Fiera Capital Corporation's (FRRPF) CEO Jean-Guy Desjardins on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mariem Elsayed

Thank you, Joan. Bonjour. Good morning. [Foreign Language] Welcome to the Fiera Capital conference call to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of 2020. On the call with me today are Mr. Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Vincent Duhamel, Vice Chairman of the Board; Mr. Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Lucas Pontillo, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer. We have also invited our employees to listen in on today’s call. All of you who are currently lockdown welcome.

Before we begin, I invite you to download a copy of today's presentation, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at fiera.com.

Note that the comments made on today's call, including replies to certain questions may deal with forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from expectations. I would ask you to take a moment to read the forward-looking statements on page two of the presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Duhamel.

Vincent Duhamel

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I wanted to start by thanking all of our employees for their remarkable dedication, outstanding professionalism and nominal collaboration over the last few months, which have been nothing short of extraordinary. We hope you and your families are doing well and we know that we will do whatever we can to help in these uncertain times.

I am now on slide three. March 31, 2020, AUM was $158.1 billion, compared to $167.7 billion, 169.7 billion, pardon me, at the end of 2019. The decrease was mainly the result of unpredictable capital markets environment, which negatively affected a AUM by $14.5 billion and mainly impacted our equity strategy.

Nonetheless, as a result of more significant global foreign equity, the unfavorable impact on markets was partially offset by 5.7 billion --$5.6 billion pickup from currency fluctuations. We also funded $1.7 billion in new mandate during the first quarter, which included over $600 million from institutional clients investing in global and Canadian equity mandates, as well as private alternative investment strategies.

Private Wealth clients contributed over $650 million during the first quarter and financial intermediaries in Europe and in the US invested $400 million across many of our strategy. We had gross redemptions of $4.9 billion of which half were from clients consolidating investment services providers or taking mandates in house. The remainder was spread out across mandates and consistent mainly of strategies generating lower average basis points.

Consequently, although net flows were negative in Q1, new mandates won from existing clients carried on average higher basis points than mandate loss. This pattern has been recurring in a significant way over the last several quarters and is indicated of the strides we have made in implementing the different initiatives of our 2022 strategic plan and our goal of becoming one of the top 100 asset managers in the world. For the last 12 months period ending March 31, 2020, we grew AUM by $13.2 billion or 9%.

On to slide four, since the firm was founded in 2003, our efforts have been focused on building a diversified investment platform capable of meeting our client's needs across economic cycles. Thanks to that diversity, we have been able to expand our sources of income across asset classes and top performing investment strategies, making our revenue streams more resilient.

Our alpha generating capabilities and our AUM diversification are core strengthening and stabilizing our revenue base. Just five years ago, almost 60% of our AUM was composed of fixed income strategies and almost nothing in private alternatives.

As of March 31, 2020, the percentage of fixed income is now at 47% and our expanding suite of alternative strategies are making up to 11% of our AUM. What's more, despite the risk up environment that you called on the first quarter our asset mix remained relatively unchanged from the end of 2019.

If you do the math, you'll see that equity AUM declined by 11% during the first quarter. Fixed income AUM declined by 4%. Against the backdrop of the record high level of volatility and uncertainty that tied the market change in the quarter, this results are an indication of our team's ability to generate alpha and win new mandates, as well as the currency diversification within our asset class.

Notably, our 80% of equity investments are outside of Canada. For all these reasons, the overall decrease in Fiera AUM was only 6.8% during the first quarter, which compares very favorably to our peer group. As of March 31, 2020, AUM in our private alternative investment totaled $13.3 billion, an additional $1.4 billion in committed capital.

Moving forward, we expect that additional high net worth investors will continue to allocate capital to private investments that offers significant lift volatility and lift the relations to traditional markets returns and in turn provide a compelling risk return profile.

Of note, to-date over 90% of our Canadian institutional clients that are invested in private alternative strategies are also investing in our public markets strategies, a testament to a diversified and competitive offer.

Furthermore, based on preliminary estimates, we expect that April 30th consolidated AUM should be above $167 billion, reflecting our investment teams’ significant outperformance. In early April, our Global Equity Fund’s institutional share class received a five-star overall rating from Morningstar. This rating is a measure of the Fund’s risk-adjusted return relative to 764 funds in this – in its category, World Large Stock.

To put that in context only 10% of the funds rated Morningstar are awarded a five-star rating which is very important for the financial alternative [inaudible]. While it is since [inaudible] to speculate on how markets will behave over the next two quarters, we are confident that our resilient merchant platform and top performing strategies will allow us to continue delivering for our clients.

I’ll now turn to – the call over to Jean-Philippe.

Jean-Philippe Lemay

Thank you, Vincent. I am now on slide five. During these uncertain times, our primary focus is the health and safety of our employees and keeping a close relationship with our clients in conjunction with ensuring the successful and seamless execution of our business continuity plans.

As such, with the exception of Hong Kong, all our teams around the world continue to work from home and we are optimizing the use of technology to engage with clients in new ways. The observed level of continued productivity, organizational development and focus on strategic projects during this period of time is a testament to our engaged and aligned teams across the globe towards our firm's mission.

In an effort to keep our teams informed, we are communicating with them on a weekly basis, sharing what we know when we know it. We held two virtual town halls with key members of senior management, giving employees an opportunity to ask us their questions firsthand.

We also set up a COVID-19 task force composed of employees and executives from different regions and divisions to review business continuity plans and proactively plan for different confinement scenarios. Thanks to the…

