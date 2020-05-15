Undervalued BDC Due To Market Fear, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Has A Lot To Offer

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) published its results after the bell on May 11, 2020. The next morning, PFLT's stock price went from $6.81 (last trade previous day) to $7.061 (first trade of the day), a 3.7% increase. The closing trade of the day was $7.35, an increase of over 7%. Why did the company's stock increase by more than 7% in one trading day, and then fall back to its original value the next day? After my analysis, I continue to believe that fear and lack of understanding are the principal reasons that PFLT is undervalued and suffering from high market volatility.

Understanding ASC 820 And It Effects

PennantPark's management alerted us to the importance of a decision that they made a couple of years ago to use the ASC 820 valuation framework to mark-to-market their liabilities. In their financial results, they mention that by using the ASC 820 framework, they were able to reduce the volatility of the company's NAV during this volatile market. According to the 1Q20 transcript, if it were not for the mark-to-market provision, the NAVPS would have been $11.10 and not $12.12. To be honest, up until this past quarter, I had ignored the fact that they value their debt at fair value. In my valuations, I kept debt at the same amount as their last earnings report.

The company's statement about NAVPS being $11.10 if it was not for their accounting decision got me to thinking. The reason that investments are based upon fair value is to let investors know how much the company's investments are currently worth on the open market. In an article written after the crash of 2008, a FASB spokesman said that "if banks (financial institutions) did not mark their bonds to market, investors would be very uncertain about asset values and, therefore, reluctant to help recapitalize troubled institutions.

Fast forward to May 13, 2020, and we see PFLT is trading in the low seven dollars range, yet its NAVPS is $12.12. It seems that investors are still very uncertain about asset values even with fair value accounting. The difference between these two amounts doesn't seem like much but multiply it by the number of shares outstanding. The difference is $198.5 million, a sum that even Warren Buffet and Bill Gates would stop to pick up if it was on the sidewalk. With such a massive gap between NAVPS and stock price makes me question why investors are so uncertain about asset values. I have two theories on this phenomenon. My first theory is the subjectivity of the inputs used, and my second one is the wide speculation of where interest rates will go.

The input used to calculate the fair value of a Level 3 category asset or liability is subjective, as I mentioned earlier. Level 3 is where there are no observable inputs, and management uses its judgment to value the asset or liability. PFLT's investment portfolio is 100% in the level 3 category, and 82.2% of its liabilities are also in the same category.

Source: 2Q20 Financial Results

In September 2019, the investments where the company uses an enterprise market value valuation technique had an average EBITDA multiple of 13.83x, and in this quarter, it was 8.17x. The company devalued these assets by 5.66x. The weighted average input for assets using the market yield valuation technique went from an average of about 8.5% to an average of 9.2%. The change in these inputs resulted in a 5.6% depreciation of PFLT's investments. In my opinion, a 5.6% discount does seem a little low compared to what has happened in the market.

My second theory is that there are disagreements on how much the sky will fall between those individuals who are screaming that it is falling. Analysts around the world are saying that the only way out of the crisis is by the Fed making interest rates negative. FYI, I remember hearing the same discussions in 2008 and 2009.

Source: Company financials plus my calculations

The most important part of my above analysis is the heat map that I created by comparing the assets' and liabilities' fair value to their costs. The heat map shows the evolution of the assets and liabilities and identifies which asset or liability is more sensitive to a downturn in the economy. Before this quarter and the pandemic, over 80% of their investments were valued higher than their costs. During the same two periods, the company's total debt was devalued by 1.3% to 1.4%.

Then, in 2Q20, all of PFLT's investments were significantly devalued, and so were their debts. Asset-backed debt and cash and cash equivalents were the ones that suffered the least from the market downturn according to my heat map. The fact that they suffered the least means that cash is invested very conservatively and that the 2031 asset-backed debt probably has rock-solid covenants and guarantees.

