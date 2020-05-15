Value Investors Should Strongly Consider Scorpio Tankers

Intro

Despite a great Q1 earnings report and strong guidance for Q2 2020, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) has fallen over 10% and continues to trade at a deep discount to its NAV. With this, the clean tanker market remains incredibly strong and Scorpio's unique positioning will allow them to capitalize on exceptionally high LR1 and LR2 rates. Tanker stocks such as STNG have been trading inverse of oil, rather than on fundamentals. This inefficient pricing system should allow value investors to capitalize on a well-positioned tanker company that is chartering their ships at up to 10x that of 2019, paying down debt, and trading well below 50% of their NAV.

Inefficient Pricing

Since April 28th, STNG has fallen 34.86% while USO, a fund that gives investors exposure to the oil futures market, has risen 26.06%. Tanker stocks are trading on the sentiment of the overall crude oil market and investors are selling stock when the spreads in the WTI futures contracts tighten. If this is true, it makes absolutely no sense that STNG would be paired with other tanker stocks. They operate in the clean tanker space which includes refined products such as diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. All three of these products are still in contango and spreads have been widening, even with crude oil sharply increasing.

For instance, here is a graph showing the contango of diesel fuel:

Source: Data from CME

Scorpio's clean tankers are not only an option for short-term storage to profit off contango but also benefit from a diminishing fleet of LR2s that are able to carry clean fuel.

Management was quoted as saying:

Since August of last year, many LR2s decided to trade in crude oil. As we know, once these vessels dirty up, they cannot easily return to carry clean products. The shift of vessels has significantly tightened supply for modern LR2s."

This conveys that Scorpio is well-positioned to profit off a decreased fleet of LR2s and the contango seen in clean oil markets creating spot rates more than 10x 2019 averages.

Below is a picture demonstrating the demand for clean tankers.

Source: Tanker Market Report

Last week, LR2s were being chartered at $127.6k/day compared to just $18.9k/day in 2019. LR1s also have seen a significant increase in demand being chartered at $99.3k/day compared to $14.1/day in 2019. These astronomical rates were hardly even represented in Q1 earnings where LR2s averaged about $27k/day and LR1s averaged $20,000/day.

For Q2, Scorpio has locked in rates almost 2x of quarter one and still has exposure to the spot market which should significantly increase their average daily revenues. Even if rates rapidly fall, they have a support net of approximately 60% of their fleet being locked into very high charter rates.

Source: Q1 2020 report

Potential Issues

Although spot rates are high and Scorpio will see unprecedented revenues come Q2, the market has proven that there is almost no rationality attached to the tanker industry. It is trading on headline news and an increase in crude oil is seen as highly negative news for any oil tanker company. It is not a zero-sum game, but investors are pricing tanker stocks like it is. If this irrationality continues, the entire tanker sector could move much lower but should not discourage investors from entering this space. Specifically, for STNG, this is a long-term play that is focused on paying down debt and, hopefully, returning closer to its NAV which I will discuss in the next section.

Value Investing

Now to what I believe is the most striking metric in the entire oil tanker industry. STNG is, currently, trading at 45.3% of its NAV. Theoretically, if STNG were to sell all of their assets and pay down all their liabilities, investors would instantly be entitled to $37.05/share.

Now, why are they trading at such a discount? It is really hard to pinpoint an exact reason in this distorted market, but I believe STNG has been punished for prioritizing paying down debt instead of increasing its dividend. In their latest quarter conference call, management talked about the importance of paying down debt and emphasized how this would impact the long-term equity value of the company.

Looking at Euronav (EURN), the market has punished a high dividend-paying stock less than a company that is focused on deleveraging. This highlights the overall disdain for the oil tanker market and every company is affected, regardless of their long-term strategy. While this may be true now, Scorpio's plan allows them to pay down debt now while rates are high and deliver increased dividends in the future assuming above-average charter rates persist into 2021. Remember, Scorpio isn't implicitly reliant on the contango spread in crude oil increasing, but benefits from a smaller global fleet of LR2s and higher demand for clean oil tankers.

Conclusion

There is fundamental mispricing in this stock where it is being traded as an inverse oil fund and is being punished for its prudent deleveraging strategy all while charter rates are multiple times higher than 2019. When rationality returns to the tanker market, investors who bought STNG at a 55% discount to its NAV will be rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.