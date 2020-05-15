Investor Sentiment For Inovio Driven By Progress Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Even so, the company continues to work on its promising VGX-3100, which has long-term potential if it is approved.

What the market is primarily following is the progress of its COVID-19 Vaccine entry INO-4800.

One strength the company has is a strong balance sheet and enough cash on hand to operate for multi-years.

The earnings report for Inovio was underwhelming, but the company's share price jumped higher anyway.

source: company website

Even though Inovio (INO) didn't generate good numbers in its recent earnings report, the market rewarded it with an upward push based upon expectations concerning its progress with INO-4800, its entry in the COVID-19 vaccine competition.

Although there is no guarantee the company will emerge as the winner in the contest, it has proven it can move rapidly in this stage of development.

In this article we'll look at its recent numbers, what it is particularly strong at with its balance sheet, and the impact INO-4800 is having on its share price.

Latest earnings report

In its earnings report for the first quarter, Inovio reported revenue of $1.3 million, missing analysts' expectations of $1.91 million, while ending the reporting period with a net loss of $32.5 million, or $0.26 per share.

R&D expenses dropped a little over $5 million year-over-year, finishing the quarter at $19.1 million, down from $24.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The decline in R&D expenditures came primarily from a lower headcount in employees, resulting in a decline in compensation costs. Another element was the timing associated with clinical trial expenses; presumably that will increase in the current quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of the quarter came in at $270 million. The company said in April it added another $121.7 million via ATM to the total.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Kies said this about the company's cash position:

Given the uncertainties associated with the macro impact that the pandemic may have on the global economy, we have been both prudent and proactive in maintaining a strong financial position, providing INOVIO with multi-years worth of cash runway.

Inovio has also received grants from IVI, as well as the Gates Foundation, U.S. Department of Defense and CEPI. The company expects more grant money to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

Under normal conditions the revenue and earnings miss would have put downward pressure on the share price of Inovio, but the market is looking primarily at its progress in development its COVID-19 vaccine INO-4800.

INO-4800

The major reason Inovio has attracted so much attention from investors in recent months has been because of media coverage of its work on a vaccine to treat COVID-19. The company calls its entry in the field INO-4800.

While this is a race in a crowded field, investors have been optimistic concerning Inovio's chances to be one of the key players in the vaccine competition.

At this time Inovio is running a phase 1 clinical trial for INO-4800, including 40 adult volunteer participants.

How the trial is being run is the adult volunteers will get two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart. The reason for using healthy participants is to find out if INO-4800 is safe to use. Researchers also want to find out if the vaccine is able to trigger an immune response in those using it.

If the results are positive, which will be known near the latter part of June, the company will move next to a 2/3 clinical trial sometime in the summer months, assuming it receives approval from regulators.

With the stakes and rewards extremely high, it's obvious the company offering the first effective treatment of COVID-19 is going to generate billions in revenues and earnings.

It can't be considered anything but speculative to consider Inovio the front runner, but it probably has as good as chance as any of its peers to come out on top. On the other hand, if the company fails in its endeavor, it's going to plummet in value very quickly. For that reason I've been trading Inovio rather than considering it a long-term holding.

While INO-4800 is the catalyst that has been driving investor interest in Inovio, it's not the only treatment the company is working on.

VGX 3100

Inovio recently reported on the data related to cancer vaccine VGX 3100, which if successful, would be used to treat anal dysplasia. Initial results for 10 of the subjects that finished their primary endpoint evaluation at six months after treatment with VGX-3100, showed that 80 percent of the subjects "had a reduction (2 cm2 on average) in qualifying lesion area (average 60% reduction) of which 20% (2 of 10) completely resolved their vulvar HSIL and had no virus detectable in the healed area, 6 months following treatment."

It should be understood that while this shows promise, it'll take some time before the company will be able to develop the vaccine, assuming it's successful going forward. The remaining subjects of the trial will be evaluted at the end of the study.

Dr. Prakash Bhuyan, MD PhD, Vice President and Head of Clinical Development of HPV Therapeutics for INOVIO said:

INOVIO is developing VGX-3100 as a comprehensive treatment for HPV precancerous diseases. These proof-of-concept data take us one step closer to a better approach to treat vulvar precancer and improve women's health.

Some of the VGX-3100 Safety and Efficacy Highlights for Vulvar Dysplasia

Safety results are consistent with the known safety profile of VGX-3100. There were no drug-related serious adverse events.

80% (8 of 10 subjects) showed an overall decrease in the lesion area six months after treatment and 20% (2 of 10 of subjects) completely resolved their vulvar HSIL, which compares to a spontaneous regression of 1.5% to 5%.

Results further support proof of concept for DNA medicines as also demonstrated in prior VGX-3100 Phase 2b study in high-risk HPV-associated precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Of importance with this is in its recent earnings report the company said COVID-19 has slowed down the progress of VGX-3100 because of general restrictions and concerns surrounding the virus.

Even though VGX-3100 could become a therapy option for Vulvar Dysplasia, it appears it'll be subject to the pace of progress made with COVID-19. That means the company will be reliant upon INO-4800 even more than VGX-3100, even though it had been ahead of INO-4800 in its initial trial.

Conclusion

Inovio's VGX-3100 had been moving along nicely in its pursuit of treating Vulvar Dysplasia, but with the fast tracking of INO-4800 in relationship to COVID-19, and the slowing down of the trials because of issues associated with guidelines related to the virus, INO-4800 has been propelled to the front of the line in Inovio's trial pipeline. It is expected that INO-4800 will reach mid-stage testing sometime in the summer.

Even though finding effective treatment of Vulvar Dysplasia is important, the customer base is relatively small, with about 27,000 cases occurring in the U.S. annually, and about the same in Europe, according to Inovio. That's small in comparison to the cases of COVID-19 that would need to be defended against or treated.

If Inovio is able to break through with a vaccine, the impact on its top and bottom lines would be in the multi-billions. If it isn't able to do so, its future prospects would dim extraordinarily, as the market would have to significantly lower expectations with VGX-3100 being the focus.

Another potential negative is VGX-3100 may not pan out either, which would put Inovio on perilous footing.

The good news is the company has a strong balance sheet and has the capital to continue working on INO-4800. It also has enough capital to operate for "multi-years."

For the reasons mentioned above, I reiterate that I consider Inovio a good trading play, but holding for the long term includes a lot of risk. For those that believe in the company, waiting for a correction and a good entry point is crucial for success.

With none of its peers close to producing a vaccine to treat COVID-19 at this time, it does provide some room for share price growth because of anticipation of the company finding a solution to the virus. Expectations have provided a higher floor on the company, but it still is very volatile, at times moving as much as $1.00 to $2.00 a day on either side of the trade. The bottom line is investors need to wait for Inovio to pull back in order to reduce risk; that's especially true if you want to hold longer than traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.