Kinsale Beat Earnings Expectations, But I Retain My Short

I continue to recommend that KNSL shares be sold short as a result of their extreme valuation premium in the face of that growth deceleration.

As I read between the lines of management commentary, however, I continue to believe that the pandemic and the current economic recession will result in lower revenue and book value.

Management offered a wealth of commentary on the impact of the coronavirus and KNSL’s exposure to losses associated with the pandemic and succeeded in reassuring investors.

On April 30th, 2020, after market close, Kinsale Capital (KNSL) reported operating earnings for Q1’20 of $0.76 per share, $0.12 higher than the CapIQ consensus expectation, along with revenue in excess of consensus expectations, and nearly 47% year over year growth in gross written premiums. Despite that these results are unambiguously positive for KNSL, I remain short, and would recommend that other investors continue to remain short shares of KNSL. After taking some time to review and digest the information presented in Kinsale’s quarterly conference call (May 1st, before market open), I felt that I should probably explain why:

The Kinsale Short Thesis (in brief)

On April 21st of 2020 I wrote an article outlining a short recommendation for KNSL entitled, “Kinsale Capital Group is Overvalued due to Unsustainable Growth” that was picked up and made available exclusively to Seeking Alpha PRO members. Those who have read my newsletter, Idiosyncratic Risk will recall that Issue 1, published on April 1st of this year featured a separate article about my short KNSL position entitled, “Priced for Perfection and Poised to Disappoint.” But for those of you who are new to my work or haven’t yet encountered either of those missives, the short KNSL thesis is roughly as follows:

KNSL trades at over 7.3x book value. Peers trade at less than 2x

KNSL revenue growth (34% CAGR over the last three years) looks set to decelerate as a result of KNSL’s exposure to cyclical end markets at the outset of a U.S. economic recession

“Social Inflation,” (higher claims costs) looks likely to lead to increased loss reserves and reduce profitability

Claims associated with Covid-19 might lead to increased loss reserves and reduce profitability

Investment losses as a result of market volatility will reduce profitability

Revenue growth certainly didn’t decelerate in Q1. It clocked in above consensus expectations, as KNSL generated 47% growth in gross written premium. Social inflation, which was always an extraordinarily long term catalyst, did not yet bare its fangs in Q1 results. Management devoted some time on the conference call reassuring investors that direct exposure to claims related to Covid-19 should be minimal, but they did increase reserves by $5.4M to reflect uncertainty and conservatism, as predicted. And investment losses (as of March 31st, which was quarter end) did impact Quarter end book value, though the equity markets have recovered since the end of the quarter.

By my reckoning, the scorecard looks something like this:

Revenue Deceleration – hasn’t happened yet

Social inflation – hasn’t happened yet

Increased Covid-19 claims – increased reserves shaved 1.35% off of book value

Investment losses – Equity volatility in March shaved 3.99% off of book value

The market seems to feel that revenue deceleration is not happening, social inflation does not exist, increased reserves don’t matter, and investment losses have already been recovered. KNSL shares are up just over 20% since the report. Here’s why I disagree with this assessment.

Management does not believe Covid-19 will impact revenue growth (I do.)

In order to explain why I disagree, I’m going to quote liberally from the transcript of KNSL’s Q1 conference call, which can be found here.

We do not believe the coronavirus will have a material impact on Kinsale’s profitability or growth. – KNSL President & CEO Michael Kehoe

Based on the performance of the shares since the beginning of May and the fact that KNSL trades at nearly a 400% premium to peer valuations, I believe the market has interpreted this statement to mean that KNSL will continue to grow gross written premiums at nearly 47% like they did in Q1, or at least at 35%+, like they did over the past three years, and that profitability will not be impacted by recession. But management’s own commentary later in the call disputes this belief:

Kinsale grew 41% last year and 47% in the first quarter, principally due to dislocation within the broader P&C industry… Any slowdown in the P&C industry and specifically the E&S market due to an economic contraction, we expect to be offset by the continuing market dislocation. – KNSL CEO Michael Kehoe

Here, only a few moments later, and still during prepared remarks, Mr. Kehoe implies that the insurance market generally could see a slowdown. KNSL had been benefitting from a strong Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurance market as well as dislocation in the market for Excess and Surplus (“E&S”) lines that KNSL specializes in. On a go-forward basis, investors might reasonably expect KNSL to continue to take share, but the market seems likely to experience a slowdown. I would contend that at over 7x book value, KNSL shareholders are not hoping for market share gains, they are hoping for the rapid growth rates they’ve become accustomed to, and I continue to believe they will be disappointed.

