Akorn Inc. Chapter 11 Looks Imminent

Shares continue to trade at bankruptcy prices, but will almost certainly head lower after a Chapter 11 filing at which stage they would move to the OTC market.

I believe that Akorn is overvalued at its current level and this presents a shorting opportunity.

Akorn Inc’s (AKRX) May 1st deadline to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy revealed in their April 1st public disclosure, has now passed. This is most likely due to the fact that negotiations are continuing with lenders. I believe that Chapter 11 however is still imminent for Akorn, with near to zero chance of any shareholder recovery in that process.

Akorn had held a fire sale process from February 12th until March 28th to sell off substantially all of its assets but were unable to find a high enough bidder to pay off their creditors in full. Akorn CEO and President Doug Boothe highlighted some of the reasons behind their inability to secure a high enough bidder,

Unfortunately, our sale process has been negatively impacted by the broader market uncertainties related to the COVID-19 crisis. However, we are working closely with our lenders to determine the best path forward to ensure that the Company is positioned for long-term success.

It was this that led Akorn to “toggle” the alternative milestones under their amended standstill agreement of April 1st, that among other things, detailed the need to file for Chapter 11 by May 1st. Since then, silence from Akorn in relation to the May 1st deadline date has led to a fair amount of speculation and volatility in the Akorn share price, trading at circa 25-30 cents a share.

The company’s own Investor Relations department did release an email to certain concerned shareholders (published on bulletin board Stocktwits) detailing that negotiations are continuing with lenders. This is reported to say,

As you point out, some of the publicly disclosed milestones in the sale process, notably a May 1 deadline to commence a Chapter 11 filing, have passed. We have not yet made any new announcements, as discussions with our lenders are still ongoing as we work with them on a path forward.

This has now been confirmed in a SEC filing on May 11th.

I believe that these continuing negotiations between lenders and Akorn should not be construed as bullish but are more likely the parties finalizing matters as regards to the sale process. In particular I think it is no longer a discussion over the return to shareholders, which I believe will be pegged at zero following the Chapter 11 process. At this point lenders are in control and they are focused on getting paid. As is typical in such situations, shareholders will be last in line for any form of return.

Akorn's fire sale process failed, showing that any outcome will be unlikely to pay off lenders in full. This makes it almost certain that no value will be left to shareholders. That is unless lenders decide to make a U-turn and allow the shares to continue to trade in the hope that Akorn could pay back and service its debts in the future. This, however, is unrealistic due to the fact that Akorn has been unprofitable since 2018 (reporting a loss of $134 million in 2018 and $98 million in 2019). Also that their revenues have been decreasing year-on-year since 2016 ($1.11 billion to $682 million in 2019).

Balance sheet weakness will have led lenders to feel the need to take matters into their own hands and enforce a restructuring process. This will likely either transfer ownership of the company to the lenders (acting as a stalking horse); sell the company as a whole to a third party (which process has previously failed) or sell assets off piecemeal. Lenders will be looking for the maximum return from any outcome. None of these outcomes are likely to end well for Akorn equity holders. I believe that this current delay is more a matter of finalising details that do not involve equity, as I suspect that equity holders’ future has already been decided.

It is clear to see that Akorn equity holders are facing a large amount of issues across a number of fronts. Akorn has a debt load of $838 million and lenders will want to ensure that as much money is realised from Akorn and its assets as possible in order to pay the debt down. The Akorn Board is likely to want to settle as much of the debt from Akorn’s balance sheet as possible, in order to position themselves for future growth as a going concern and reduce the debt overhang.

Results for Q1 2020 show revenue of $205 million up 23% year on year, but a net loss of $257 million which compares to a net loss of $82 million in the same quarter of 2019. Their cash position decreased by $73 million in the quarter. When issuing these numbers the company raised "substantial doubts" about it's ability to continue as a going concern beyond a 12 month period. This included references to "recurring losses" and "net working capital deficiency".

Immediately following this earnings report, the share price responded positively and went as high as 36 cents a share. This is most likely due to the headline ‘adjusted’ quarterly earnings per share figure of 36 cents which seemed to indicate that Akorn was trading on a price/earnings ratio of below one as the shares were trading at circa 25 cents before the earning announcement. However looking more closely at the Q1 numbers, the headline result was $2.01 per share net loss and the 36 cents per share adjusted earnings was achieved after an adjustment of $302 million to net income for’ non-GAAP items’ including $267 million for ‘impairment of goodwill’.

Digging deeper into the SEC filing we find that the reason for this ‘impairment of goodwill’ is the failed sale process and the fact that this has heightened the company’s own doubts about its value.

During the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company entered an immediate Event of Default under the Term Loan Agreement for not having any bids in the Sale Process sufficient to pay all obligations under the Term Loan Agreement. This Event of Default triggered alternative milestones that, among other things, provide that the Company shall commence one or more cases under Chapter 11 (“Chapter 11 Cases”) of title 11 of the U.S. Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”). These events created significant uncertainty in our business that caused a significant decline in our enterprise value and resulted in the full impairment of $267.9 million of goodwill.

Other reasons for the recent share price volatility could be the hope for a ‘debt for equity’ swap which might also leave a small amount of equity in the future entity for existing shareholders. This happened recently with Whiting Petroleum (WLL) where the existing shareholders retained 3% of the new entity. I believe this to be unlikely for Akorn as the previous sale process has shown it is difficult for any path to return 100% of the debts owed.

Another reason for potential optimism could be that Q1 2020 numbers showed sales up $39 million representing 23% growth from the prior year quarter. However this includes $23 million of increased revenue in discontinued products primarily driven by an unapproved product that has since been discontinued. Therefore, this revenue will not continue into the future.

The company reported $9 million increase in organic revenues largely due to price increases of $21.6 million offset by volume decline of $12.5 million, or 8.2% of sales volume. My view is that this price led strategy is likely to have limited success in the future as Akorn operates significantly in the generic drug sector which has competitive threats and therefore greater price pressure from these competitors.

Many of these factors have led Akorn shares to trade at such a low level. However, if Akorn does file end up filing for Chapter 11 as outlined, its shares will likely trade far lower on the OTC markets (potentially at under 10 cents a share), displaying a large amount of downside to current levels. With the market cap of Akorn swaying around the $35 million mark, they are still overvalued in my view due to the high risk of a Chapter 11 filing.

This therefore, provides a short opportunity on Akorn at current levels. It is however is a highly volatile and irrational stock and so it is crucial in finding the best entry point. Due to the inability to predict a definitive time for Akorn to provide an update regarding lender negotiations and Chapter 11 (as it's a very fluid and dynamic situation - potentially taking weeks), it would be best to enter on temporary spikes (primarily above the 30 cents area).

Disclosure: I am/we are short AKRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.