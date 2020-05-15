Don't Lock Your Money Up In CoreCivic

At first glance, CoreCivic Inc (CXW) would seem to be an attractive investment, especially for income investors seeking a high yield. This diversified government solutions company makes money in three sectors: CoreCivic Safety (Prisons), CoreCivic Community (residential reentry centers), and CoreCivic Properties (primarily leasing buildings to the federal and state governments). Before further examination, government contracts would seem to imply stable income for the immediate and longer-term horizon. However, upon closer inspection of the company's finances and price history, it becomes clear that this is not a company that investors should invest in, in the near future.

Dividend

The most prominent benefit of investing in CoreCivic is their meaty dividend. As of this writing, the $1.76 annual dividend represents a yield of 16% when compared with the price of $10.33. CoreCivic is a REIT, and thus required to pay out ninety percent of its earnings. So as is often the case with REITs, the dividend payment is large. The yield has been made all the more substantial by the recent price drop of the stock. At its current trading price, the stock is trading at more than 57% off its 52 week high price of $24.38 reached in June of 2019.

The history of the dividend is also solid in the years since 2012. The payment has ranged between $.53 (in 2012) and a high of $2.16 (in 2015), with average yields ranging between 2% and 9.4% in that time.

Year Dividend Average Annual Yield 2020 1.76 (est.) unknown 2019 1.76 9.4% 2018 1.72 7.7% 2017 1.68 6.0% 2016 2.04 7.8% 2015 2.16 6.4% 2014 2.04 6.0% 2013 1.97 5.7% 2012 .53 2.0%

What's more, the payment appears to be secure. According to their quarterly earnings call, the company has $335 million of cash on hand, and immediate access (if needed) to another $155 million in credit. While their earnings and revenues are under pressure, the company does appear to have the funds to cover dividend payouts. However, CFO David Garfinkle stated that the board of directors would analyze the financial situation regarding July's dividend payment, in June, based on business realities at the time.

Business Headwinds During COVID-19

CoreCivic's Safety, the largest division of the company, is experiencing headwinds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their largest customer, the US Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, which represents approximately 28% of their total first quarter revenue has reduced their capacity utilization due to a change in their border and immigration enforcement stance in response to COVID-19.

In addition, according to CEO Damon Hininger,

Utilization trends for the United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and most of our state partners have modestly declined as a result of COVID-19. This is due to disruptions in the criminal justice system as the number of courts in session and prosecutions have declined and with many state and local government agencies deciding to release certain offenders to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

As such, the company has seen a one month decline in compensated beds of 2000 (or roughly 3%) between the end of March and the end of April. The company states that they presume these problems will not result in long term changes to revenue, but that they cannot be sure of the length of the current COVID-19 situation.

Another key concern that bares mentioning, is Mr. Hininger's statement that the current shutdown is likely to affect state tax revenue and could affect state budgets in a way that could affect earnings.

CoreCivic's Community division makes up 5% of the company's net operating income. This segment provides housing for residents serving the last portion of their sentences and for those whom have been diverted to them as an alternate to prison or jail sentences. This segment is also having revenue declines due to the COVID-19 situation.

According to CFO David Garfinkle,

Like our safety segment, the disruption in court hearings as well as an overall desire to minimize movement within the system have resulted in a reduction in the number of referrals to our community facilities. Additionally, some of our government partners have transferred certain residents assigned to our reentry facilities to nonresidential statuses such as furloughs, home confinement or early releases to create additional space for enhanced social distancing within our reentry facilities.

In addition, some residents of the community centers are not able to contribute the portions of their subsistence payments that they would normally be responsible for. This is due to the curtailment of work programs that would normally make this possible. If the various government agencies fail to supplement these payments, this would result in a loss of revenue.

A Business Bright Spot

CoreCivic Property, the leasing arm of the company, proved to be the only real bright spot reported in the current business climate. Segment revenues, accounting for 12% of the company's total net operating income are stable. The segment's 57 properties include 45 that are leased to the federal government, through the General Services Administration, and 7 leased to state agencies. The vast majority of this segment's revenue (99%) is generated through leases with the federal and state governments. As such, they "do not expect any rent concessions, lease modifications or any bad debts".

Financials

When I am looking for longer-term investments I like to see financials that grow consistently overtime. My ideal is a company whose revenues and earnings grow year after year in a predictable way. As an example, look at the table below with recent numbers for UnitedHealth Group (UNH):

UnitedHealth Group 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue Per Share 164.86 194.16 208.67 234.94 254.63 Earnings Per Share (Basic) 6.10 7.27 10.95 12.45 14.55 Dividends Per Share 1.88 2.38 2.88 3.45 4.14

While the numbers are not necessarily going to be growing without fail every year, in a company like UnitedHealth Group, the key financial figures do grow in the vast majority of years. This makes it possible to predict future earnings (and other financials) with some degree of certainty and to make long-term investment decisions based on that information.

CoreCivic simply is not that type of company. Their financials bounce all over the place in an unpredictable manner. Look at the following table showing their numbers as a point of comparison.

CoreCivic 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue Per Share 15.33 15.76 14.95 15.45 16.64 Earnings Per Share (Basic) 1.90 1.87 1.51 1.34 1.59 Dividends Per Share 2.16 2.04 1.68 1.72 1.76

The revenue is more consistent than the other figures, but is not growing in a predictable manner. Both the EPS and the Dividends per share bounce around a good deal. This is not the predictable growth that I like to see in my investments. While it does not necessarily mean the company is in real trouble, it does make predicting future results with any certainty very difficult, and for me it is a red flag.

