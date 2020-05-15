Scheid Vineyards: Why This Once High-Flying Value Stock Collapsed

Long-time readers know that I am focused on the beer, wine, and liquor sector. It has traditionally been one of the market's top-performing areas. You get companies with robust cash flows, recession-proof businesses, and healthy capital allocation decisions. At least most of the time. That being said, I haven't indiscriminately bought every stock in the industry. For example, I've avoided Constellation Brands (STZ) due to its uneven M&A track record, and passed on Anheuser-Busch (BUD) for its weighty debtload.

Then we have Scheid Vineyards (OTCPK:SVIN), a California winery that ran up in price a couple years ago and attracted considerable attention in the value investing community. The lack of liquidity and uncertain nature of their business model scared me off. And fortunately so, shares have since collapsed:

Data by YCharts

You are reading that chart correctly, Scheid stock did quadruple back in 2017-18. Equally impressively, since its peak, it has now lost 80% of its value and is now trading below where it did prior to the surge. So what's going on here?

A Hidden Gem?

For an over-the-counter microcap company, there's been a fair bit of attention to Scheid Vineyards over the past couple of years. In 2017, Dan Roller of Maran Capital published an exhaustive report recommending the company. It was a successful trading call in the short-run. Roller's report came out with the stock at $38/share in 2017, and shares subsequently tripled.

Roller was far from the only value investor to get excited about the stock either. In early 2018, Aaron Edelheit of Mindset Capital published a report suggesting that the stock had a Net Asset Value of $200 per share. Blogger Walnut Avenue Value wrote up the stock early in 2019 as well. And there have been various discussions about Scheid on Twitter and other internet platforms. It's quite a bit of interest for a winery that is merely the nation's 33rd-largest as of last year.

And Scheid certainly is the type of stock that would benefit more than usual from a dose of public attention, thus sparking the huge run in the share price. Until a couple of years ago, the company didn't even publish financial information – it was a so-called dark company. This made it virtually impossible for most investors to form an opinion of the firm. Two years ago, the company started publishing income statements again, and that combined with all the laudatory fund manager comments sent the stock into overdrive.

Alas, the company's operating results haven't kept up with the story that had been powering the stock, leading to an utter collapse in the share price over the last year. After this dramatic round trip, is Scheid cheap again?

The Bull Case

In general, starting with the Maran Capital article, the idea has always been that Scheid was worth far more than its share price simply based off its land and other hard assets. The different bulls on the stock came to different NAV estimates for Scheid, but in general, they all felt it was worth at least $100/share - and quite possibly a lot more - thanks to the value of the land and other fixed assets.

Attach that to a half-decent operating business, and things should turn out well, right?

The operating business is where the trouble started, however. The company had long produced grapes to sell to other winemakers. But in recent years, Scheid has started to transition toward making its own branded wine, on which it should have higher profit margins. That's the idea anyway. During this transition, the company stated that its intention is that:

“By 2025, Scheid Family Wines will become one of the most recognized wine producers in quality, innovation and sustainability in the world.”

This article from February 2019 by author Low Tide Investments has a detailed explanation of the new business plan. Low Tide also suggested that Scheid was a deep value play with minimal downside and potentially substantial gains to be had. Given the subsequent share price development, there's potentially a huge margin of safety here if the original thesis still holds.

Growing Pains

Unfortunately, this business transition is off to a rocky start. For the fiscal year that ended in February 2019, Scheid lost an impressive $8.93 per share. That was, it should be noted, despite revenues growing 6% over the same period. The company blamed higher production costs and weakness in the bulk wine market for the large operating loss.

Maran Capital, the original firm to back Scheid, updated its investors on the Scheid investment following the lackluster earnings. Maran wrote that:

[W]e did not sell any during the quarter. Recent operating results have been weak, although the asset value which provides a large margin of safety remains intact. The company released new appraisal values in their recent shareholders letter, which confirmed my base case liquidation value between $160-200/sh. Additionally, the company seems to be getting closer to monetizing their ancillary Greenfield residential/commercial real estate, which I think is worth $10+/sh. Over time, the operating results will ultimately have to inflect in order for my upside scenarios to be realized, but in the fifteen year build-out of the branded wine business (from 2010-2025, say), it isn’t surprising that they would run into a hiccup during one year.

I find this last bit to be a cavalier comment. This “hiccup” was equal to nearly 20% of the company's market cap (at that point) on an annualized basis. Also, if you accept the author's view that the Greenfield land they are selling is worth a gain of $10/share, they would blow through nearly the entire proceeds of it in just one year operating the money-losing winery. I struggle to simultaneously see how the Greenfield property being worth $10/share was a major upside catalyst but now losing $9 per share in 2019 running the winery is just a hiccup.

It's also scary that this branded build-out may take 15 years – if you have a company trading at now $22/share losing nearly $10/share in operating losses every year, you run out of time long before the 15-year turnaround is complete.

