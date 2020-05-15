In Search Of The Perfect Portfolio: COVID-19 (1-Year) Update

Since those articles were published, COVID-19 has brought us circumstances unseen since the Great Depression. How has the information presented held up? Join me, and let's find out.

These articles went in search of the 'perfect portfolio' for the next 10 years.

In February 2019, I completed two articles, one for my personal blog and the other for Seeking Alpha, based on investing wisdom from Peter L. Bernstein and John C. Bogle.

In February 2019, based on a review of some investing wisdom from John C. Bogle and Peter L. Bernstein, I offered Seeking Alpha readers my take on the perfect portfolio for the next 10 years.

In combination, the two linked articles, one on my personal blog and one right here on Seeking Alpha, offer a thorough grounding in the argumentation offered by Mr. Bernstein in favor of a portfolio comprised of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, followed by a slight modification of such in line with a more recent recommendation by no less than John C. Bogle that, given the present environment, a 50/50 allocation may be even more prudent.

What did I suggest as the 'perfect portfolio?' Here is how I summarized it in my Seeking Alpha article:

Without further ado, then, here is my "base" allocation for the next 10 years. 30% U.S. Stocks

20% Global ex-US Stocks

50% Long-Term U.S. Treasuries In summary, we are talking about a 50/50 allocation in stocks vs. bonds, with the stock allocation being broken down 60/40 between U.S. stocks and foreign stocks.

Well, a little over a year has now gone by since that initial article was published. One of its core premises was that nobody knows exactly what the future holds. Just to prove that point, in the supporting Bernstein/Bogle article, John C. Bogle itemized potential nuclear war, global warming, racial division, threats to world trade and income inequality as future possibilities that no one knew exactly how would play out on the world stage.

Not included, obviously, in that list was COVID-19. First detected in Wuhan, China and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019, as of May 13, 2020 more than 4.3 million cases have been reported across 187 countries and territories, resulting in over 294,000 deaths. On Saturday, May 9, the New York Times presented a stunning graphic to depict the scope of job losses in the U.S.A.

As all of this began to unfold in January and early February, the stock market remained amazingly buoyant. In fact, on February 19 the S&P 500 index closed at 3,386.15, an all-time high close. On February 20, however, it started to slip. The following Monday, February 24, the bottom started to fall out. Within a breathtaking 16 trading sessions, the market entered bear market territory (a 20% decline). Three trading days later, it blew through 30% to the downside. As I write this article, the market has recovered roughly 50% of those losses, but feels like it is starting to weaken once again.

How has the 'perfect portfolio' held up through all of this? I was curious to find out, and perhaps you may be as well. So, what do you say? Shall we take a look together?

Running Backtests in Portfolio Visualizer

To perform this analysis, I ran a series of backtests in Portfolio Visualizer (hereafter PV). Here are the parameters I used for all backtests:

In each case, the backtest covers the period from March, 2019 to the end of April, 2020 . In other words, from the first full month after my original article through the latest full month for which we have data.

. In other words, from the first full month after my original article through the latest full month for which we have data. I started the portfolio with an initial balance of $10,000 .

. In each case, the comparisons reflect both inclusion and reinvestment of all dividends .

. Since the timeframe was only a year, I decided to go with quarterly rebalancing.

Breakdown By Component

First, I will start with the breakdown by component. How did I pick my components? I did so based on the three follow-up articles I wrote suggesting specific ETFs with which to implement the 'perfect portfolio.'

In my follow-up article featuring suggested ETFs for U.S. stocks, I offered 3 options. Ultimately, I suggested that readers desiring to pick a "standard" option (S&P 500 or U.S. Total Market) use either the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) or the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). However, I also offered up an intriguing 3rd option, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), for at least some consideration.

For the foreign portion of the comparison, I went with the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS), my clear first choice of suggested ETFs for foreign stocks. As a teaser, I did offer several alternatives to VXUS in that article, including options for investors interested in precisely controlling their allocation between developed and emerging markets. There's some good stuff in there, be sure to have a look if this intrigues you.

Finally, for the bond portion, I didn't mess around. I went full TLT (sorry, couldn't resist) with my proposed 50% allocation to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). In my article, I did hedge my bets a little bit, offering alternative options for investors scared stiff by the longer-duration of TLT. More on that later when I 'fess up concerning my personal portfolio.

OK, so with no further ado, here we go. In the graphic below, Portfolio 1 is VTI, our U.S. domestic stock component, Portfolio 2 is VXUS, representing foreign stocks, and Portfolio 3 is TLT, long-term U.S. treasuries.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer By-Component Backtest

In summary, had you placed your entire $10,000 'bet' on VTI, you would have been sitting with $10,410 today, $9,047 had you gone all in on VXUS, and, shock of shocks, $14,252 had you fully committed to TLT. Along the way, you would have experienced maximum drawdowns of between roughly 8%-16%.

