Enbridge: Dividend Stock Unreasonably Punished In The Energy Selloff

The company has suffered from the selloff in the energy sector and is attractively valued.

The latest earnings call saw guidance re-affirmed which cements the safety of the dividend.

Introduction

Due to my personal situation as a professional athlete (with hopefully some good years still in me), I gravitate towards higher-yielding stocks. As I intend to retire in around 2026, the fast-growing low-yielders are not doing much for me in terms of immediate income. I look for stocks that have the potential to give me at least 5% yield on cost by 2026, or are already yielding 5%+ with the potential of inflation-beating raises.

In accordance with my investment plan, the latest additions to my portfolio were Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) (article here) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) (article here).

I have now also added to my existing position in Enbridge (ENB), which is the focus of this article.

Thesis

Enbridge is a solid high-yielding dividend payer. Although not unaffected by the economic damage created by the coronavirus pandemic, the business is holding up well. Oil price volatility has put downward pressure on the stock price, but Enbridge is largely insulated from oil price due to the contracts it has in place with its customers. As long as the customers stay in business, ENB will not be affected by the very low oil price. In the latest earnings call Enbridge re-affirmed its distributable cash flow guidance for 2020, which gave me confidence in the safety of the dividend to increase my position in this energy infrastructure giant and lower my cost basis.

*All figures in CAD

The Company

Enbridge is the biggest energy infrastructure player in North America. This Canadian company owns and operates the crude and natural gas pipelines and also owns a gas utility business and has some exposure to renewable energy.

98% of revenues are either contracted, cost-of-service or regulated. This protects Enbridge from the movements in commodity prices.

However, crude oil prices can still affect Enbridge in the long run. If crude prices stay at suppressed levels for a long time, even investment-grade oil producers will struggle. If those businesses were to go under, Enbridge would suffer. I don't see such a thing happening anytime soon. Although under pressure from foreign producers and the increase of renewables in the energy mix, fossil fuels in North America aren't going away anytime soon. Enbridge does have some renewable energy exposure, but it is very small compared to its liquids/gas segment.

Latest Earnings Call & COVID-19 Impact

For dividend investors the most important part of the earnings call was the re-affirmed DCF guidance for 2020. The company still expects it to come in between $4.5-4.8. The current yearly dividend payment is $3.24. Taking the midpoint of the guidance ($4.65), dividend is covered by a DCF payout ratio of just under 70%.

Enbridge is postponing $1 billion worth of investments that were initially planned for 2020 and also reducing costs by $300 million. Part of that $300 million cost reduction is paycuts and asking employees to take early retirement.

Dividend

At the time of writing, Enbridge is yielding a very attractive 7.35% that is covered by a 70% payout ratio based on the midpoint of the 2020 guidance.

As seen on the image above, Enbridge has now raised the dividend for more than a quarter of a century. The CAGR growth rate of 11% during that time is truly impressive.

I believe the current yield, safe 70% payout and the potential for further dividend raises make Enbridge a very good dividend stock.

Balance Sheet

The debt levels are estimated to stay within the company's target range of 4.5-5.0x debt/EBITDA.

Available liquidity was boosted to $14 billion, through securing a new $3 billion credit facility. The company estimates that they have sufficient liquidity to bridge through to 2021 without access to debt markets.

On the image below are the credit ratings from the major agencies, with updated commentary.

Valuation

Enbridge was not spared in the energy sector sell-off, even though they are largely insulated from oil price volatility. The stock price declined around 47% from peak to through. It has since rebounded by 40% but is still trading 27% below its 52-wk high.

On a distributable cash flow basis, ENB is trading at a multiple of 9.5 if we use the midpoint of 2020 guidance. I made another purchase of ENB shares after the latest earnings call. At the time, price was around 13% below my initial price paid so I was more than happy to average down. I believe it continues to be attractively valued at current prices.

Risks

Enbridge is largely insulated from oil price volatility through the contracts ENB has with its customers. However, if the oil prices continue to be depressed, these contracts won't be worth much if the customers go out of business as a result.

Renewables are capturing more market share which is a risk to Enbridge, as the liquids segment is still by far the largest revenue generator. Enbridge has some exposure to renewables but it is only a very small part of total revenue. I don't see fossil fuels going away anytime soon, but it's a long-term risk for the company.

Regulatory and political risks are currently the biggest risks to Enbridge's business as evidenced by the Line 3 replacement program delays.

Accidents can also happen to pipelines which can cause disruption and/or damage to environment. The incident in Kentucky was the latest such accident.

Non-Canadian investors also need to be aware of the withholding tax on the dividends, if held in a taxable account. Consult with a tax professional on your personal situation regarding withholding taxes. For me personally, 15% gets withheld.

Summary

Enbridge's stock was unfairly punished by the market during the sell-off. The business has limited exposure to crude oil prices and the contracts in place with largely investment-grade counterparties make this a SWAN dividend investment for me unless fossil fuels get significantly reduced in the energy mix. I added to my existing position after the earnings call, which saw guidance re-affirmed. This further cements the safety of the dividend which makes up around 70% of estimated distributable cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long Enbridge's TSX listed shares