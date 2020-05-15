WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF: We Prefer Its Larger Peer Funds

ETF Overview

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) focuses on small cap dividend stocks in the United States. DES tracks the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index. The fund has high exposure to cyclical sectors and hence may continue to underperform in the current recessionary environment and we suspect many of the stocks in its portfolio may be forced to cut their dividends. DES’ portfolio of stocks has an inferior growth profile than its larger peers and has underperformed in the past. Hence, we think it may be better to invest in large-cap dividend funds.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

High exposure to cyclical sectors

Although DES caps an individual sector to about 25% of the portfolio when it rebalances its portfolio every year, it has a high exposure to cyclical sectors. As can be seen from the chart below, financials sector represents about 26% of its total portfolio. This is followed by industrials’ 15%, real estate’s 14.1%, consumer discretionary’s 8.6%, materials’ 8.6% and energy’s 5.2%. These cyclical sectors represent over 77% of its total portfolio. On the other hand, defensive sectors such as consumer staples (6.9% of DES’ portfolio), utilities (6%), communication services (3.6%), and health care (1.8%) only represent about 18% of its total portfolio. This high exposure to cyclical sectors and low exposure to defensive sectors could result in fund overperformance when the economy is booming but could also result in fund underperformance when the economy is falling.

Source: WisdomTree Website

Since we are now in a recession that is caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 and that this recession could be a long one, many cyclical stocks in DES’ portfolio may experience lower earnings and this could result in dividend cuts.

Lack exposure to high growth information technology sector

Information technology sector only represent about 3.9% of DES’ portfolio. Technology sector is one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy. While many cyclical sectors such as materials, consumer discretionary, industrials, and energy sectors have been hit hard by the pandemic, technology sector has done quite well. Many companies are still benefiting from the trend towards digitalization as people implement social distancing and work from home. Therefore, DES’ low exposure to technology sector is not a positive one.

Small cap dividend stocks may not be the best place to invest right now

The outbreak of COVID-19 can last for at least 12 to 18 months until a vaccine is developed. Therefore, we believe this recession caused by COVID-19 has the potential to be a lengthy one unless COVID-19 can be controlled effectively. In this environment, it is important to invest in companies with strong financial ratings. Although not always, but in general small cap stocks have fewer financial resources than many mid cap or larger cap stocks. Therefore, stocks in DES’ portfolio will likely be more vulnerable than large-cap or mid-cap dividend stocks.

DES has an inferior growth profile than its larger peer funds

Let us now compare DES with its larger peers WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend ETF (DLN) and WisdomTree U.S. Mid Cap Dividend ETF (DON). As can be seen from the table below, DES’ P/E ratio of 13.66x is lower than DON’s 15.42x and DLN’s 17.02x. Simply by comparing the three’s P/E ratios may be misleading. DES’ lower P/E ratio is likely due to its inferior growth profile. As can be seen from the table below, DES’ sales and cash flow growth rates are inferior than DON and DLN's sales and cash flow growth rates.

DES DON DLN P/E Ratio 13.66x 15.42x 17.02x Sales Growth (%) 2.10% 3.33% 4.86% Cash Flow Growth (%) -1.09% 5.51% 6.54% Forward Dividend Yield (%) 6.35% 4.61% 3.64% Expense Ratio (%) 0.38% 0.38% 0.28%

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

Although DES appears to have higher forward dividend yield than DON and DLN, its total return lagged DON and DLN over the long term. As can be seen from the chart below, DES generated a total return of only 63.3% since 2010. This was much lower than DON’s 104.3% and DLN’s 164.4%. Therefore we think it may be better to pick mid-cap or large-cap dividend funds such as DON and DLN rather than invest in DES.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Based on our analysis, we believe small cap dividend stocks may not be the best place to invest right now. Hence, we think investors may want to seek alternative funds such as DES’ larger peers DLN or DON.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.