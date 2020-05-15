Why Scorpio Tankers Is Positioned To Double Its Market Cap By 2021

STNG has secured high rates for most of their ships in Q2, but due to its large fleet size still has exposure to the spot rate markets.

STNG is currently trading more than 50% under its NAV and is currently deleveraging to create even more NAV by Q2 and Q3.

After the fallout of negative oil, storage rates for tankers have soared over 200%, and companies are making substantial amounts of money while currently trading below their NAV (net asset value). This creates an opportunity in purchasing shares of highly undervalued tanker companies such as Scorpio Tankers (STNG), to potentially see over 100% returns within the next year.

Oil Glut Overview:

There are many speculators who look to invest in commodities without having to take physical ownership of whatever they are trading, so they look to the futures market. When trading futures, investors have to understand that it is a binding contract between the buyer and seller legally binding the buyer to take physical possession of 1,000 barrels of oil by expiration date per contract. Normally, you can just sell to another buyer before expiration date so you don't have to take physical possession. The issue arose when there were no more buyers and there were only speculators left holding oil contracts, forcing them to get rid of the contracts no matter the cost, hence negative oil.

Tanker Rates:

Comparing the rates YTD to April 24th from 2019 and 2020, we can see the overall index rate rising over 351%.

In an interview with Robert Bugbee, President of Scorpio Tankers,

If an MR can get $30,000 per day on a spot voyage, it covers its costs for a year… If an LR2 gets $150,000 or $160,000 per day, it's the same… you could lay the ship up, earn zero for the next ten months, and still make a profit on the ship. (Robert Bugbee, President of Scorpio Tankers)

Of course these rates are cyclical and will not hold all year,that said even if rates went to $0 by mid summer, the rates for Q2 have been so high that it'd still be a higher revenue year than last year.

Commerical Director of Scorpio Tankers Lars Dencker Nielsen was quoted during their Q1 earnings call saying,

We concluded a typical LR2 spot voyage on a normal trade lane for almost 40 days at $178,000 per day. This isn't an outlier anymore. We've been trading firm at similar levels. This is a tight market. The lack of vessels is enhanced by storage, but also congestion and operational constraints that are causing vessels to take longer routes home. For example, vessels sailing around the cape of good hope instead of transiting to Suez Canal,

Implying STNG has a competitive advantage over the market that doesn't depend on contango or low oil prices. Most of this advantage comes from the LR2 tankers and their large clean product tanker fleet. While most of their competition focuses on dirty crude, Scorpio has been investing in scrubbers and are equipped to move refined product allowing them to charge much higher rates. They invested heavily into scrubbers to deal in the clean tanker market, while the dirty market has been extremely volatile the clean market has remained relatively stable and are currently enjoying consistently high rates. The market for clean tankers stand to remain heavily in demand as we move into recovery and allows STNG to maintain high levels of revenue throughout the whole year.

Most of their fleet has already been locked up for Q2 at record high rates and they still have 30-40% of their fleet to take advantage of any short term Spot contracts, combined with future projections also expecting Q3 rates to be above historical averages, almost guarantees Scorpio's best year since 2015.

Scorpio Tankers Fundamentals

STNG is currently trading at $17.65 as of May 11th, 2020 and have a market cap of 1.04B dollars. In the first quarter of 2020, they made $254M which is about 1/4 of their market cap in one quarter. This also doesn't include the increase of revenue coming Q2 due to the rates or LR2, LR1 and MRs not rising till April.

STNG currently has a NAV of $34.52 providing a discount of about 56% with its current trading price of $17.65. They are currently sitting on $5.26B worth of assets for a company with a market cap of only $1B and are using a large portion of their free cash flow to pay down significant portions of their debt.

Fleet Sizes

STNG currently commands the largest fleet out of it's competitors which allows them to lock in rates for voyages while still allowing them to have exposure to short term rate volatility. They also have the most LR2 product tankers which are bringing in consistently high rates and will remain historically high as long as demand for product tankers continue to rise.

CEO Call Options

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers," or the "Company") announced that the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased call options on 315,100 common shares (or 3,151 call option contracts) of the Company with strike price of $15.00 and an expiration of January 2021 for the consideration of $1,963,291." (Source: Scorpio Tankers).