Pre-coronavirus submission growth was on track to be around 30% for the quarter. The first couple of weeks of the lockdown, the growth rate slowed to a single digit rate, but has recovered significantly to the low to mid-20 range in the last two weeks. Weekly numbers can be volatile, but we are encouraged by the bounce back. – KNSL COO Brian Haney

(A submission is a proposal for insurance submitted to an underwriter) Here, KNSL’s COO explicitly states that they saw a slowdown in submission activity related to the coronavirus. How could this be anything other than evidence of a material impact the coronavirus has had on growth? Submissions do not correlate directly to premiums written for a couple of reasons. (1) the number of submissions does not take into consideration the size of the policy requested, whereas the premiums ultimately will, and (2) the quote KNSL offers in response has quite a bit to do with whether or not they actually sell a policy (“write a premium”). BUT – fewer submissions cannot imply higher growth. There is less business being bid on as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic and the shelter-in-place restrictions placed on our nations economy.

During that brief submission slowdown, we made the best of the situation by improving our customer service and quote ratios… So while submission growth has moderated in response to the COVID situation, quote growth has stayed high and combined with the rate increases, we've been able to continue to grow the premium at a healthy pace. – KNSL COO Brian Haney

Increasing KNSL productivity in response to a smaller number of new prospective customers can mute the ultimate impact of the slowdown in submissions on reported revenue growth. But I have two comments to make in response to this quotation. First, productivity is a lever KNSL can only pull once a crisis. It would beggar belief if they were simply able to be more productive every time the market slowed down. One would wonder what they were doing before they had been challenged. Two, rate increases are dependent on a strong pricing environment for P&C insurance (a “hardening market”). Policyholders usually go with the lowest bidder, and there is no reason to believe KNSL can continue to raise prices if peers are not. In this way, industry weakness becomes KNSL weakness, even as they continue to gain market share and outperform.

Clearly, there's a lot of dislocation in the economy now… We saw a material drop-off in submissions for a few weeks. We've seen a real nice rebound, not back to the 30%, but into the 20% range. The premium growth has been less impacted. – KNSL CEO Michael Kehoe (during Q&A)

This quotation speaks for itself. Management stated that coronavirus has not impacted revenue growth, and then they said that submission activity slowed dramatically, and premium growth slowed as a result, despite an offset from improved productivity. I can reconcile these statements easily by assuming that Kinsale Management is focused on what they can control – which is growing fast and growing faster than peers. They can’t control what the market growth rate is, they just want to do better than the market, and they believe they will continue to. But I don’t believe that “relatively good” will be good enough in an absolute sense for KNSL shares trading at over 7x book value.

Management does not believe Covid-19 will impact profitability (it already has.)

We do not believe the coronavirus will have a material impact on Kinsale’s profitability or growth. – KNSL President & CEO Michael Kehoe

And yet, the company took an extra loss reserve of $5.4M, or 1.35% of book value (at quarter end) to reflect a more conservative assumption about loss rates as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated dislocation. Maybe I just disagree about what is considered material. I will admit, $5.4M in the grand scheme of things is rather minimal. What I think management intended to articulate here is that KNSL’s portfolio does not contain some type of enormous hidden liability that’s going to result in an enormous write down. They go on to state:

Specifically, Kinsale does not write any of the following lines of business that may have a heightened exposure to virus related losses. Event cancellation, work comp, surety, trade credit, mortgage insurance or reinsurance areas where we could be exposed to losses. – Michael Kehoe with the commercial property… We generally avoid occupancies like restaurants, gyms, theaters, et cetera, that may be more exposed to government shutdown orders. – Michael Kehoe To date, we have received 17 commercial property claims… nine policies could possibly present exposure to loss subject to a complete investigation, subject to the terms and conditions of the policy and subject to a BI calculation that exceeds Kinsale’s attachment point. – Michael Kehoe

This reads a bit like the previous discussion on revenue growth. Management states that the coronavirus will not have a material impact on profitability before going on to outline the impact the coronavirus had already had on profitability as of March 31st, 2020.

