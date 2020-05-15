Ripple Lags Behind Bitcoin Growth, Looks Bearish On USDT Trading

But the value on the XRP token itself has not materialized and XRP looks bearish as well in technical analysis against USD and USDT trading.

The SF-based company has adjusted to help with lending services, a growing business line in today's market and continues to work with big global bank.

While Ripple continues to look to position its technology into financial institutions globally, it has not seen the disruption yet it has sought.

The correlation between Ripple (XRP-USD) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) on their respective USD pairs played out again this Monday during and after the Bitcoin halving event, as it has done even in the weeks before that. Bitcoin had an underwhelming halving event with limited upside movement which was quickly forced down.

However, Ripple Labs continues to strengthen the long-term value of its token by taking on more partnerships and advancing its product into the remittance space. Here's the analysis for the XRP/USD or XRP/USDT trading pairs (the latter which represents the largest sets of Ripple trading pair volume)

Fundamental Analysis

Ripple is looking to broaden its short-term lending facility to its RippleNet customers to enable them to have some working capital, as they battle the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ripple continues to serve its purpose as an alternative remittance platform for financial institutions. RAKBank, the 9th largest bank in the UAE, is using Ripple as the preferred payment platform in its new Bangladeshi corridor. This partnership was announced on Sunday and allow the bank to offer Bangladeshi customers an alternative remittance solution during the pandemic and beyond. The service will be provided for free until the end of June 2020.

These partnerships add long-term value to Ripple without impacting short-term price action. Short-term price movements continue to be vulnerable to whale activity on the trading exchanges and to the correlated price movements of the BTCUSD pair.

Technical Analysis

The technical analysis for the XRPUSD pair begins on the weekly chart, where the presence of a large descending channel as well as a smaller ascending channel is seen. The larger channel indicates that the medium-term trend for XRPUSD is still a downtrend, but that price is retracing against this trend in the smaller channel. The current weekly candle is seen to be initiating a return move, which is a pullback to the smaller channel's lower border that was violated by the previous week's candle. This pullback move is now challenging the lower border of the smaller channel, which now acts as a resistance in role reversal.

XRPUSD Weekly Chart: May 23, 2020

We move on to the daily chart, where the price picture is clearer. Here, we can see that the price broke below the channel on the day of the Bitcoin halving event, but the downside move has been temporarily truncated by the pullback move. This pullback is following a similar move on the BTCUSD, to which the XRPUSD pair is tightly correlated.

The pullback move is now challenging the 0.20109 resistance, as well as the dynamic resistance formed by the 80-EMA line. The price action in the next few days will determine what happens with the pair. However, here are a few pointers as to what could send the pair into an advance or a continuation of the downtrend.

XRPUSD Daily Chart: May 23, 2020

The breakdown of the channel has been followed by a pullback move, which happens in many cases. Usually, the broken support formed by the channel's lower edge undergoes a role reversal to become new resistance. This resistance is further strengthened by the 80-EMA and the 0.20109 price level (lows of 25 Nov 2019, 8 January 2020, and 8 March 2020). Rejection at these resistance areas opens the door for a resumption of the downtrend, which could encounter support targets at 0.17801, 0.16153, and the support zone at 0.13885.

On the flip side, price advance which takes the XRPUSD pair above the 80-EMA and 0.20109 resistance areas, could then re-enter the channel and target 0.21288 and possibly 0.22329. Further resistance targets lie at 0.23105 and 0.23299. Only a breach of the upper candle border at 0.24722 would invalidate the downtrend resumption in the short trend, in which case sellers would have to wait for the larger descending channel to restrict the advance at its upper edge.

Sentiment

Long term: bearish

Medium term: bearish

Short term: neutral

Long-term and medium-term trends on XRPUSD remain bearish, as can be seen on the monthly and weekly charts. Short term, XRPUSD has a neutral outlook until the pullback situation is resolved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XRP-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.