Fellow Scheid investor Greenhaven Road Capital also maintained their position in the company despite the sour operating results. In their Q3 2019 letter, Greenhaven wrote that:

Another type of bet in our portfolio is the balance sheet play. Put simply, the assets of the holding should more than cover the average price that we pay for our shares. For example, the land and equipment at Scheid Vineyards cover the current share price by more than 3X – or to put it another way, shares are trading at one-third of replacement cost. I am not a huge fan of the 30-cent dollar and don’t want an entire portfolio of discounted merchandise, but I think there is a different risk profile for balance sheet investments.

Scheid's Dry Spell Continues

Unfortunately for these investors, Scheid has not been able to turn things around since 2019. Through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2020, Scheid has managed to lose $8.10 per share. This means that the losses are in fact accelerating; Scheid only lost $6.21 per share over the same period of 2019. While the company continues to try to pivot to branded wines, it still has its bulk business as well.

And things there are difficult. According to one report, wine prices are heading to their lowest levels in years and some excess grapes are even going into brandy production rather than wine due to the oversupply. Wine demand had grown for 20 consecutive years through 2015, so vineyards planted aggressively in the 2010s, getting bumper crops at the end of the decade while wine demand plateaued. Unfortunately, Scheid was part of the group of vineyards that made major investment plans just as the cycle started to go south.

This leaves Scheid as a company losing something around $10/share every year during this downturn in the industry, all while it is trying to pivot its business model with no certain guarantee of success. Meanwhile, there's a substantial amount of debt - they did a $100 million issuance in 2018, and pay $5 million annually in interest. That's a huge amount of liability against the current market cap of just $21 million.

While they don't report balance sheet data with their quarterly financial results, the information above should be enough to show that the situation could become challenging for them particularly if the coronavirus slowdown causes a significant revenue shortfall this year.

Takeaways From Scheid's Amazing Rise And Fall

Scheid is a fascinating case in that both the bull and bear arguments can be correct to a large degree at the same time, and seem compelling. I do believe that if you sold Scheid outright or started liquidating the land, you'd get a lot more than the current $22/share. The bullish theses around the stock seem well-supported and with capable due diligence around the land valuations in particular. Theoretical net asset value of the company is likely way north of where it trades now.

If you, as an activist investor, had some way to force this ending into existence, in fact, you'd almost certainly make money. On a sum of the parts basis, you're getting a ton of value per share.

But the bear case is equally strong. The company lost more than $8/share through the first nine months of this fiscal year. $8/share! Annualized, even pre-coronavirus, they were on pace to lose more than $10/share. How long are you willing to lose half your market cap every year to keep running a struggling operating business? And, of course, if you were losing $10/share a year during good economic times, what is going to happen now? I'd also point out that this is a most unfortunate time to try to raise capital, be it via the capital markets or by selling off land.

I end up favoring the bear case for a simple reason. In sum of the parts investments, the value of your parts should ideally be going up every year. Dan Roller of Maran Capital hinted at this in his original pitch for Scheid, saying that:

Today [mid-2017], it is anything but a loss-making, capital-destroying venture. SVIN is a growing, well-run, asset-rich, vertically integrated wine company that can be purchased for an extreme discount to a conservative appraisal of its intrinsic value.

However, it actually was making losses, even then. For fiscal year 2018, Scheid was deep into the red except that it had a major tax benefit that caused it to have positive EPS. It earned a gross profit of $15 million, but had $19 million of SG&A and other overhead, resulting in a big negative margin ex-taxes. Losing $4 million on $15 million of sales is not a healthy business, and management was changing strategy to try to improve things. Uncertainty was high, and as such, a large discount to NAV would have been appropriate.

Why a huge discount to NAV? Simply put, if there's no reason to think that a liquidation is coming soon, then what's your catalyst to make money? Sure, the land may be worth $100 or $125 or whatnot per share, but if there's minimal chance of realizing that over the next 10-20 years, what good does it do you?

Ask yourself: What incentive does the family have to sell the business and maximize value for outsiders rather than continuing to operate it and hope to realize their dream of being one of the nation's most well-known wine labels? Your priorities are not necessarily the same as theirs.

If the business is generating profits and growing book value, you greatly increase the odds of something good happening if you hold on long enough. But in this case, the business seems pretty lackluster (downright lousy based on 2019's results in fact). That $100/share of theoretical value is going to melt off something like $10/share every year the way things are going now. And the value destruction could go much faster depending on their liquidity situation; if they have to sell assets or issue stock down here, things could get messy in a hurry.

There's a case for buying luxury assets and holding on – things like sports franchises tend to produce more profits from price appreciation rather than operating income. But there's a big difference between owning a trophy asset that generates steady if modest cash flow, and owning a relatively undifferentiated asset (a nation's 33rd-largest winery) that is generating large recurring operating losses.

Scheid is a great case study in doing your own due diligence on an idea, and exploring what can go wrong rather than immediately rushing into a stock once you see a compelling pitch or two for it. Twitter user Wexboy Value aptly summed up the situation, noting that bull theses for Scheid described in elaborate detail how the company should have been run, but not what the management team was actually doing. In theory, there was a great story at Scheid Vineyards, but once you kicked the tires, it turned out to actually be a poor investment.

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.