dividend yield just below 20%.

The potential return on the shares exceeded returns available in the MBS markets simply because we could acquire exposure to the same markets at a price that reflects the substantial discount to Orchid’s March 31, 2020 book value. This past week, Orchid announced the book value was up again modestly from the last reported figure on April 30, 2020 and declared a [$0.055] dividend.

Moving forward, we anticipate the markets to continue to recover, funding levels to be very low and MBS investments to remain attractive, either via direct investment in securities or indirectly via shares of Orchid.

Prior to March in the feeling of the full impact of COVID-19, yields on our assets were generally 3.5% to 4% depending on prepayment speeds in any given month. In its aftermath, yields were closer to 3% as rates have fallen. However, while our weighted average funding costs were just over 2% before March, they are now approximately 50 basis points.

With respect to prepayment speeds, recall speeds were quite elevated during the third and fourth quarter of 2019 before the typical seasonal slowing in January and February. The seasonal slowdown was short lived as the steep decline in interest rates starting in February led speeds to increase in March and April.

For Royal Palm, the effect of short lived because when we reduced the portfolio as described above, approximately 70% of our remaining portfolio was concentrated in MBS pass-throughs with loan balances less than or equal to $150,000. The benefit of this concentration was realized immediately, as speeds released this month returned to the levels observed in February.

We helped this high concentration of securities less sensitive to prepayment incentives will keep our prepayment speeds contain in supportive of our net interest margin. As we attempt to rebuild the portfolio, we will continue to maintain a high concentration of such securities.

Finally, we ended the quarter with approximately 5.9 million in unrestricted cash. And despite deploying approximately 2.2 million to add to our position in [ORC shares] since the quarter ended, we still have approximately 4.7 million in unrestricted cash today. As mentioned, we closed most of our hedge positions during the extreme interest rate market rally in February and March.

As the portfolio was rebuilt, we anticipate rebuilding our hedge positions to lock in funding at the current low levels, as well as protect our book value from rising rates. We have approximately 7% of our capital invested in IO and inverse IO securities, which also offer protection from high rates.

With respect to our advisory services segment, Orchid Island realized an approximate 18% reduction in its shareholders equity use for management fee purposes during the first quarter, and this will lower our management fees in the coming months. For recent public disclosures, Orchid has indicated its shareholders equity has partially recovered from the March 31, 2020 level. We welcome this news. To the extent, Orchid recovers further and is able to continue to grow its capital base in the future, we will see our management fee revenues increase.

The decline in Royal Palms MBS portfolio and our management fee revenue from Orchid Island necessitated we review our projections that we use to estimate the extent of our tax net operating losses that we will be able to utilize prior to their exploration. In doing so, we estimated we needed to take an additional 11.2 million valuation allowance against our deferred tax asset associated with the net operating losses.

We will continue to evaluate our projections going forward in light of developments to either the MBS portfolio at Royal Palm or advisory revenues at Bimini Advisors as they occur. However, I want to stress that we plan to continue to execute on our strategy of organically growing our investment portfolio in an effort to utilize Royal Palms tax NOLs that expire later this decade.

Now that we and Orchid have stabilized, it appears we will be able to generate sufficient revenues to cover our cost and resume execution of our strategy. The events related to the COVID-19 pandemic have set us back, but have not stopped – not precluded us from continuing on our intended path.

Thank you. And operator we can now open up the call to questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And you do have a question from the line of Derek Pilecki with Gator Capital.

Derek Pilecki

Good morning.

Robert Cauley

Hi, Derek. How are you?

Derek Pilecki

I'm doing well, Bob. How are you?

Robert Cauley

Alright, hanging in there.

Derek Pilecki

Can you talk about the prospective returns in leverage mortgage investments from here? I know with the Fed, having supported the agency market that's brought spreads in, but can you just compare it to today, compare it to recent history?

Robert Cauley

Sure, I mean, certainly higher. What we have seen, though, to your point is that as the Fed has supported the market, especially the TBA market, it's done very well. But another nuance here is that when we first came out, in the midst of this crisis, the mortgage market kind of assumed, I mean, collectively that the effects of social distancing shelter in place and so forth, would have an impact on the loan origination process just making it harder to originate loans and as a result, people assume prepayment activity would be muted.

