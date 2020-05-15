The Oil Market's Very Different, More Flexible, Less Inelastic

Fracking has rather changed this fundamental of the oil market, as we're seeing right now with the storage numbers.

This means that both high and low prices exist for a long time, when they exist at all.

The classical story of the oil market is that it's inelastic in the short term, elastic only in the long.

Inelasticity

It has long been a fundamental of any analysis of the oil market that both supply and demand are inelastic. The full technical phrase here is "inelastic with respect to price". The concept being put across is that how much we supply, how much we demand, of oil doesn't change very much when the price changes. To the economist everything is elastic in the long term because technologies and tastes change. But some things are this inelastic. Further, some things will be inelastic only in supply, or demand.

Oil is inelastic in both supply and demand. In the classical oil business of exploiting large reservoirs, it costs billions upon billions to get any oil at all. Then trivial amounts to gain the next barrel and so on. So, once you've started pumping all that investment is a sunk cost. Near whatever the price you might as well keep pumping as each extra barrel costs and extra near nothing but attracts some revenue. Prices have got to go really low to make it not worth continuing to pump from a conventional well.

On the demand side, sure, we drive a bit more when gas prices fall but real changes wait for the car fleet to turn over and so on. So, oil consumption is fairly inelastic with respect to price as well. Sure, it's pretty elastic to other things - gas consumption has certainly fallen, now the risk of the police shooting you for going for a drive has risen but that's a different matter.

All of which leads to that classical analysis of the oil market. As and when prices fall, they're going to stay low for some time, years. Because the reduction in supply is only going to be marginal and will really come from people not opening new conventional reservoirs - something that takes time to affect supply. When they're high they'll stay high for years for the same reason, more supply takes time to come online.

In both cases it takes significant time for consumer behavior to change.

Thus, we expect rather wild swings in the oil price and expect both the highs and lows to persist for some time.

Fracking changes this

It's not just fracking that changes this, certain of the oil sands projects are similar in effect. The base economics of the processes aren't like those of conventional reservoirs at all. Instead of very high fixed costs and very low marginal, we have processes that are a lot more like manufacturing - significant marginal costs to each barrel or unit produced.

Yes, I know, fracking is a near one time cost and all production is marginal revenue after that. But given the size of any one well and the life of significant - gushing - production the industry as a whole works this way, like manufacturing.

Oil production now stops - OK, some oil production now does- when prices fall. Equally, some oil production can be newly started quickly when the oil price rises. This puts boundaries on how low or high the oil price can be for any length of time.

For example, if the WTI goes over $80 a barrel, I think we're pretty clear that near every rig in the country is going to be hitting the Permian? And that at $10 a barrel near none of them will be? And everything in an economy happens at the margin as well. We're already seeing the effects of this that is.

Oil storage report

We have just had the oil storage report:

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 15.5 million barrels a day, down by 22.8% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 6.3 million barrels a day, down by 33.0% from the same period last year.

OK, so we're all using less oil. Yep, we thought so.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.4 million barrels per day last week, down by 321,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.3 million barrels per day, 26.1% less than the same four-week period last year.

OK, imports have fallen by about the same portion as total usage. Not exactly, but near enough. That's easy enough, if we've got lots of oil don't buy more. But then this bit:

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.7 million barrels from the previous week.

What? Hang on a moment. Oil went negative for delivery this month, didn't it? There was no storage left and there was this wall of oil to come from domestic production?

What happened?

(Crude oil inventories from Moody's Analytics)

Well, what happened is that we just found out that domestic production and supply of oil is much more elastic to price that we thought it was.

After weeks of massive builds, crude oil inventories fell last week, which should be a major stimulus for oil prices.

Yep, we've all been working on that old, classical, model. What's going to reduce the supply of oil is people not opening new reservoirs. Those already open are going to keep pumping. And it takes a year or three for peoples' behavior to change sufficiently to raise the price given the new oversupply.

Turns out this isn't true. Oil production technologies have changed and thus supply is more elastic with respect to price. People can curb production now when the oil price falls.

My view

This is all interesting from an intellectual viewpoint of course. But it's important for us as investors. Gluts of oil don't last any more. That makes those oil majors safer investments, as I've been saying. But the biggie comes in the future. Oil supply being more elastic means that high prices, if they ever return, aren't going to stay.

The investor view

For a half a century now the oil market has been one of boom and bust. This being inherent in the manner that both supply and demand are inelastic in the short term. This just does mean that minor changes in either lead to very large changes in price. The manner in which the basic extraction technology - at the margin, it's always the margin which is important - has changed means this isn't going to be so true in the future.

For us as investors this means the recent very low prices - $20 a barrel and below, even negative - aren't going to last, so don't invest like they're going to. It also means that if they ever soar again they're not going to stay up. I think it's very unlikely we'll ever again see oil above - inflation adjusted - $70 a barrel, not for any length of time. So, again, don't invest like we're going to.

In the short term this lack of supply piling up is positive for the oil majors and their dividend yields, as I've been saying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.