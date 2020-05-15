Walmart Earnings Preview: Pandemic Beneficiary, How It Can Challenge Amazon.com

The stock is fairly valued here, if not slightly overvalued, given Walmart will have to step on EPS to shift to ecommerce, (i.e. the Amazon model).

Operating margin has continued to steadily erode the last 5-10 years, something which Walmart's ecommerce growth is trying to stem.

Walmart is still trying to climb a very steep hill after giving Amazon a 20-year head start.

Walmart noted in February '20 conference call that 3,200 of the 11,000 WMT stores now had grocery pick-up and 24-hour grocery delivery service.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to report their fiscal Q1 '21 financial results next Tuesday morning, May 19th, before the market opens.

For Tuesday morning's quarter, Street consensus is expecting $1.14 in earnings per share on $131.1 billion in revenue for expected y/y growth of 1% and 6%, respectively.

Current consensus for Q2 '20 is $1.28 in earnings per share on $134.3 billion in revenue for expected y/y growth of 1% and 3%, respectively.

For full-year fiscal 2021 (ends Jan '21), the Street is expecting $5.00 on $542.4 billion in revenue for expected y/y growth in earnings per share of 1%, on expected 4% revenue growth.

Here's what should be interesting for readers: coming out of the January '20 quarter, the Street was expecting $127 billion in revenue for the April '20 quarter, but that has been raised to $131.1 billion as of tonight.

The full-year '21 revenue consensus has also been boosted in the last three months from $544 billion to $544.4 billion as of the latest estimates, the surprise being that the largest retailer in the world is seeing consensus revenue estimates raised in one of the sharpest contractions in consumer spending ever seen.

And Walmart is borrowing from the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) model by growing revenue and sacrificing EPS in the process through further "investment" in the customer fulfillment expenses.

Stock performance

20-year performance:

10-year performance:

You can see on the 10-year chart, at the end of 2015, when Walmart made a serious shift in emphasis and started a notable move to e-commerce and more delivery options for customers.

Although the stock has done better, it hasn't really narrowed the performance gap vs the S&P 500 until this current COVID-19 pandemic, as Walmart was much better positioned for this unfortunate health scare, thanks to drive-up loading of groceries and offering of 24-hr delivery of store items.

Walmart has definitely upped their e-commerce game in the last few years with the acquisition of Jet.com, and it's unfortunate to think, with the loss of so many people to COVID-19 and the economic disruption it's caused, that there are beneficiaries of the virus, but the pandemic has certainly played right into the hands of the grocery and retail giants, such as Amazon and Walmart and will only make them stronger coming out of the shelter-in-place.

Walmart EPS and revenue trends:

fiscal yr ends Jan 31 Q1 '21 est Q4 '20 Q3 '20 Q2 '20 2023 exp EPS $5.77 $5.90 $6.05 $5.86 2022 exp EPS $5.39 $5.48 $5.56 $5.43 2021 exp EPS $5.00 $5.13 $5.21 $5.12 2023 exp EPS gro rt 7% 8% 9% 8% 2022 exp EPS gro rt 8% 7% 7% 6% 2021 exp EPS gro rt 1% 4% 4% 4% 2023 PE 21x 20x 20x 19x 2022 PE 23x 22x 22x 21x 2021 PE 25x 23x 23x 22x 2023 exp rev's ($'s bl's) $569.9 $574.1 $569.9 $571.6 2022 exp rev's $554.6 $558.8 $558.0 $560.7 2021 exp rev's $542.4 $542.0 $542.5 $543.9 2023 exp rev gro rt 3% 3% 2% 2% 2022 exp rev gro rt 2% 3% 3% 3% 2021 exp rev gro rt 4% 3% 3% 3%

With April retail sales this morning falling 16.4% and "ex-auto" 17.2%, it's a grim environment for any kind of consumption or spending.

Courtesy of Bespoke, here is the April retail sales report in detail:

Given the lack of any material downside to revenue revisions for Walmart, it's very likely Walmart has remained insulated from a lot of this weakness and in fact, is probably gaining share from smaller grocery and general merchandise outlets.

For some perspective, I took a look at Walmart's results during late 2008, early 2009, quarters, (both the October '08 and January '09 quarters) and comp's remained positive, and only in the January '09 quarter did Walmart's y/y EPS growth turn negative and that was a less than 1% decline y/y.

This downturn is far worse from a consumer spending "shock" perspective, but if Walmart can continue to grow revenue y/y in this type of environment, it will speak volumes about the job Doug McMillon has done transitioning Walmart from a brick-and-mortar to a hybrid omnichannel retailer.

