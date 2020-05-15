Equity CEFs: A Big Fat Opportunity In The BSTZ Technology CEF

The latest example is a new fund from BlackRock that's also an incubator fund for the next generation of companies to excel in a post-coronavirus world.

And then they'll let other funds drop to -10% or more discounts, usually due to lower yields, even if they are in the sweet spot of the market and are doing everything right.

The insanity of a CEF investor's knows no bounds. They will buy funds at 50% to 100% premiums when it's obvious that the fund's best days are behind them.

I prefer the latter. And would it surprise you to see that the best-performing technology CEF at NAV also happens to trade at a -11.4% discount?

There's two ways to look at this market. Either you look at the financial and energy stocks and run for the hills, or you look at technology stocks and look for opportunities.

The BlackRock Science & Technology II fund (BSTZ), $19.43 current market price, $21.92 NAV, -11.4% discount, 6.2% current market yield, has only been around since last summer when it went public at $20 a share (both market and NAV prices) and already the fund's NAV has risen to $21.92 even during this bear market.

That also doesn't include the monthly $0.10/share distribution paid along the way, adding another $1.00 since BSTZ's IPO on June 26, 2019. Combined, BSTZ's NAV is up 15.2% since inception even though its inception market price is down from the $20 IPO price to a current $19.43 and up less than 2% when you add back the distributions.

That's certainly far better than just about any other CEF or ETF you could have owned since last summer, but why isn't BSTZ at one of the highest premium valuations of any CEF when its portfolio includes the cutting edge of public/private companies that are excelling in a rapidly-changing world due to the COVID-19 virus?

Before I get into that however, let's look at some of the basics of BSTZ. Despite being a information technology fund, BSTZ does not own your typical large cap NASDAQ-100 (QQQ), $221.83 current market price, FAANG names like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), etc.

If you want those names in your fund's portfolio, and certainly they have far outperformed the broader market as well, then you would be more interested in BSTZ's predecessor fund, the BlackRock Science & Technology fund (BST), $33.64 current market price, $33.80 NAV, -0.5% discount, 5.9% current market yield.

BST also is a technology CEF I own in size and in fact, was my Top Pick for 2020 in the Aggressive fund category. So whereas BST would use the NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) as its benchmark, BSTZ would actually use the more obscure S&P Midcap Information Technology index since BSTZ's portfolio is only 40% large cap whereas BST's is 70%.

Here are BSTZ's Top 10 holdings as of 4/30/2020, some of which you probably have never heard of:

The reason why you may not have heard of some of these companies is because 13% of BSTZ's portfolio are in pre-IPO, private investments.

Here's how BlackRock describes these in BSTZ's latest Quarterly Commentary at the end of the first quarter:

The team continues to perform due diligence on multiple new opportunities and expects to further increase exposure to private assets over the coming quarters given a robust pipeline of private transaction opportunities. As of March 31, 2020, the Trust held 13 private investments, comprising 12.5% of total assets or a total commitment of approximately $194 million. Amongst these 13 private investments, four investments were initiated during the first quarter: A solid state driver controller company, focused on cloud, hyperscale and enterprise markets, a fabless interconnect semiconductor company primarily serving the data centre market, a software business that provides cloud software that connects accommodation providers to distribution channels, and an artificial intelligence company that offers a full stack artificial intelligence solution that includes both silicon and software. We continue to seek opportunities to harvest the illiquidity premium by taking advantage of the “closed” structure and add exposure to private investments.

And what companies are succeeding in this rapidly-evolving world in which people are relying more and more on stay-at-home technology? That would be semiconductor companies, software companies, cloud and artificial intelligence companies, exactly what BSTZ's incubator assets are invested in. Who wouldn't want to own these considering where the world is headed?

Here's BSTZ's sector breakdown and other relevant information:

Some highlights to point out. Under Portfolio Characteristics, you'll see that BSTZ is an option-income fund that uses little to no leverage. This is important in our current market environment in which volatility has spiked and the markets can be up one day and down the next.

Leveraged CEFs work best in a ramp-up bull market, whereas the current market environment is much more conducive to the option-income strategy. If you follow CEFs, you know that leveraged CEFs, both equity and fixed income, have far underperformed the option-income funds this year. This includes performances at both market price and NAV.

BSTZ uses a very low option-write strategy of 25% on individual stock positions in which options are even available. Compared to other option-income CEFs that write options against 50% to 100% of their portfolios, BSTZ's option overwrite is minimal though the premiums written can be quite large considering the volatility of BSTZ's positions that have options.

For example, imagine what BSTZ's largest position of Tesla (TSLA), $803.33 market price, can generate in option premium even with far out-of-the-money Call options sold. This allows the stock price to still appreciate while selling at strike prices well above the current market price. So even though 25% is a very low notional value to write options against, the large premiums can make up for a lot of that.

