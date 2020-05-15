Intuit: Betting On Consumers At A Turbulent Time

The shares have held up strongly in 2020 so far but we think a prolonged downturn could hurt small businesses more than others, thus impacting one of Intuit's core segments.

Intuit (INTU) is the leading player in consumer tax and small business applications. With its acquisition of Credit Karma, the company has further expanded into consumer finance. However, we think the current torrent of events will likely impact Intuit more so than other software names. The shares have recovered strongly since the initial market selloff but we think the optimism has rendered risk/return profile unattractive at the moment.

Consumer and Small Businesses

Intuit's bread and butter has been its suite of software that helps consumers file taxes and assist small businesses manage their finances. The company's most famous products include its TurboTax and QuickBooks, both well-known products with significant market shares in their respective domain. Both products aim to help customers become DIY and less dependent on traditional services such as manual tax preparations and bookkeepers. Compared to other software giants such as Adobe (ADBE) and ServiceNow (NOW), Intuit's target customer base comprises primarily of small businesses and individuals. In the 2019 investor day, the company laid out its vision including growing its core segment in small businesses and consumers. This distinction has played to its favor during the 11-year bull market as the economy expanded and consumer confidence remained high. However, the impact of COVID-19 will undoubtedly impact the small business segment and consumers harder than large enterprises. Given this distinction to other software companies, one should expect that Intuit's financial performance will fluctuate more in relation to its reliance on the economy. Its business model also means that its revenue visibility is lower due to the challenges facing its core customers when compared to vendors that target large corporations.

Intuit has achieved outstanding growth with a consistent execution track record. The company expects to grow its core segment by 10-15% revenue over the long term but the pandemic has brought unexpected short-term challenges. In the corporate update from May 7, 2020, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance and took down its fiscal 2020 Q3 guidance due to the impact from COVID-19 and the extension of the tax filing deadline to July 15. Intuit expects its consumer group, which houses its tax-filing software, to see a 15% revenue decline from last year primarily due to the extended tax deadline. As a result, it is conceivable that a majority of the lost growth will be regained in the fourth quarter. The small business segment has not seen too much impact thus far but the struggling private sector could result in weakness in this segment in the coming months. We think management's decision to suspend its 2020 guidance reflects the high level of uncertainty in its businesses.

Doubling Down On Consumers

In February this year, Intuit announced the acquisition of Credit Karma for $7.1 billion. The deal further extends Intuit's reach into personal finance and will add a popular platform with 100 million members and 37 million monthly active users. Credit Karma reported $1 billion of revenue in 2019 and has a growth rate of ~20%. The acquisition is really meant to double down on Intuit's presence in consumer finance which is a fast-growing segment. People are increasingly looking for ways to manage their own finances using technology, instead of the traditional wealth management services provided by banks or funds. Similar to Robo-advisors platforms, Credit Karma is a powerful brand in consumer finance, covering a wide range of services including credit score, credit cards, loans, and financial literacy.

While TurboTax remains Intuit's primary consumer-facing product, it does have a platform called Mint that helps consumers track credit scores and manage personal finances and budgets. Credit Karma and Mint have significant overlap and the consolidation will likely see both platforms unify, or more likely folding Mint into Credit Karma. The acquisition will position Intuit as the undisputed leader in personal finance platforms.

Despite all the positive attributes of the deal, we also think the current crisis will bring outsized impact to Intuit's consumer segment due to its dependence on the economy. Specifically, the pandemic has resulted in bigger impacts on consumers and small businesses. Larger corporations with strong access to capital will weather the storm more easily. However, for small businesses such as private retailers, restaurants, gyms, the impact could be devastating and that translates into headwinds for Intuit. Although Intuit is better insulated from the impact compared to certain vendors due to the critical nature of its products, we think it will face a bigger challenge in the coming quarters compared to enterprise-focused software companies.

Financials and Valuations

Intuit currently has a market cap of $75 billion and trades at an EV/2021 Sales of 9.1x. The stock is reasonably valued given its lower growth rates than peers. The company has historically grown at high single digits or low teens as its markets are more saturated and mature. It competes aggressively with competitors in the tax domain which includes H&R (HRB) and Thomson Reuters (TRI). The fierce competition limited Intuit's pricing power in the consumer tax segment and it has to rely on volume and product innovation for growth. We think one of the key reasons for its Credit Karma acquisition is to add another growth engine in a fast-growing segment. Unlike consumer tax, personal finance is a much larger market with more growth potential. The price paid of ~7x revenue is also lower than its own trading multiple.

Intuit has performed strongly in 2020 despite the macro headwinds. The company is among the top performers in our peer set. We think the outperformance at Intuit was likely due to its strong fiscal 2020 Q2 results that saw market share gain at the consumer tax business and good margin. However, we think the pending acquisition of Credit Karma and Intuit's focus on small businesses could result in higher earnings volatility compared to other software peers. As a result, we felt Intuit's strong performance to date has already priced in certain optimism that might prove immature if the economic recession prolongs to damage the small business segment severely.

Looking Ahead

Intuit has dominant market shares in consumer tax and small business financial software. Its pending acquisition of Credit Karma adds an established platform and management team to expand its presence in the high-growth personal finance category. While the company will likely be transformed through the acquisition, we also think its reliance on the small business segment could result in more headwinds compared to its enterprise-focused peers. Thus, combined with its strong 2020 performance to date, we think it is prudent to be patient and await clarity on the pandemic, broader economy, and impact on consumers and small businesses before investing.

