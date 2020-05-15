Global Oil Inventories Build Less Than Expected As Supply Loss Surprises

Overall, global oil inventory builds will have likely peaked in April with May showing a flat overall change. There's still a big overhang of oil-on-water to work through, but with lower global supplies, this should be worked off completely by the end of Q3.

US oil production is likely to bottom at around ~9 mb/d before ticking higher in July, but this is ~3.5 mb/d off from the levels we observed in March.

A big reason why global inventories have built far less than expected is because production shut-ins have surprised to the upside.

Global oil inventories have built far less than expected so far. High frequency data also showed onshore + oil-on-water crude draining ~51 million bbls last week.

Lower demand = lower exports

That was the topic we tried to hammer away in the first half of March when Saudis decided to declare a price war on the rest of the world. In the history of the oil market, there was never an event where a price war took place simultaneous to a demand shock. Every instance of demand shock was responded unilaterally by the Saudis to cut supplies, so this was an unheard-of event.

The general thinking was that if the Saudis were going to launch a full-on price war in the midst of a demand shock, then all they are doing is taking a growing piece of a shrinking pie. In this case, because demand is so much lower, exports will drop. Now we are seeing the repercussions of Saudis' action in April via much lower export volumes in May.

As refineries loaded up on super cheap Saudi crude, most of these are being held on water via floating storage.

But as demand overall picks up in the coming months, this will drain the floating storage first. First, however, we need to see oil-on-water move even lower.

But even taking into account the delta in oil-on-water, which includes floating storage, global oil inventories aren't building anywhere near consensus estimates.

OECD inventories have only built ~190 mbbls since early March. Total oil inventory builds including oil-on-water are less than ~500 mbbls since March.

With OECD inventories likely topping out around ~3.1 billion bbls, the overhang isn't anywhere near the figures put out by consensus in early March.

Based on real-time data we received for onshore global inventories and oil-on-water, global crude inventories actually dropped ~51 million bbls last week.

This is in large part because global supply response has been much faster than people anticipated.

We can thank a large part of that to the US shale producers. Once wellhead prices sink below the operating cost per barrel for that well, that well gets shut-in. We heard all sorts of cute arguments about how producers are irrational and won't shut-in production, but these arguments fail to comprehend that if the wells continue to operate, they will keep burning cash.

So even if the producers are irrational, the banks aren't. The producers would be burning away proved reserves while simultaneously draining the bank account. This is why production shut-in has happened so fast, and another reason why analysts that were looking for historical analogs were completely mistaken. There has never been a period in time where oil prices have been this low for this long adjusted for inflation.

As a result, we are in an unprecedented period. Not to mention, none of the refineries wanted the crude, so many of the fixed take or pay agreements were waived given the crazy circumstances the market is in.

At the moment, IEA has US oil production bottoming out around ~10 mb/d while EIA has US oil production bottoming out at ~10.75 mb/d.

We may see US oil production fall to as low as ~9 mb/d first before picking up from that level. We will need additional data points to confirm this, but the drop in production so far points to ~9.44 mb/d. And the latest Genscape Cushing data shows a draw of ~3 mbbls from last Friday to this Tuesday, which indicates production shut-in to be very large.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.