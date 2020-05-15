Google Tries To Ding Apple Again

It was about a year ago where I detailed how search giant Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) was potentially taking a shot at technology giant Apple (AAPL) in the smartphone space. Google launched a lower cost smartphone, by using mid-tier specs to come in at a lower price, which appeared to be a good shot at getting some hardware market share. This year, however, Google's plan doesn't seem to be as strong, with Apple's new iPhone entrant likely stealing the limelight.

(Source: gsmarena, seen here)

Last year's Pixel 3A smartphone started at $399, and it featured a screen size comparable to most new iPhones. While the processor wasn't top of the line, the camera offering was very strong, and a new smartphone of that size for that price seemed like a good deal. At that time, Apple's devices close to that price point were multiple years old, so even though not all Pixel 3A specs were top of the line, the overall phone was a better offering than the comparably priced iPhone 7.

This year, however, Apple came out with a new version of the iPhone SE, a smaller form factor phone that was originally launched in 2016. The "SE 2020" has a larger screen, comparable to the iPhone 8 but larger than the original, and features the top of the line processor found in last year's newly launched flagship iPhones. Apple came in with a $399 price point, allowing consumers to get a new iPhone at a very competitive price, even though I've admitted my disappointment with some of the SE 2020 specs.

A new rumor came out Thursday that seemed to shake up what many were looking for in the new Pixel. The 4a that's coming to market soon could be priced at $349 with 128 GB of storage, compared to most thoughts over time that were looking for it to be at $399 with 64 GB, which would be the same as the iPhone SE 2020. If true, would this be a last minute change due to Apple's offering? Another article out Thursday detailed that the Pixel's performance was nowhere near that of the new iPhone SE.

Perhaps Google has realized that it needs a more competitive offering, and thus the double storage at a $50 lower price point rumor makes sense. This comes after a holiday 2019 period where it appears that Google's top of the line Pixel's did not do well. Google has also lost two key Pixel executives, as there have been disagreements over phone features, including battery life. If Pixel sales are indeed struggling, it will be interesting to see if Google consolidates its efforts. There are some who only expect one version to be released for the Pixel 4a, as opposed to two sizes last year.

As a reminder, Google is not heavily reliant on phone sales for revenue. While every bit helps, the company's bread and butter is its search business. For Google, services are first and hardware is secondary. The Pixel line is a way to get users into the ecosystem, but some of these efforts have been half baked at times. Remember, some of the earlier Pixel phones were only available on one carrier, limiting the potential market. Google remains a niche player in this business, and perhaps even is going backwards at this point.

So what does this all mean for investors? Well, I think if you want to be invested in smartphones, you stay with the real financial leader, and that is Apple. Google took a shot last year, but it hasn't seemed to stick, and follow through efforts since seem to be lacking. The newest Pixel 4a rumors seem to suggest that Google now has to cut the price and double the storage, which tells you how impressive the iPhone SE 2020 offering is. While I know Google isn't looking for the Pixel to drive the majority of its efforts, you wonder if it is time to give up on being a niche player.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.