The stunner? The performance of TLT! At the time of the original article, interest rates were already low by historical standards. On the surface, it certainly appeared that an environment of rising interest rates made the inclusion of TLT, well, problematic. If you were to read through the comments I received, more than one reader questioned my sanity, likely with good reason.

Remember, though, the premise. That nobody knows exactly what the future holds. This year has proven that, in spades.

The 'Perfect Portfolio' Takes On The S&P 500

I hope you found that by-component breakdown of interest. But, now we get to the real deal. Putting it all together, how did the portfolio fare as a whole?

To answer that question, I decided to put it up against the S&P 500, using the venerable SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) as my proxy. Let's take a look. First of all, here is the PV graphic displaying the portfolio. As can be seen, Portfolio 1 is a simple 100% allocation to SPY, Portfolio 2 is the 30/20/50 allocation proposed in the 'perfect portfolio.'

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Total Portfolio Backtest

Next, the results. Click on the graphic to enlarge it, which should offer you a chance to clearly view the results. Take a minute to digest, and then I'll offer just a few comments.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Total Portfolio Backtest (Previously Linked)

Simply put, the 'perfect portfolio' performed better than I ever could have imagined! Over this 13-month period, it beat the S&P 500 index in absolute terms, with an ending value of $12,205 vs. $10,686, a CAGR of 18.62% vs. 5.85%!

But the results are actually even better than that. As can be easily seen, the 'perfect portfolio' got there with much less volatility and risk. Check out the comparative standard deviations; 21.86% for the S&P 500 vs. a mere 8.23% for the 'perfect portfolio.' Sharpe and Sortino ratios? Off the charts. But here's the real killer. Over this historically breathtaking period, a max drawdown of a mere 3.12%! Take one more look back up at the last graphic, and notice the lack of drama in the red line. That is one pretty picture!

But here is where I (happily) put on my 'humble' hat. The truth is, I did not know the future either. If you go back and look at the original article, you might likely catch on to the concept that I thought the foreign stock market might outperform the U.S. market. Further, I probably thought of long-term treasuries, represented by TLT, more or less purely in terms of bringing balance and stability to the portfolio. In actuality, the performance of the 3 components turned out much differently, and yet the results were solid.

The last data point that I want to feature is the U.S. market correlation. For SPY, of course, it is 1.00, a perfect correlation. In contrast, over this period, that correlation came out to .69 for the 'perfect portfolio.' Put in a different way, with the 'perfect portfolio,' you never 'hitch your entire future prospects to one wagon.'

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, however, how might the portfolio fare?

Perhaps your first thought might be similar to last year. What about that 50% weighting in TLT? Surely at this point there is only one way that interest rates can go, up! And, if they do, TLT could experience a substantial price decline.

True, that could happen. Let me quickly, however, attempt to offer my view as to why that might not be the case. In February 2019 on my own blog, and in October 2019 here on Seeking Alpha, I wrote articles featuring the concept that the 'strong U.S. consumer' might in fact be simply the debt-laden U.S. consumer.

As we entered the COVID-19 era, nothing had changed. The Q2 2019 data featured in my October Seeking Alpha article had total U.S. household debt at $13.86 trillion. Here's the Q1 2020 equivalent, with that number now standing at $14.30 trillion.

Source: New York Fed Report - Q1 2020

Here's the challenge. A significant portion of that debt is unproductive debt. What do I mean by that? In Ray Dalio's excellent video How The Economic Machine Works, he features the concept of productive vs. unproductive debt. Debt can be productive when it adds to productivity and therefore increases income, such as when a farmer uses it to buy a tractor that will allow him to harvest more land in less time. On the other hand, when a consumer incurs debt simply to purchase items he does not need and in truth may not really be able to afford, that debt is unproductive.

Recently, my fellow Seeking Alpha author Eric Basmajian wrote an excellent piece arguing that, combined with other factors, this unproductive debt could well prove deflationary as opposed to inflationary.

Another analyst I respect and have followed for years is Mohamed El-Erian. If, like me, you follow him at all, you know that he has been arguing that the market may not have truly priced in the extent of the economic shock we are facing, and that it may be more difficult to fully restart the economy than people imagine. Much of what he writes is for publications like Bloomberg and The Economist, and as a result buried behind a paywall. However, Bloomberg graciously posted a recent article of his outside its paywall, so you can get a sense of his thinking.

If all of this turns out to be the case, TLT may continue to hold up extremely well for the foreseeable future.

Final Thoughts

As one final thought, you may want to ponder including some exposure to gold in your portfolio. Various actions that may be undertaken, given the huge U.S. debt burden, could well result in effective devaluation of the U.S. dollar.

If you have any interest in looking further at this, here's a link to the last of five articles I wrote on the topic last year. It starts by revealing the 3 ETFs I ultimately settled on for my own portfolio, and works backwards from there. You can read as little or much as you care to.

