Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF: An Industrious Opportunity For The Taking

Industrials have not had a healthy look during the coronavirus pandemic. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) saw a 56% drop in its price in March. It has, however, managed to claw back from its 52-week low, generating a return of 29% in just over a month. Even still, the ETF is 28% below its 52-week high. With the economic activity getting back on track, the ETF should establish itself with a further upward trend and present an opportunity for investors. The top five holdings include Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) and 3M Co. (MMM), which account for ~26% of the total holdings. The ETF is ideal for investing in companies that are leading players and have competitive advantages. While the current situation would have taken a toll on the profitability of these companies, companies like 3M have fared well in generating revenues from their Health Care segment, which is massively in demand. The level of diversification is also high, considering the largest holding accounts for 5.8% of the total.

In terms of sector exposure, Aerospace & Defense is the top exposure of 21.8%, followed by Machinery (18.6%), Industrial Conglomerates (14.6%), and Road & Rail (12.9%). If you're looking for an ETF to take advantage of the upswing in global economic activity, this fits the bill.

A high-level analysis of holdings should clarify why there is a potential upside in the ETF. The average P/E of the fund is close to 16x, which is below the S&P average of ~20x, indicating that there is scope for further value to be realized in this fund. The top five holdings have mostly beat the Street estimates, and while Q2-20 may be muted, there is a possibility that these stocks can make a strong comeback shortly. The Q1-20 earnings also show the resiliency exhibited by these top players, and companies like Lockheed have even maintained its 2020 guidance with respect to its earnings and revenue.

Another feature of this fund has been the steady increase in dividends that it has been generating for its investors. The trailing 12-month dividend yield stands at 2.55%, with a five-year growth rate of 8.62%. While the yield may not be high in comparison to other dividend yield funds, the rate is significant when considering the falling interest rates. A stable payout in the near future is possible if we consider the composition of the funds taking into account the liquidity available. As of Q1-20:

Cash in $bn Current Ratio Union Pacific 1.1 0.82 Honeywell 7.7 1.30 Lockheed Martin 2.0 1.23 Raytheon 8.0 1.23 3M 4.2 1.65

Except for Union Pacific, each of the top 5 holdings has a current ratio higher than one indicates that the liquidity of these companies is healthy. The amount of cash in the balance sheet is also indicative that the dividend distribution should continue. If the projections are to be believed, then the dividend should continue to grow or at least remain stable for 2020. The fund has already declared a quarterly distribution of $0.40 in March.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF also reports an annual expense ratio of 0.13%, which is significantly lower than most of the funds in this category. Most of the shares in the portfolio have followed a typical pattern similar to the broader index, a steep fall in March, an initial recovery followed by a flat trajectory. While it may seem that the holdings have a high correlation, the varied products that each company has to offer are broad and the inherent diversification is large. Even the top 5 holdings have industry diversification:

Industry Union Pacific Railroads Honeywell Industrial Conglomerates Lockheed Martin Aerospace and Defence Raytheon Aerospace and Defence 3M Industrial Conglomerates

There are, of course, risks to these industries. Aerospace & Defense companies are going to have trouble during the pandemic getting back up to speed, and everyone knows how down Boeing (BA) is right now. There is a risk that the economic recovery takes longer than expected, and that would hurt the potential of many companies in the industrial sector. An example of recent volatility in the sector is concerning, especially for mature companies. However, I think much of the risk remains in the price here, and there is plenty of upside available.

To summarize, XLI represents a fund with undervalued stocks that have a proven track record. The consistently growing dividend and low expense of the fund should also be a feather in the cap that investors should not overlook. While things may take time to settle down as a consequence of the pandemic, it is the constituent shares of XLI that are expected to get the ball rolling in the economic revival process. Take advantage of lower prices while you can, in order to sell high later.

