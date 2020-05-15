Aurora Cannabis: Transformational Quarter

The stock is appealing here with cash burn reduced and the market cap at only $817 million now.

As Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) plunged to new multi-year lows with the market focused on the reverse split, the Canadian cannabis company surprised the market with a big March quarter beat. My previous research warned about the negativity surrounding the reserve split and the chance for a big rally following the March results and signs of reaching adjusted EBITDA positive. The rally into the $7s leaves the stock still at an appealing valuation.

Image Source: Aurora Cannabis website

Revenue Boost

In the investment world, not much is better than a company beating revenue targets. Only a few weeks ago, Aurora Cannabis kept guidance for revenues slightly above the C$66.6 million reported in the December quarter.

The revenue boost in FQ3 was broad-based with recreational cannabis jumping C$8.0 million from the launch of the Daily Special value brand. In addition, Germany medical cannabis sales returned with international sales were up 125% or C$2.2 million sequentially. In total, net cannabis revenues were up C$17.0 million to C$69.6 million.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ3'20 earnings release

The company saw total net revenues reach C$78.4 million, up C$11.8 million for the prior quarter. At this point, the sequential revenue totals are far more important than anything that occurred compared to 2019. The cannabis world is a lifetime away from the growth at all costs of prior years.

Cost Controls

No matter what happened on the revenue trend, the key to the Aurora Cannabis story is the ability of the company to implement their cost control plans. Investors need confidence the company can actually follow through on the transformation plan to reduce operating expenses to between C$40 million and $C45 million.

The stock is far more investable when expenses are normalized to the new cannabis realities. The industry has plenty of growth initiatives with new retail stores and Cannabis 2.0 products to satisfy investor growth desires, but the growth has to be profitable now to reward shareholders.

For FQ3, SG&A expenses were C$75 million, but the current run rate is down to C$55 million. The goal is to reduce operating expenses to at least below C$45 million while now including the R&D expenses of C$5.6 million in the goal.

With revenues of C$74.8 million in the last quarter and solid adjusted gross margins of 54%, the company has gross profits of C$31.9 million. Aurora Cannabis is near breakeven levels here heading into FQ4.

The company was able to crush adjusted EBITDA by $34.4 million to reach a C$45.9 million loss in the quarter. With another C$30 million reduction in SG&A costs in the current quarter, Aurora Cannabis will easily get the EBITDA losses below C$10.0 million before any boosts from additional revenues or higher gross margins.

The company remains on track for FQ1'21 (September quarter) for positive EBITDA. The biggest question is ultimately cash flows.

For FQ3, Aurora Cannabis burned an incredible C$154.6 million in cash. The key here is finally to get FQ4 spending down to minimal levels. The company spent C$73.7 million on capital spending in the last quarter and is tracking below C$25.0 million in the current quarter.

The nearly C$50 million reduction in capital spending in the current quarter along with the C$30 million reduction in SG&A spending will wipe out more than half of the cash burned during the last quarter. The other issues, mainly debt and interest payments, place a reasonable cash burn target for the current quarter of only C$50 million.

Aurora Cannabis ended the quarter with C$230.2 million in cash, up C$73.9 million sequentially, and the company now appears to have the cash to fund operations for the next few quarters. The reduced need to continually raise cash via the ATM is a very positive sign.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ3'20 earnings release

With the stock trading around $7.50 in initial after-hours trading, Aurora Cannabis is only trading at $0.625 pre-split. The stock has a market value of only $817 million now providing an attractive valuation with these solid FQ3 results.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market should quickly shake off the reverse split negativity and reward shareholders from here. The company smashed FQ3 results and is now set up to reach positive EBITDA. Aurora Cannabis heads higher here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.