Unimpressive Total Returns

My biggest concern with investing in CoreCivic is the uninspiring total return over the past 5 years and 10 years when compared to the S&P 500. When making any investment, one thing to consider is the opportunity cost. By putting my money in stock WXY, I am not able to invest it elsewhere. The money is locked up, and not available for other more profitable investments. When it comes to deciding whether or not to invest in CoreCivic, I cannot see a scenario, where their poor total returns can be compensated for, even by their impressive dividend. Examine the charts below.

In both the five year and 10 year time horizons, the total return of the S&P 500 trounces the total return of CoreCivic. This is all the more daunting when considering that these figures include the effects of CoreCivic's large dividend.

In addition, the price action is poor in every time horizon I examined.

CoreCivic 1 week 1 month 6 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Price Performance -10.49 -14.06 -33.87 -52.37 -68.95 -69.87 -50.24

Price movement like that totally eliminates the benefit of the rich yielding dividend. Even at today's yield of 16%, to make this a wise investment, one would have to be sure that the stock has bottomed and absolutely cannot go any lower. Otherwise, the dividend in no way protects the likely loss of shareholder value that is represented by the poor price performance. Yet there is no real way to know that for sure. If one were to invest today to capture the 16% dividend, and the stock returned to its 52 week low of $8.33, more than 19% below the current price, the dividend would still leave the investor holding a potential total loss of 3%.

For me, the money would be better invested in safer stocks that offer a better total return. The attractive dividend is not worth the risk.

Opposing Possibilities

There are a few factors that argue in favor of this company, and against my overall thesis. While I do not believe these factors can overcome the fundamental flaws I see in this company as a potential investment, they should be discussed.

In reading and listening to the earnings call, it became clear that the company genuinely cares about the well-being of its employees. CoreCivic is rolling out a "Hero Bonus" payment for its employees that have been working during the COVID-19 era, including those mandated to stay at home due to COVID-19. They are also expanding and improving health benefits and paid time off for their employees during this time. Companies that are so loyal to their workforce often inspire extreme loyalty and a willingness to go above and beyond in those employees. That can be a huge difference to the success of the business and the bottom line. It seems likely that this company does have such employee dedication.

Another factor to consider is that much of the company's revenue is locked in for longer periods of time. CoreCivic has multi-year contracts with government agency's that give them some certainty concerning longer-term business trends. Because of such contracts, business setbacks, like COVID should be survivable.

Finally, there is a real possibility of political events driving up revenue. The current administration has taken a more aggressive stance toward immigration at the U.S. / Mexico border, than many previous administrations. This has resulted in more incarceration, and thus more revenue for CoreCivic, since so much of their revenue is tied to ICE detainees. Should President Trump be reelected, it is possible (if not likely) that these immigration actions would continue and possibly expand. This could certainly lead to revenue growth for CoreCivic.

Summary and Strategy

CoreCivic does have many positives in its corner. They are in businesses (prisons, reentry communities, and real estate) that will always fill a need. They have longer-term contracts with government entities that mean that a good deal of their revenue is secure even in difficult economic times. They have business diversification across the three segments to further prevent economic events from taking down the company financially. They have a very rich dividend yield of 16%. Finally, they likely have a loyal and dedicated workforce, that likely will do all they can to make the company successful.

However, these positives simply are not enough to make the company a sound investment, when faced with other options that are safer and will yield a better total return. I am not willing to invest in this company, when that money could be invested in stronger and more predictable companies.

Even though their core businesses should be able to continue to generate strong revenue into the future, they are currently experiencing headwinds in two of their three divisions.

CoreCivic's financials have been inconsistent in the last several years. They do not have the type of predictable revenue, earnings, and dividend growth that makes predicting the future success of companies easy. As such, it is difficult if not impossible to analyze where the company will be financially in 5 or 10 years. Even the large dividend yield does not provide a sense of security when considered in relation to the uncertainty of the stock price over its history. A 16% return is not enough to make up for the 57% drop in price from the 52 week high.

Most importantly, the total return of an investment in this company has trailed the total return of an investment in the S&P 500 in the past 5 and 10 years. Considering that the S&P is seen by many as a proxy for a safer investment (through index funds), the lower return of CoreCivic means that it represents a less profitable investment that is also less safe. Safety can be reduced in exchange for a more profitable investment, if one goes into the transaction knowing the risks. However this company offers poor returns and less safety. That is not a transaction I think is wise for any investor.

Investing Plan

As I have made clear, I do not believe that this is a company that represents a sound investment. I cannot and do not recommend that you buy this for an investment in the short or long-term.

However, it is also not a company that I would recommend shorting (at least on the fundamentals). While some companies are clearly short-able, CoreCivic's fundamentals are not bad. They are just very unpredictable and not worth the risk when compared with other options. I would not recommend a short position based on the fundamentals alone. Such a decision would need to be made in relation to technical analysis.

While I would not initiate an investment in this company, if you already own this stock, I would not panic. It is relatively close to its 52 week low of $8.33. This low also represents the low for the last 20 years. As such, it is probably worth holding for the time being. I am assuming that you are down a great deal from your initial investment. I would not increase the size of your position. Rather wait for the stock to rise, and then begin to trim off some of your shares as the opportunity presents itself. Additional money could be generated by selling naked puts at $8 or below. The current price of the September $8 put is $0.65. If you pursue this path, do it carefully. The fact that the strike is below the 20 year low does not make it bulletproof. I would strongly recommend that you work toward shrinking, and eventually eliminating, your position in this company. Don't do it in a panicked manner that will cripple your investment account. However, do begin to move toward the exits. The money could be invested far more profitably elsewhere.

We are all seeking our best returns. CoreCivic will not lead you to those. So I will invest elsewhere.

