It Never Hurts To Look

It is looking more and more as if the markets might look to retest some of the March lows, or at least scare us into thinking it will. With unemployment continuing to build, the fear of a second wave of COVID-19 and the craziness of the government spending/printing money, we find ourselves living in exciting times.

For the past several weeks I have not been a buyer of stocks - and I think the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP) is getting antsy; at least I think it wants to see me identify a few future new candidates while I await future market direction.

Stability Is First Priority

If you have followed recent dividend announcements, you will have to agree it has been pretty much a travesty. Many of the income investments that I follow have witnessed dividend cuts on the magnitude of 50 - 80 percent, and some have been eliminated entirely.

Now that most companies have completed their quarterly reporting and declared or adjusted dividends, I believe this is a good time to try to identify a few potential portfolio additions that include stocks and funds that have had good reports, maintained dividends, and potentially will continue to do so into the foreseeable future. Not an easy task!

The Search Is On

My goal is, and always has been to maintain a consistent income flow from the PPRP, and, for the most part I have been successful in doing this. Two sectors with which I am familiar and confident in holding are business development companies (BDCs) and closed-end funds (CEFs). As it happens, due to the March market swoon there are many candidates in each sector that are offering outsized yields due to declines in the underlying stock prices.

BDCs

In the past, I have included BDCs as an integral part of the PPRP portfolio. Over the last year or so positions in this sector have been purposely decreased as I have sought to raise cash. There are three that have come to my attention recently, all of which have reported decent earnings, and have maintained dividends.

Before I discuss these, I need to mention that while I possess a solid basic knowledge to evaluate BDCs, I must give credit to both BDC Buzz and Factoids, both of whom have probably forgotten more than I know about the intricacies of the sector. That said, let's look at my candidates.

TCG BDC, Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

CGBD reported a net asset value (NAV) that declined about 14 percent, close to the first quarter norm for BDCs. Their net investment income (NII) was $.42 versus $.43 for the previous quarter. They declared a dividend of $.37, the same as for the prior quarter, which was well covered by NII.

As far as loans that were on their watch lists for potential losses, these amounted to just over four percent.

CGBD at a price today (5/14) of $7.51 currently yields a ridiculous 19 percent. At its more normalized price in the low teens, the yield would be in the 10 percent range.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments.

In their recent quarterly report, PFLT reported NII of just over $.30, and a small NAV decline of just over six percent, both good numbers. Their NII exceeded the current dividend of $.285. PFLT appears to be underpriced at present levels. The present yield is just over 16 percent, at today's price of $6.93. This compares to a more normalized yield of about 10 percent if it were trading in the $10 - $11 range.

TriplePoint Venture Growth

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which include growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

TriplePoint Venture Growth recently reported quarterly earnings, highlighted by NII of $.41, a NAV of $12.85 per share, and declared a dividend of $.36, consistent with past dividends. The NAV decline was just under four percent. About three percent of the company's loans were on their credit watch list.

TPVG, at today's price ($8.02) yields about 18 percent. At a more normalized price of about $15, it would yield just under ten percent.

CEFs

As I have mentioned in previous articles, the closed-end fund sector has been ravaged; share prices have fallen and dividends have been cut. Those CEFs suffering the most have been the ones using leverage.

As a result, I have eliminated CEFs using leverage from further consideration - at least for the present time. I have followed one specific CEF as a candidate for inclusion in the PPRP.

High Income Securities Fund

The High Income Securities Fund (PCF) is a balanced income fund, seeking to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in debt instruments, convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks, using other closed-end funds and BDCs as investment vehicles. It could be characterized as a "fund of funds".

At its current price, PCF trades at a discount of over eight percent to its NAV. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.082 (increased in January from $0.048), for a present yield of just over 13 percent. The fund's effective leverage is miniscule at one percent (virtually nothing) and total fees are 1.18 percent.

About 60 percent of the dividend is classified as return on capital; however, with an increasing NAV, this would not be viewed as destructive.

The fund's holdings are about 60 percent in US securities and debt instruments, with the majority of debt having a duration of less than 10 years.

Conclusion

My immediate plans are to place each of the above on my watch list, and perhaps to nibble a bit should the markets turn upward. I'm in no hurry, as in the back of my mind I am still thinking there is a fair chance that we re-test the March lows.

Again, I would like to remind readers that none of these should be construed as buy recommendations, but if you have an interest in one, or more, I suggest you do the research necessary to decide if these are suitable to your portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.