The last two months have proven that that's not the case at all. Refinancing activity, in both cases is a surprise to the upside meaningfully so. As a result, prepayment activity looks like it's going to remain robust, and we see this daily in the origination numbers that we provided by the street. So, refinancing activity is going to be robust. As a result, spec pool pay-ups have appreciated, recovered very quickly.

So in spite of that, that's really not a function of the Fed. That's just more a function of the fact that the economy seems to be weathering the effects of these, what you would assume the impediments to originate new mortgages. That's kind of why we know – when we did like the Orchid earnings call at that time, the investments in the securities look to be much more attractive and say, for instance, re-buying, repurchasing shares. You know, now that's kind of gone the other way.

The yields have come in, they're still attractive, but they're not quite as attractive as they were even two weeks ago, and so you know, buying shares, for instance, for Orchid, looked very attractive. Hunter you want to add to that or chime in?

George Haas

Yeah, just to put some numbers on it, I guess depending on how much risk you're willing to take both in terms of prepayments, duration, as well as, as just, you know, how high up in dollar price you're comfortable going above par, I would ballpark most investment opportunities in the range of, you know, 130 over the curve to say 160.

And, you know, some early carry on new production might get you a little bit more than that, but, so it's still attractive, you know, if you're applying a, you know, leverage somewhere in the 8x, 9x range, you're definitely getting into, you know, approaching mid-double digit yields, and so it is still relatively compelling, just not quite as, as wide as it was, you know, a month ago.

Derek Pilecki

So, my other question is Orchid reported a bounce in its book value in April, and so far in April. So, shouldn't expect Bimini to have a similar bounce because the mortgage – Bimini’s mortgage portfolio is smaller than it was before, is that correct?

Robert Cauley

Yes. I mean, it's had a past picture, right. It's just, we've de-levered more and so more than we needed to, but we did deploy a lot capital into shares of orchid and the share price has bounced some. I mean, it's – I'm not an equity expert, I would have thought that the – the Agency mortgage REIT sector would have recovered quicker. The market environment is still very favorable. You have the Fed put so to speak on the asset class. Funding looks like it's going to stay low for a very significant period of time.

In spite of the volatility in the equity markets, you know up and down 500 points a day, rates market has been very stable. It's been within a very, you know, the tenure for instance trading between say 54 and 78 bips fall and the market is lower. Mortgages should be doing very well and they are. So, I would assume that the REIT sector eventually and it may take time. Should do well and trade at backup to book.

So, from that perspective, that's a very good investment for us. We've had, you know the securities we do own offer very good call protection so our speeds have come down quickly. All-in-all, it's a very good market and you know, we should be recovering not like Orchid in the sense that you're getting it through the securities. In our case, we would eventually expect to get a fair amount through the price of the Orchid as that sector recovers.

So, in that sense, we're not materially different than Orchid, just achieving the same thing through a different channel.

George Haas

Yeah, we’re, you know, like Todd mentioned earlier, you know, even as we speak after Orchid having a tremendous day yesterday in terms of stock price performance, but even still, we can buy a slice of a portfolio that we manage at $0.70 on the dollar and collected, you know, 17% to 20% yield on it while we're doing so. So, you know the price conversions in addition to – the yield alone, the dividend is more attractive than alternative investments for us and, you know when you throw in the kicker of the potential for price convergence towards book, it makes it even more compelling.

Robert Cauley

Yeah, and you know the another element there is the hedge cost. It's lessened, right, because we don't really hedge Orchid shares like we would the portfolio like hedging our funding costs. We don't have to fund that position. It's just, you know, we own it out right. There's no leverage applied to it.

Derek Pilecki

In Bimini's history has Bimini ever sold shares of Orchid, outright?

Robert Cauley

Ah, I don't think we've ever sold shares. There may be come a time when we want to, you know if these things converge in the investment opportunities look better than securities. And that would have to be, you know, I wouldn't say, financed, it would have to be managed depending on circumstances it might be the case that Orchid was, you know selling shares through their ATM. So, they would have to be some level of co-ordination there, but for now, it's a very attractive investment. So, it's in our minds worth adding to.

