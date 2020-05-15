Tilray Potentially Leads A Forever Departure From Value Creation

Driving cost efficiencies was the dominant theme of Tilray's (TLRY) fiscal 2020 first-quarter earnings call. The quarter was mixed, with year-over-year revenue up by triple digits and net debt down quarter-over-quarter to $291 million from $347 million. Operational cash flow remained negative at $54 million, a slight improvement from its record high of $91 million set in the previous quarter.

Tilray's management used "cost" 30 times during their earning call. Indeed, against what has now been a near year-long deterioration of its liquidity position, the company has to provide the confidence required by the market on its ability to remain a going concern without taking on more debt or issuing additional shares of its common stock. The former is unsustainable with long-term debt to net assets excluding goodwill and intangibles at 75%. The later has the obvious dilutive effects on common shareholders.

Tilray's protracted unprofitability is not atypical to its peers. Its cost-cutting drive is being mirrored across most of the Canadian licensed producers and US multi-state operators. The importance of this cannot be overstated as continued unprofitability is a near-term existential threat that will only be compounded by the pandemic induced recession. Tilray's cost-cutting presents the sole tool available for its management to secure a value-creating future.

Cost Savings, Reductions, And Efficiencies

Tilray realized revenue of $52 million during its last reported quarter. This was up 11% QoQ and a 126% YoY and was driven by growth across Canadian adult-use, global medical, and hemp product sales.

This was the highest ever quarterly revenue on record and was partly driven by the widely reported panic buying during the start of the pandemic. With cannabis deemed an essential service, pandemic fueled demand spilt over into the cannabis sector. Further, the company was also able to reduce its cash outflows (OCF) from operations by 40% to $54 million. While still negative, this was the lowest cash outflow since Q1 2019. The company's OCF as a percentage of revenue was also the lowest in five quarters at 104%.

Gross profit of $10.90 million was an improvement on the negative figure in the previous quarter and 71% higher than its year-ago figure. The company's gross margins for the quarter was 21%, which was down 200 basis point from a year ago, but 71% higher than its year-ago figure. This decline in gross margins was blamed on a non-cash writedown of $4 million in the quarter.

SG&A expenses falling from $50.4 million to $35.7 million reflects the impacts of Tilray's cost-cutting. In total, Tilray's management expects to achieve roughly $40 million in annualized cost savings relative to a Q4 2019 baseline. This will be achieved through a headcount reduction, "operational efficiencies and automation" at their cultivation sites, and transferring their Canadian adult-use cannabis sales to Kindred, a third-party cannabis brokerage platform. Kindred will become Tilray's exclusive sales agent across most of Canada.

The increase in total cash was driven by the closure of a $60 million debt facility and an $85.3 million net equity offering during the quarter. Further, the company has $258 million left on its at-the-money offering. While the cash burn of $72 million during the quarter can be maintained with the current cash balance and further ATM offerings, the cost-cutting effort will be expected to significantly reduce this. Dilution has already seen Tilray's basic weighted average shares outstanding increase to 106.5 million, a 12% increase from its year-ago number. The company has historically taken on more debt relative to equity raises, but the stretched condition of its balance sheet have made this less sustainable.

The Value Creation We Knew

Tilray's first-quarter results were somewhat impressive. While revenue was driven by abnormal demand from the virus-induced panic buying, the broad improvements in its still negative metrics point to a potentially brighter future. However, assuming cannabis users are not smoking more during the lockdown than they usually would, future quarters could see a slight dampening of demand as customers go through their stockpile. The extent to which this is true is dependent on the storage conditions of the bought cannabis.

The market might be pricing in the near-term effects of this pull-forward in demand as Tilray's shares dropped nearly 6% in after-hours trading following the publication of the Q1 report. Further, the market might not have been satisfied with their guidance for adjusted EBITDA profitability at the end of the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. On the back of similar failed promises by its peers, this nearly a year away date to undoubtedly still be burning cash paints a picture of more dilution, perhaps beyond the $258 million left on their at-the-market offering. Against this backdrop, Tilray potentially now heads towards a future where value creation is always beyond the horizon. A forever promise in the earnings call ahead as value destruction and a collapsing share price potentially remain in the rearview mirror.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.