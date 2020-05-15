AMC Is Interesting But Uninvestable Right Now

It has been a roller coaster ride, and I feel that AMC is uninvestable right now. As such, I am staying on the sidelines as everything can change in the blink of an eye.

The coronavirus has been a severe blow, especially to customer-facing sectors. AMC has been among the worst hit.

Prior to the coronavirus, it is no secret that AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) share price was under substantial pressure. This was largely based on the perception that cinemas are a dying breed. However, this notion is not supported by the data thus far. In fact, the worldwide box office hit a new high in 2019. According to Comscore data, the 2019 international box-office reached an all-time high of $31.1bn, and North America enjoyed the second biggest year at the box office ever, generating $11.4bn (marking the fifth straight year above $11bn). These are very impressive results, and one must not lose sight that the box office is consistently generating robust results, despite the rising popularity of streaming services like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Disney+ (NYSE:DIS).

People need entertainment, and I do not believe that staying at home is what people really want. People like to go out and have fun, and 'at-home' entertainment options are actually quite limited. Some include:

watching TV (e.g. news, NBA game, etc.)

streaming movies, series and documentaries (e.g. on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, etc.)

browsing the internet (reading, booking a trip, checking out clothes, etc.)

playing video games

inviting friends over for dinner etc.

In terms of 'out-of-home' entertainment, options are more diverse and include:

going to the movies or theatre

going for coffee, brunch, lunch or dinner

going for shopping (or window shopping)

going to a bar or nightclub

going to a museum, zoo, aquarium, etc.

going to sporting events (e.g. NFL or NBA game)

going to theme parks

going for bowling, laser tag, roller-skating, mini-golf, etc.

travelling/vacation

Out of the aforementioned 'out-of-home' entertainment options, movie-going is one of the most affordable and popular options.

Source: AMC Investor Day Presentation April 2019, slide 24

The belief that cinemas are here to stay is also echoed by leading real estate companies which lease space to movie theater operators like AMC. For example, Realty Income (NYSE:O) remains "constructive on the long-term viability of the theater industry as a low-cost form of entertainment".

Source: Realty Income (O) Q1 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 9

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), a leader in experiential real estate and a key landlord to AMC, notes that movie-going "remains the dominant out of home entertainment experience with a stable 25-year revenue compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3% and strong 2019 revenues of $11.3B".

AMC is the largest exhibitor in the world, generating ~$5.5Bn of revenue and $900M+ of Adjusted EBITDA. Despite the international box office hitting new highs in 2019, AMC's share price was setting new all-time lows, even before the coronavirus.

Data by YCharts

The coronavirus has been a severe blow to customer-facing sectors, and AMC has been among the worst hit. Even though AMC's valuation is at rock-bottom levels, extreme caution is required. Prior to the coronavirus, the good news was that AMC was close to completing an extensive growth CAPEX program of renovations (recliner seat enhancements, premium large format screens etc.). As such, CAPEX was set to decline and normalize at much lower levels, which would have boosted free cash flow, allowing AMC to deleverage. However, the coronavirus emerged, and AMC is effectively in zero-revenue mode (due to lockdowns). Investors are nervous, and rightfully so, especially given the company's high debt load, coupled with close to zero revenue generation. In addition, there are many mixed messages. The following timeline makes AMC uninvestable, in my view.

On April 11, the New York Post reported that AMC is considering bankruptcy, talking with bankruptcy firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges about a potential Chapter 11 filing.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Then, a few days later, on April 16, AMC boosted liquidity with a $500M debt offer. The company priced that amount in 10.5% first-lien notes due 2025 via private offering.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On the same day (April 16), movie stocks enjoyed a big rally following initial White House reopening guidelines.

Then, on May 11, the potentially game-changing news arrives. According to sources, Amazon is considering buying AMC to build a tighter grip on Hollywood. Source: Seeking Alpha

A few hours later, AMC gave up a large part of its gains, after Deadline Hollywood's report, saying there are no talks between the companies.

Note that this is not the first time Amazon is considering entering the movie theater business. In 2018, Amazon considered buying Landmark Theatres, but lost out to the Cohen Media Group (Netflix was also reportedly in the running to buy Landmark Theatres). An AMC takeover would be on a much different scale, as Landmark Theatres has around 250 screens in the US, while AMC has around 10,000 screens around the world.

To summarize, within one month, we have experienced a roller coaster ride; rumors about bankruptcy/Chapter 11 (very negative), AMC raising half a billion in debt due 2025 (positive, as this gives the company more breathing room) and rumors that Amazon is interested in acquiring AMC (very positive). In addition, there is a lot of uncertainty due to COVID-19 around when theaters can be up and running properly again (negative). Add into the mix AMC's close to zero-revenue periods due to the lockdowns (negative) and weak balance sheet (negative), one needs to be extremely cautious. AMC needs a rapid return to normality (unfortunately, it might take time, as this has to do with effective treatments, a vaccine etc.). Alternatively, AMC must hope to get acquired (will Amazon or someone else pull the trigger?). For these reasons, I believe that AMC is uninvestable and extremely risky.

Please note that, on 15 January 2020, I wrote a bullish article on AMC. I was lucky and managed to sell all of my shares on May 11, the day of the massive jump in the share price due to the Amazon rumor. I actually sold my shares in pre-market trading (close to $7.5) and managed to squeeze a very small profit. Since then, I am sitting on the sidelines and waiting to see what's going to happen. I don't want to short, and I don't want to go long, as I feel this is gambling since anything can change in the blink of an eye.

Personally, I believe in the viability and appeal of the cinema business over the long run, and if it weren't for COVID-19, I would have held on to my AMC shares. There is no question that AMC has a great portfolio of assets. Following an almost one century evolution, AMC is now the world's largest network of theatres and moviegoers (more than 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens globally, with more than 350M attendees annually (AMC is #1 operator in the US, #1 or #2 operator in 11 of 14 countries in Europe and the Middle East, more than 50% of Americans live within 10 miles of an AMC theatre). What's more, AMC Stubs (AMC's movie-going loyalty program) has ~20M American member households (implying nearly 50M Americans enjoy the AMC experience through AMC Stubs). Also, there are more than 6M members in European loyalty programs. This provides unique data into guests' preferences and behaviors, enabling AMC to experiment with new initiatives like the Stubs A-List subscription program. For just ~$20-24 per month, members can enjoy up to three movies every week at any screen format (IMAX, Dolby, 3D, etc.) with advanced purchase and reserved seating.

Source: AMC Investor Day Presentation April 2019, slide 40

The AMC Stubs A-List subscription program has reached ~1M members providing ~$250M in annual recurring revenue (increases revenue visibility). Note, this initiative was launched in mid-2018 and reached 600K members in just 6 months. Other initiatives include AMC leveraging its data and Stubs network to offer its own on-demand streaming service. I get it why Amazon would be interested in acquiring AMC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.