George Haas

Yeah. I would just add to that. This additional capital that we put into purchasing Orchid stock we did so with the intention of this being a trade that we ultimately get out of, if and when investment opportunities – alternative investment opportunities in the MBS look more attractive. So, I think we're fully prepared to do that, you know, we may have to jump through some hoops to make sure we do it by the books, but you know that was our intention going into this?

Derek Pilecki

I appreciate that answer because I was worried that money you guys use buying Orchid shares gets trapped. So, thanks for expounding on that answer. Appreciate it. Thanks a lot guys.

Robert Cauley

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Gary Ribe with Accretive Wealth.

Robert Cauley

Hi, Gary.

Gary Ribe

Hi Bob, hi Hunter. How are you guys doing?

Robert Cauley

Alright, hanging in there.

Gary Ribe

I guess, first of all, sorry, just congratulate you guys for making it through the other side of it. I don't know that everybody did. So…

Robert Cauley

It was challenging there for a few days. It was bizarre the way it unfolded as quickly as it did. Hopefully, we don't do that again.

Gary Ribe

Let’s hope not. You had mentioned the dividend at Orchid sort of in your response to Derek and sort of the attractiveness of the shares, given that you guys are on the board, you know you control Orchid. Have you considered the trade-off between the dividend policy at Orchid and deploying some of that that the attractive investment returns that Orchid is generating back into Orchid stock at Orchid?

Robert Cauley

Repurchasing shares, yeah. We – I really can't address that, but you know, we talked about that on Orchid’s call. Because at the time in late April, the returns on the securities market were better than repurchasing shares, but that can change. So, for instance, since then, the value of securities have appreciated, I mentioned it and Derek's answer that prepayments have gone up, right. Suspect polls have done very well, which is good for book value, say in the case of Orchid, but it also means that as Orchids book value increases, it just so happened since late April, that Orchid’s share price decreased.

So, it became a bigger discount to book. So, while we're not here to talk about Orchid, you know, there's the obvious implication of that, right? I mean, so we're always looking at these types of things, you know, returns – expected returns going forward and in these – and they can change, it’s dynamic. You know, it's kind of ironic that when the securities market was doing very well, and book values were increasing, I believe agency just reported their book value was up 11% in April, that the stocks languished.

I don't know if that reflects broader market risk off sentiment or what, but you know, the REIT sector, the Agency REITs, the ones that have survived are doing fine in this environment.

George Haas

So, yeah, just to give you some historical context, I think we've you know, today we haven't repurchased shares, and in a number of months prior to coming into all of this, but back then, when the opportunity presented itself, we were definitely aggressive about doing so. And, you know, I think at one point we acquired – we bought back almost 10% of the [indiscernible] 10.5% of the shares we've ever issued, opportunistically. So, I don't think that our investment management style has changed any. And so that's, as far as I'd like to go into that.

Gary Ribe

Sure. So, you had a pretty decent loss in Orchid in the first quarter. So, I don't know that you'd necessarily be required to pay out [$0.055] or whatever it is, maybe you could revisit the dividend policy to prioritize share repurchases for even just a short period of time while this gap persists.

Robert Cauley

I see what you're saying. So at Orchid, yeah, I mean, there – some of our peers have suspended dividends and you're saying the better use of capital to repurchase shares…

Gary Ribe

If you could just knock it to a penny or something and you use the remaining [$0.045] to buy stock, you're generating an immediate 40% return for Orchid shareholders. So, including yourself at Bimini, and you might be able to drive some of that convergence. So, that's just something I would be remiss if I didn't point out, I don't think you're going to have net income that you're required to pay out. So, you might have a little bit more flexibility on that capital allocation front. Maybe you can help be the catalyst for the convergence.

Robert Cauley

Yep, that's a good point. Thanks.

Gary Ribe

Anyway, congratulations on doing a good job and making it to the other side. And I think that was the only thing I wanted to at least ask about and point out.

Robert Cauley

Alright. Thanks.

