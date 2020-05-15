Wilmar: A Rare Gem Thriving In The Crisis

After predicting in Feb 2020 that they would be relatively unaffected by the pandemic, the company may have been spot on.

Introduction

As much as Wilmar (OTCPK:WLMIF) (OTCPK:WLMIY) appears to be an agriculture company on its surface, similar to its large investor and US peer Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), it is a fully integrated producer of consumer end products that are derived from agriculture commodities.

This became even more apparent when Wilmar reported its Q1 2020 results. Coming off a record Q4 2019 and a very strong full year in 2019, with a record dividend paid, I was expecting Wilmar to return to earth in this report. Given the pandemic wreaking havoc on the global economy and supply chain, in addition to volatile commodity prices, I was expecting a gloomy report.

Q1 2020

Unlike US companies whose Q1 results only have a month or a few weeks of COVID-19 related results in them, most of Wilmar's Q1 was affected. Thus the actual numbers are just as important as the outlook and forecast.

The dynamic that emerged is that Wilmar saw absolutely outstanding growth in volume for their consumer products, to the tune of 34.8% percent growth. This was driven by increased demand for flour, rice, and cooking oil.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

However, commercial and bulk products, the types bought by restaurants, hotels, and other business entities fell 20%.

The company expects this to start to shift back the other way as lockdowns begin to ease in Q2. I would expect that consumers will still show 20+% growth over Q2 last year while commercial volumes will be still down versus last year but improve sequentially.

In terms of other financial metrics, pretty much everything was strong. Revenue increased 4.6% and cash flow from operations increased 14.8%. There was some noise on the bottom line, with net income falling 12.7% but "Core Net Profit" actually showing an increase.

This distinction was due to some paper accounting losses on the value of Wilmar's subsidies. What that means is that some investments in entities like a sugar venture in Indonesia, for example, that they do not fully control might have been revalued and had to be written down on the balance sheet, transferring a loss to the income statement. Their "Core Net Profit" metric likely takes these one-time accounting type losses out.

Looking forward

Palm Oil prices have always been a key metric for Wilmar, given that it is one of their key agricultural commodities that they both sell to themselves and process further and also sell to external third parties. The Q1 2020 results had a quick mention of slightly lower palm oil prices as a headwind. So far, in Q2, palm oil prices have had some volatility but remain relatively flat so far.

Given the new normal, I think palm prices should hold up well as unlike oil, we are still consuming and using products derived from or containing palm oil, backstopping the demand, and keeping the price stable.

Source: MPOC

Wilmar has run up some 10-13% in the past few days since releasing their results, indicating that the market is buying their story as a business that can thrive in this pandemic. And I am on board as well. It appears that Wilmar is navigating the challenges presented well, and as many of their products are necessities, that is exactly the kind of business you want to be in right now.

I could see a risk of a pullback in the stock on positive news of lockdowns easing and drug advancements in the fight against COVID-19, but I suspect it will keep a strong momentum until the end of the year on the back of a prolonged increased consumer demand.

Wilmar's valuation is good but not a slam dunk. The stock is now near the high end of its $3-4 trading range it has been in since 2017. It trades at a P/E of 14.45 with a yield of 3.23%.

Source: Bloomberg

I think the valuation is fair and is a good place to start to build a position slowly. Wilmar is the type of stock that most likely won't make you rich overnight but can serve as a cornerstone stock in a portfolio and give great exposure to areas of the world that may be further along than the US in defeating COVID-19.

Conclusion

A resilient business model that is seemingly doing better than ever during these uncertain times, a strong operating history, and no liquidity issues make a compelling case for owning Wilmar. Countering that is the fact that the valuation is just OK, due mostly to the fact that the stock hasn't sold off too much and has all but bounced back after reporting Q1 2020 results. I think it is a decent place to begin to build a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLMIF, ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.