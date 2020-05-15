The Timken Company: Good Business At A Slight Discount

The Timken Company (TKR) is the leader in ball bearings in the U.S. They have a long operating history, spanning more than 100 years.

It would not be the first time this company is facing headwinds. With such a long operating history, Timken has gone through wars, a depression, and several recessions. The resiliency of the business lies in its products. They are necessary components to their customer's equipment and supply lines. They are led by a good management team that should respond appropriately to headwinds by aligning cost structures.

Timken has been underperforming the market for the last couple of years. Shares have rebounded slightly after the March sell-off, but there is continued pressure on Timken's share price. Investors can justify the underperformance due to the cyclical nature of the company. That said, Timken has been able to double their earnings power in a 4-year period from $2.21 in 2015 to $4.71 in 2019 helped by acquisitions and organic growth.

We believe the uncertainty and economic weakness due to COVID-19 could keep putting pressure on their shares. However, Timken is selling slightly below their comparable peers. The discount to peers is not justified in our opinion, as Timken is a better run business as seen by their profitability and return measures. Yet, their stock chart paints another picture:

Growth was slowing even before COVID-19

At this point, we believe the market is already pricing in double-digit declines in revenue growth. The company is highly cyclical. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was some weakness in their Mobile Industries segment. Their Mobile Industries segment serves OEMs of on-highway vehicles such as light trucks, heavy-duty trucks, passenger vehicles, aircraft, and locomotives, and also serve clients of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining, and construction markets. The outlook for this segment was for revenues to come in flat to down 4% in 2020.

However, their Process Industries segment was poised to continue its upward trend of revenue growth. This segment serves OEMs and end-customer users that operate or make heavy industrial equipment for industries such as metals, cement and aggregate production, oil and gas, and power generation. This is also the operating segment that is diversifying Timken's product portfolio. For example, management sees a big opportunity in the Wind Power industry. In the last 10 years, Timken's wind energy business has grown from $20M to $150M. They are playing an important role in the development of the wind energy industry.

The outlook for the Process Industry segment before COVID-19 hit the global economy was for revenues to come in flat to up 4% in 2020. Overall, for the consolidated operations, revenues were expected to be down 2% to up 2%.

The big picture

Timken has global operations around the world with the U.S being their biggest market. However, growth in the U.S has stagnated, which is characteristic of a mature market:

Source: company filings

Growth started accelerating in 2017 within their EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region and was quickly followed by growth in their Asia Pacific region. We can expect these trends to continue, fueled in part by acquisitions. For example, at the end of 2019, the company purchased BEKA Lubrication, a German company with revenues of $135M serving a wide range of industrial sectors like wind, food and beverage, rail, and other process industries. In 2018, they acquired Rollon S.p.A, an Italian company leader in engineered linear motion products with revenues of $140M. If and when things return back to normal, we can expect Timken to continue its growth strategy by acquisitions.

So far, acquisitions seemed to have been successfully integrated:

Source: company filings

Increases in sales due to acquisitions will not mean much if management has difficulties integrating such businesses into their operations. Complexities integrating acquisitions would show as operating expenses growing at a faster pace than revenues. In the case of Timken, we see that is not the case. Acquisitions have not only accelerated revenue growth but, more importantly, that growth has also translated into higher rates of EBIT growth, most notably among their Process Industries segments. To us, that indicates the successful integration of acquired companies.

The effects of COVID-19 are still unknown, but there are some bright spots

Two weeks ago, Timken hosted their first-quarter conference call and gave analysts some important details about their current environment. Since the company has operations around the world, they felt the impact of COVID-19 when China first reported cases in late January. That was followed by one week of operations shutting down due to government mandates and one week due to ramp-up issues that impacted them and their customer. However, management said that by the end of their first quarter (ended in March), operations in China were back to normal levels and the company saw year-on-year growth in April.

Still, they are expecting severe impacts on their European operations, which are the hardest hit so far. By the end of March, the company saw a drop in its European region by 50%. EMEA accounts for 23% of total sales.

Inventory build-up is their biggest risk

Management also updated analysts on their views about their customer's health. So far, they are not seeing structural reductions in capacity from their customers. Their customers are doing what many companies are doing to reduce expenses, which is furloughing employees and temporarily shutting down plants, but they have not permanently closed plants and some are planning for a rebound:

A significant amount of customers are telling us that they intend to ramp up production through May and June and that they expect the third quarter to be better than the second. - Q1 call

However, there are some industries that are going to take a long time to get back on track, such as commercial aerospace and oil. A second wave of the virus could see the risk of inventory destocking as the major risk for Timken.

Valuation multiples look enticing

Source: seekingalpha.com

At a recent price of $36, we believe the market is already pricing in a slow down in revenues. In fact, analysts are expecting 2020 revenues to come in at $3.2B, or 16% lower from 2019 revenues of $3.8B. The market is also pricing Timken at a discount to U.S competitors RBC Bearings (ROLL) and NN Inc. (NNBR). The discount to ROLL might be justified, as they have better-operating margins but lower capital returns. However, at a 100% premium to Timken, we argue the valuation seems too stretched. In comparison to NNBR, there is no doubt that Timken is a superior company on both return and profitability measures and should not trade at a discount to them.

We believe 10x EBITDA is a reasonable multiple to pay for a business such as Timken. Analysts are estimating 2020 EBITDA of $528M:

Source: unhedged.com

If we apply a 10x EBITDA multiple to 2020 estimated EBITDA number of $528M, we get a per-share value for Timken of $45. There is 25% of potential upside with shares trading at a current price of $36.

To conclude, we believe Timken to be a good business. It is also trading at a discount to peers and shares can provide investors with a 25% upside. However, there are still too many unknown risks, and let us not forget that Timken is a highly cyclical company. It is impossible to time the market, so interested investors should start a small position and slowly build it up to their desired position size. There might be continued pressure on the share price, but at this point, in our opinion, a lot of the negative news is already reflected in their shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.