We added some conservatism into our reserves and recorded approximately $5.4 million in additional IBNR in Q1 to account for any uncertainties related to COVID-19. – KNSL CFO Bryan Petrucelli

(IBNR stands for “incurred but not reporting”) These reserves reflect management’s belief that the 9 claims directly related to Covid-19 they are currently investigating might not represent the full exposure within their book of written insurance policies. It’s not a huge number. It’s a 1.35% reduction in book value. But it’s a different thing to say, “the coronavirus will have a small negative impact on our profitability” than it is to say, “we do not believe the coronavirus will have a material impact on Kinsale’s profitability or growth.”

We took significant rate actions in our personal insurance book, which as you will recall, is focused on manufactured housing in the coastal states. This has led to a more modest growth in item count, but at a more attractive margin.

and

we see rates being up in the plus 10% to plus 12% range in the aggregate during the first quarter.

and

The market dislocation we have discussed over the last year hasn't abated due to the virus. Accordingly, we continue to increase rates in response to market conditions. – KNSL COO Brian Haney

These three quotes are very interesting to me as it regards profitability (and revenue growth for that matter). A point of price is a point of margin AND a point of revenue growth. That is to say, the liability of a policy is the same no matter what it costs. If you increase pricing, you increase revenue growth AND you increase profitability. For the past several years, KNSL has been increasing prices, “in response to market conditions.” If market conditions change, prices don’t fall, necessarily. But if they don’t increase at the same rate, revenue growth is impacted, AND profitability is impacted. In a regime of increasing prices, new policies have higher prices, and therefore, higher margins. Fewer new policies means less upward pressure on margins. The costs of underwriting and claims management and quote activity, and work from home, and the new headquarters KNSL is building? All of those are fixed, and growing as KNSL grows.

In summary, it is NOT my contention that Kinsale maintains a large hidden and under-reserved liability directly related to claims specifically enumerating Covid-19 as the cause. It is, however, my contention that a recession will result in a weak P&C insurance market, impacting even E&S lines, and that KNSL will not be immune.

"Social Inflation" was not discussed. Investment losses were

Based on market prices as of March 31st, KNSL saw a $16M reduction in reported book value related to unrealized losses on equity investments that have since largely been recovered (as any market observer could have predicted, given the market action in April and thus far in May). It is important to note that these are investment losses, not operating losses, and therefore are not reflected in the $0.76 “operating EPS” beat KNSL reported for the quarter (If they had, KNSL would have reported EPS of only $0.05, as compared to consensus: $0.64). But these losses are reflected in book value, to which KNSL’s share price is ultimately tethered.

While it is true that the equity markets have recovered since 3/31, and that that recovery would be reflected in KNSL book value should they report it today, I would caution investors that it will be very difficult for KNSL (or any insurance company for that matter) to continue reporting book value growth as their investments depreciate. If the market is weak, it will be extraordinarily difficult for KNSL to “outperform” it, even as they are reporting reductions in book value associated with investment losses. Of course, the reverse could be said about the tailwinds that have benefitted KNSL over the past several years as investment gains buoyed reported shareholders’ equity.

As it regards my readers’ view on the direction of the overall equity markets – I’ll leave that to the readers, but know that as the markets go, so goes KNSL’s investment portfolio.

Putting it all together

In summary, it is my belief that KNSL management spent a lot of time on their Q1 call reassuring investors (and employees, and customers, and industry peers) about the answer to a bunch of questions that seem very relevant and important in the current environment. Those questions are questions like, “Will Kinsale continue to grow in 2020 despite the coronavirus?” (Yes.) and “Will Kinsale lay off employees?” (No.) and “Will Kinsale continue to have industry leading margins?” (Yes.). And that is all good news. If you work at Kinsale, you work at a great company with a good management team.

But in my opinion, they didn’t directly answer the following questions:

“Will revenue growth in 2020 be higher or lower than it was in 2019?”

-It should be lower.

“Will margins be higher or lower in 2020 than they were in 2019?”

-They should be lower.

“Will book value grow faster in 2020 than it did in 2019?”

-No. “Will book value even grow in 2020?”

It is my contention that the answers to the second set of questions are more important to investors looking at KNSL now, at over 7x book, and that the answers are universally negative. I appreciate the good job that management did during Q1 and on their conference call, but I expected nothing less of a good management team, and I remain short the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KNSL.