Here are a couple more Bespoke charts to cheer you up:

If Walmart can manage to generate flat revenue and EPS in this environment, it would be an amazing accomplishment for the retail giant.

Grocery is 50% of Walmart's revenue today, and the 1.5% increase in the food component of CPI this week was somewhat of a surprise.

It's hard to say if this will translate into a higher ticket at Walmart with this report, but we will be listening to the call to see if Walmart addresses the spike in food inflation.

The Walmart-Amazon dog fight (and it's a death match for sure)

Amazon reported $75 billion in revenue in Q1 '20, with roughly $10 billion of that being AWS (Amazon Web Services).

Looking at the breakdown in Amazon's revenue distribution, $40 billion was online and physical stores, which is just 30% of expected $134 billion Walmart revenue to be reported Tuesday morning, and what this should demonstrate to readers is that Walmart still has a HUGE revenue lead over Amazon.

The catch-up for Amazon which should only be accelerated by COVID-19 is that Amazon will gain share in grocery and perishables, which for Walmart, which began grocery in the year 2000, comprises 50%-53% of total revenue.

As readers could probably guess, Walmart seems reluctant to disclose ecommerce's percentage of revenue, - some sellside shops have estimated it to be mid-single-digits as a percentage of total revenue - but for the last 4 quarters, here is the year-over-year growth in Walmart's ecommerce segment:

Quarter y/y ecommerce growth 1/20 q4 35% 10/19 q3 41% 7/19 q2 37% 4/19 q1 37%

Longer-term growth metrics:

1-yr avg 3-yr avg 5-yr avg 10-yr avg 20-yr avg Rev gro 1.8% 2.55% 1.54% 2.56% 6% op mgn 4.08% 4.33% 4.53% 5.17% 5.47% EPS gro 0.71% 4.8% 0.07% 3.45% 7.41%

The number that jumps out is EPS growth over the last 20 quarters has been just barely positive. And the middle row - the actual operating margin - is showing a steady erosion in the last 5 years, of 45 basis points per year, as Walmart has tried to get the ecommerce up and running.

Walmart's new initiative: Could it change the game for Walmart?

The one new initiative heard from Walmart the last 6 months, that will take some investment for sure but might change the game for Walmart vs Amazon, is the in-home delivery of Walmart goods for the Walmart customer. Maybe it's a premium service to start - and it seems rife with issues and problems right now - but having Walmart employees deliver groceries and other items directly into the house for Walmart customers would significantly curtail the strategic competitive advantage that Amazon has over Walmart today, i.e. at home delivery.

Readers often write to me and say "I do find stuff cheaper at Walmart vis-a-vis Amazon" and write back "great, but you didn't have to get into your car and drive to Amazon, go into the store and get it". The fact that Amazon does home delivery thus saving the "opportunity cost" of car travel, and time, and gas, etc. adds up over the long run.

If Walmart can actually turn the table on Amazon and deliver items to kitchens, garages, basements, etc. rather just the front door, in my opinion, it would be a game-changer for Walmart in the ecommerce wars.

Now that being said, Amazon and their new army of small trucks filling Chicago and suburban streets is the competitive answer to this potential Walmart threat already, since - for Amazon - it removes the 3rd party delivery service, and like Walmart is contemplating, moves the Amazon employee one step closer to the ultimate customer.

Summary/conclusion

Listening to the sell-side conference calls on COVID-19's impact on ecommerce and brick-and-mortar retail, one of JPMorgan analysts noted that - since sheltering-in-place began, ecommerce is growing 80% y/y, while traditional brick-and-mortar retail is declining at a rate of 30-40% per year.

Again, not to be insensitive, but Walmart and Amazon have and will benefit at least in terms of market share from the COVID-19 disruption.

Looking at the notes from Walmart's January call, grocery added 150 bps to Walmart's contribution margin, and that was well before the stocking for COVID-19 began.

Although the spreadsheet wasn't posted, looking at Walmart's store count and other square footage productivity measures, Walmart has slowed new store growth considerably, but has become more productive on a square footage basis, and an "average revenue per store" basis.

Don't kid yourself: Walmart is an absolute juggernaut in retail sales, at a high-single-digit percentage of all US retail sales, but Walmart is trying to push into ecommerce, and Amazon is trying to push into grocery and they are like two giant aircraft carriers passing each other in the night.

While Walmart likely gained market share in grocery and total consumer spending, they also announced another 150,000 employees to be added, which you would think - like Amazon - compress or keep a lid on EPS growth as WMT pushed for more ecommerce revenue.

Doug McMillon has done a great job trying to shift the brick-and-mortar giant to ecommerce, but it's a long road ahead with ecommerce just 5-6% of total revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.