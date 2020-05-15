As Tech Stocks Near A Breaking Point, So Do The Markets

The outlook for the US economy continues to deteriorate, and while the equity market has been slow to pick up on it, the bond market, well, that's been a different story. Breakeven inflation rates have not moved higher in recent weeks, while the equity market has. These inflation rates tell us what investors are thinking about the future of inflation. If their inflation expectations are not rising, then it doesn't suggest a positive economic outlook.

But what could also be another problem is that tech giants - Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) - are all nearing significant technical breakdowns. These five stocks account for a 21.1% weighting in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and a stunning 45.6% weighting in the NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ). In essence, if these stocks break their uptrends and begin to decline, the whole equity market will roll-over with them.

Fundamentals Tell A Bearish Tale

From a fundamental perspective, the equity market appears to be ignoring many of the warnings signs that the bond market has been quickly picking up on.

5-year breakeven inflation rates reached a low of 0.14% on March 19. Those expectations did manage to bounce to as high as 0.94% on April 13 but have been moving lower since standing at 0.72% on May 13. The relief rally faded pretty quickly as the economic data began to suggest a very sharp decline in the US GDP, which we all knew was coming. But as that data has continued to roll out, it has been considerably worse than initial expectations. According to a report from TheMarketEar, the chart below shows how much Credit Suisse has reduced its GDP expectations going forward from prior views.

When overlaying a chart of the S&P 500 with these inflation expectations, one can see how the two tracked and reached rather carefully until April 13. That was when the two went on separate paths, with the 5-Year breakeven inflation rate falling, and the S&P 500 continuing to rise. It would suggest that was when the bond market and the equity market began to form two different opinions.

It wasn't just in breakeven inflation that we notice the change of differing opinions between equities and bonds. One can see the same relationship between the US 10-year and the S&P 500 as well. Of course, the bulls would know all of this.

Betting Against A Rally

The underlying worries of the bond market may be one reason why some traders are still betting heavily that the S&P 500 continues its declines in the future. On May 14, the open interest for the S&P 500 index option rose by 13,966 for the expiration on October 16 at the 2,750 strike price. The puts traded on the ASK for about $182 per contract, indicating they were bought. It means that for a buyer of these puts to earn a profit, the S&P 500 would need to fall to around 2,568 or about 8% from its price of roughly 2,800 on May 14.

Additionally, the October 16 2,450 puts increased by 13,606 contracts as well. The puts traded on the BID for roughly $102 per contract, indicating they were bought. It means that the trader thinks the S&P 500 will stay above 2,552 by the expiration date.

It's possible the two separate trades were a spread transaction, even though it is not present that way on the trade coding. Overall, the bet is directionally bearish, with a trader merely selling the puts to take in the premium and reduce the outlay on the purchase of the 2,750 puts.

Additionally, traders are betting the S&P 500 doesn't rebound anytime soon. Also, on May 14, the open interest for the June 19 2,900 calls rose by 10,525. However, these calls were sold on the BID for roughly $63.50. It is a bet that the S&P 500 does not rise above 2,836 by the expiration date.

Technicals Continue To Weaken

The technicals for these are likely overlooked by many, but at this stage of the game, let's face facts; technicals are driving these stocks higher. Stocks such as Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are trading at historically high valuations. For example, Microsoft trades at 26 times its fiscal 2022 earnings estimates. That is the highest its 2-year forward earnings multiple has been since before 2016.

Meanwhile, Apple is now trading at 18 times its 2022 earnings estimates as well, the same level it was trading in February before all the coronavirus impacts resulted in earnings estimates dropping and forcing the company to pull its guidance.

Microsoft

Technically speaking, Microsoft is resting on an uptrend that the stock has been using as support since the beginning of April. Should the stock price fall below $174, it would indicate that the uptrend is broken and that the shares could fall to around $162.

The RSI is now trending lower and that suggests that the momentum is now shifting from bullish to bearish, indicating the shares decline.

Apple

Apple already broke its uptrend, and should it break support at $295, it could result in the stock falling back to $265. The RSI, in this case, hit near overbought levels at roughly 70. With the uptrend breaking and the RSI now trending lower, it seems that this stock could be heading lower as well over the short term.

Amazon

Amazon is also breaking its uptrend that was formed off its March lows, and its RSI has been trending lower. It, too, suggests the stock declines, perhaps to as low as $2,095.

Amazon's stock is not cheap, trading at the upper end of its historical 2-year forward price to sales ratio.

Facebook

Facebook is, currently, resting on a level of technical support at $203, with the potential here to fall back to $191. Again, the stock has hit overbought level based on the RSI and is also suggesting the stock fall lower.

Facebook's current valuation seems fair trading around 17 times two-year forward earnings, in the middle of its historical range.

Alphabet

Finally, Alphabet is also approaching a trend line, and should it fall below $1,340; it seems the stock could fall to around $1,300. Again, like the others, the RSI is now trending lower, suggesting bearish momentum has taken hold.

NASDAQ 100 ETF

To no surprise, the NASDAQ ETF QQQ is also facing a similar technical breakdown, which could result in the ETF dropping about 7% to around $203.

The S&P 500 has also some bearish warnings signs, with the most obvious appearing to be a rising wedge pattern, in which the index has already fallen below. It could be suggesting that the index pulls back to around 2,720, a drop of around 4% from its current levels on May 15. But there is the potential for shares to fall to approximately 2,530, a decline of about 11%.

Also, like the other chart, the RSI is turning lower here, too, suggesting that the index declines.

Risks

There continue to be many risks in this market, with a very uncertain economic outlook. If an effective therapeutic comes along that can cure the virus or a potential vaccine, it seems likely that the economy could quickly recover. Should that happen, then the market could likely recover soon in the hopes of a much faster recovery and improving corporate earnings.

However, until such a time comes along, the risks in the market seem to suggest lower prices, not higher.