But make no mistake, BSTZ is an aggressive fund that relies on appreciation of its positions more so than income to pay for its $0.10/share monthly distribution. That works out to a 6.2% current market yield based on yesterday's discounted closing price of $19.43. Tell me, what other technology based fund can offer monthly yields like that and still grow their NAV in this market environment?

That's because, if you use BSTZ's NAV, which is the fund's true net worth, the fund only has to cover a much lower 5.5% NAV yield. So from an investor's standpoint, you get paid a windfall 6.2% yield even though the fund only has to cover a 5.5% NAV yield. Huge bonus!

And with BSTZ's NAV up 7% YTD, better than any other CEF and even better than the QQQ which is up 4.5% YTD, I don't know how much more of an opportunity you're going to get.

What Could Go Wrong

The COVID-19 virus has played havoc on the world's population and economies and there's no guarantee that the worst of the bear market already is behind us. If you have followed my articles, this one being my latest, Why Today's Crisis May Rhyme With 2008-2009, then you know that I'm using the 2008-2009 timeline as a model for how this bear market progresses.

In other words, though the crisis in each situation is far different in its origins, the effect on the economies and the responses from the federal government with their aid and stimulus packages are not. So I'm using a similar timeline starting in the fall of 2008 and so far, the market as represented by the S&P 500 (SPY), $285.04 market price, is following a similar pattern.

So a re-test of the March lows is certainly not out of the question and back then, BSTZ hit a -20% discount on March 23.

So keep in mind this is exactly what happened back in the fall of 2008 when virtually all CEFs I followed spiked down to -20% to even -30% discounts. BSTZ was obviously not around back then but it's important to note that the equity CEFs I followed back then, primarily the option-income CEFs, never reached those discounts again even though the equity markets would not bottom until March of 2009.

In other words, I believe the worst of the wide discount valuations in the more defensive option-income CEFs already is behind us, even if the markets re-test or even go lower than their March lows this year. This however cannot be said for leveraged CEFs since their leverage just compounds the down moves in their portfolios.

Do I believe BSTZ should be trading at the highest premium of any CEF? Absolutely. With BSTZ's non-leveraged portfolio of public and private companies that are perfectly positioned to take advantage of a more technologically advanced global economy once we emerge from this pandemic, BSTZ should be trading at a 20% premium to it's NAV, or closer to $26.00, in my opinion. Can you think of a fund that deserves it more even as other CEFs trade as high as an 80% market price premium? I can't.

But let me conclude by saying that BSTZ's portfolio of public and pre-IPO private companies are certainly not risk free. Private companies are difficult to price and are considered Level 3 securities that do not have observable price inputs or quotations like publicly traded companies do.

Still, as pre-IPO companies, they are not being valued based on current income models but more on what their future business model can expect to generate once they go public. In other words, the current collapse of the economy due to the COVID-19 virus shutting down businesses should have less of an impact on private companies that weren't really relying on the current economy anyway.

Of course, this may push out their IPOs to a future date when the economy recovers and there's also the risk that not all of these private companies will actually make it to a post-IPO, publicly-traded company, but here's where you rely on BlackRock's research capabilities and its proprietary position as an 800-lb gorilla in the financial and investment banking markets.

In other words, there are plenty of investment bankers looking for the next Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX) out there, and many are involved with the same incubator companies that they hope will go public some day, but how many can compete with BlackRock's resources? Not many I would guess.

And to give you an example of how dedicated the people are at BlackRock, when BSTZ went public last year, the portfolio managers had hundreds of millions to put to work. Remember, BSTZ is a huge CEF at $1.7 billion in assets, over twice the size of its sister fund BST at $750 million.

So how do the portfolio managers invest that much in assets when they were focused on buying more of the small to mid-cap technology companies rather than the more common large cap tech names that could more easily absorb that buy interest and not move their market prices so much?

One way the portfolio managers established BSTZ's full positions in the small to mid-cap technology stocks they wanted in the portfolio was to sell out-of-the-money Put positions. Though this probably took more time, what it did do was allow the fund to continue to generate income while at the same time, waiting for prices to drop at or below the strike prices of the puts sold.

In other words, why drive the price of a small to mid-cap tech stock up through the roof when you could sell out-of-the-money Put options, take in the income and wait for the price to come to you, which is usually just a matter of time with these volatile securities? How smart was that?

To learn more about BSTZ, go to this link:

BlackRock Science & Technology II fund

Conclusion

We are in uncharted times currently and there's no way to know how all of this is going to play out. Still, the winners in a post COVID-19 global economy already are being established by the markets and I cannot think of a better fund that is in a position to take advantage of that than BSTZ.

With BSTZ at a wide -11.4% discount and offering a windfall 6.2% current yield paid monthly, I would encourage investors to look past the uncertainties and consider what this fund offers not only in the current environment, but where this fund is going in the future. My target price is $26.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTZ, BST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.