Bugbee made this trade on March 11th when STNG was trading at $15 most likely costing him about $6.23 per contract. That same trade today would cost about $6.65 per contract and assuming by expiration date STNG is somewhere near it's current NAV we would see above 150% returns. Keep in mind this is purely NAV not accounting future earnings.

Q1 Refinancing agreement

In millions of U.S. dollars As of May 5, 2020 Pro-forma for newfinancing arrangements Q2 2020 - principal payments made through May 5, 2020 $16.8 $16.8 Q2 2020 - remaining principal payments $111.0 $111.0 Q3 2020 $164.8 $70.5 Q4 2020 $67.1 $74.3 Q1 2021 $232.5 $106.6 Q2 2021 $100.3 $109.7 Q3 2021 $67.5 $72.2 Q4 2021 $69.7 $79 2022 and thereafter $2,395.2 $2,634.9 $3,224.9 $3,275.0

Under these new refinancing agreements, STNG's Q3 2020 and Q1 2021 debt obligations have been substantially reduced freeing up millions in capital, combined with their $204.2 million unrestricted cash balance this should guarantee their short-medium term survivability.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In 2015, STNG established a program where they had the ability to buyback shares up to $250 million and they still have the ability to purchase up to $121.6 million worth of its securities. With the recent cash flow increase, from their refinancing and rate spikes, they are well positioned to initiate several large buyback purchases within the year.

OPEC+ Production cuts

There has been worry that the OPEC+ production cuts would resolve the issue of contango and therefore solve the storage crisis. The issue arises when you take a deeper look into the oil wells. The reason why countries have to fight with each other over production cuts is because once conventional oil wells reduce their production by 50-60%, they cannot go lower without risking damage on the wells. This would be extraordinarily expensive.

The only option to reduce production further is to entirely shut down and cap the well then later come back to re-open and uncap it. Which would be extremely expensive and explains why most companies would rather sell for a loss. The wells expenses are mostly fixed so they would be burning cash whether they produce or not so they would rather produce and sell for something rather than nothing.

The reason why production cuts never work is because there is no incentive to shut down production if others aren't. Compounded with the fact that everyone currently cheats and has cheated on past production cuts leads me to believe the effects on tanker rates won't be as profound as expected.

The surplus is already too massive that even if we were to go back to normal with a V shaped reopening we are still in for a long haul of recovery because we won't go back to 2019 level consumptions. We can reduce our production by however much we want, let's say 50%, storage is already at 100% capacity so even if we were to reduce production by 50% we would still overflow unless every country agrees to completely stop production.

Many investors view the tanker market as a short term play that will burn out when the supply glut ends but that's a very clear example of oversimplifying the tanker market. In TORM plc's (TRMD) Q4 2019 earnings call CEO Jacob Meldgaard said,

...what is important to emphasize here is that the product tanker market is not directly affected by absolute oil demand and supply levels, but rather by imbalances between demand and supply in different geographical regions.

The oil market will be completely displaced and there will be an increased demand for transporting oil regardless of the total suppy and demand for oil as a whole allowing companies to fully take advantage of the supply glut and also the recovery of the glut.

Conclusion

Scorpio Tankers is well positioned to see share prices rise to over $30 due to the unexpected demand for storage led by the increasing oil glut which currently has no end in sight. STNG has already locked in historically high rates guaranteeing them one of their best years in the history of the company while trading near their all time lows. 2020 will most likely be one of the biggest years for tankers since the beginning of the industry and in my opinion STNG will be in the best position to take full advantage of it because of their early investments on scrubbers, their huge discount on NAV, and by being one of the largest fleets. I also believe once investors realize the safety of these investments compared to the current market, they will start to trickle in as they start seeing high dividend yields and buybacks Q2. I currently own call option contracts expiring January 2021 and currently have most of my portfolio in shares of STNG and other tanker companies well positioned to take advantage such as EuroNav (EURN), Double Hull Tankers (DHT), and Frontline Ltd (FRO). I believe you should enter positions before we close in on the expiration of next month's oil contracts as we may see another massive dip, which would spike the tanker market as a whole.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.