According to the heat map, the non-controlled, affiliated investments seem to be the riskiest loans in PFLT's portfolio as their fair value is more than 50% less than its cost, in 2Q20. The non-controlled, affiliated investments asset was already at a 36% discount in 1Q20 and had a 14% discount in 4Q19. Taking into account the past devaluation of these assets, I believe that these assets were already in trouble before the pandemic, and they will probably get worse in the future.

Portfolio Discount Factors And Risks

3Q20E 2Q20A 1Q20A 4Q19A 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 0.9019 0.9440 0.9943 0.9970 DISC FACTOR (Qtrly) 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.250 DURATION (Qtrly) 1.65% 1.78% 1.88% 1.94% RFR+SPREAD (Qtrly) 49.46% 24.10% 0.42% -0.70% DEFAULT RATE 0.95% 1.450% 1.910% 2.090% 3M LIBOR 6.50% 7.00% 7.40% 7.60% W. AVE. YIELD 5.55% 5.55% 5.49% 5.51% LIBOR SPREAD

Source: Company financials plus my calculations

I used the company's fair value and cost data to calculate the average input used to value their asset portfolio. To perform this analysis, I assumed that the average portfolio duration was 0.25, that the 3-month USD LIBOR was the reference rate and that the LIBOR rate used was from the last trading day of each quarter.

Going back to how far will interest rates fall. During the company's 2Q20 earnings call, they mentioned that the average LIBOR floor for 90% of their portfolio was 1%. This information will be used later on. The conversation about floors sparked my curiosity about another issue. What is their average spread? So, I took the company's weighted average yield and subtracted the 3-month LIBOR rate from it. I notice that the results over the past three quarters were almost the same, 5.5%. The slight deviations in spread could be due to changes in the portfolio or calculation error or both. Since it is so small of an error, I will assume that this is the average portfolio spread, and I will use it to predict future earnings ((LIBOR rate + spread) x 0.25 x portfolio value). The default rate, as in the table, was originally my random error term. Then, I noticed that in the 2nd quarter, the error term was 24.1%, which was close to the default rate for CCC bonds that I saw on one of my friend's terminals at work. Even if the number I found is a coincidence, it is equivalent to using a risk spread of 6.025% plus 3m LIBOR, which would still be a value with an unknown origin.

So, I ran with my default rate theory and found that in 2009 CCC/C rate bonds had an annual default rate of 49.46. I used this value (or 12.37%) as the risk spread or default rate if I may. With all of the above information, I arrived at an estimated discount rate for the whole portfolio in the next quarter should be 0.9019. This assumes that the 3m LIBOR rate will be 0.5% weighted at 10% plus 1.0% weighted at 90%, which gives me 0.95%. Remember that I said that 90% of the company's portfolio has a 1% floor, that is why I weighted the 0.5% and 1.0%.

Source: Company financials plus my calculations

The values in blue are my estimates for 3Q20. Included in my estimate of the portfolio's fair value is the non-accrual of all of the non-controlled, affiliated investments, which, even I feel, is exaggerated.

Conclusion

The most important thing to take out of this analysis is that even with extremely pessimistic estimates, the company's current stock price is significantly undervalued, in my opinion. The next important thing to remember is that a majority of what is affecting PFLT's NAV is unrealized gains and losses, which means they are reversible. According to my estimates, the NAVPS for the company, if the above losses and gains are not realized, would be $12.92. Taking into consideration the new information and perspective that I have, my updated target price is $11.16, which is $0.64 less than my last target price.

The BDC industry is known for its investments in middle-market companies. Middle-market companies seem to be the most affected by the pandemic. Before the COVID 19 outbreak, PFLT was actively positioning its portfolio to be among the least risky in the BDC industry. Even with a well-diversified portfolio and low non-accrual loan incidents, that does not prevent PFLT from suffering from market crashes. The inputs used to mark-to-market their assets and liabilities are based upon management's assumption, which might not be congruent with that of the market.

Please follow me via Seeking Alpha for analysis of Brazilian and Food Industry Stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.