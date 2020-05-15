Microchip Trading More Reasonably, And With Future Margin Leverage

Book-to-bill was strong at 1.17x and channel inventory is low, but underutilization remains a challenge and management was realistic about the near-term outlook as order pushouts and cancellations begin.

Quality has never been my issue with Microchip (MCHP). I like this leading player in microcontrollers (or MCUs), but valuation has often been more difficult for me. Since my last update, though, the shares have underperformed the chip sector by about 10% and the valuation is a little more appealing. Microchip certainly has elevated debt, but I expect the company to continue generating robust cash flow and I like the company’s market exposures on balance.

Microchip isn’t a clear-cut bargain, but then I wouldn’t expect that with a company that has leading share in some tough-to-crack markets (like MCUs). I’m more interested in the valuations of chip companies more leveraged to power (namely STMicro (STM) and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY)), but as a quality MCU and analog play, Microchip is at least worth monitoring.

Better Than Expected Results Ahead Of A Sharp Correction

Microchip had tipped its hand about a month before reporting earnings, but fiscal fourth quarter (calendar first quarter) earnings still came in better than expected. Revenue was a slight beat relative to sell-side, while gross margin beat by nearly a point and operating margin beat by a point and a half.

Revenue rose 9% year over year and was basically flat on a sequential basis – semiconductor results have been all over the place, but this was a pretty good performance for Microchip’s peer group. The large MCU business did alright, with revenue down 3% yoy and up 6% qoq – comparisons are complicated by different reporting structures, but Infineon, STMicro, and Texas Instruments (TXN) also saw some sequential strength in their MCU businesses.

Analog revenue declined 4% yoy and rose 1% qoq, which also looked roughly consistent with the group. FPGA revenue was down 1% yoy and up 4%, and Microchip’s FPGA is too different from Intel (INTC), Xilinx (XLNX), and Lattice (LSCC) to allow for meaningful comparisons.

Better-than-expected gross margin was basically stable, down 20bp yoy and up 50bp qoq. Operating income was flat yoy and up more than 7% qoq, with operating margin up 20bp yoy and 150bp qoq to 36.6% (non-GAAP). Underutilization of the company’s fabs remains a challenge, with another underutilization charge this quarter ($14 million versus $17 million in the prior quarter, and inventory remains about 12 days above the long-term median (though down 7 days from the prior quarter).

Bracing For Impact

Microchip is in for a challenging stretch given the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the global economy. Management’s guidance for the next quarter wasn’t bad relative to expectations, and distributor inventories are low. Even so, I believe it is quite possible that the company will see negative year-over-year comps every quarter in this next fiscal year, though the sequential comps should turn positive in the December quarter.

Book-to-bill was a strong-looking 1.17x for the March quarter, but management acknowledged that they’re already starting to see order pushouts and cancellations. That the company is seeing weakness in end-markets like autos, industrial, and consumer appliances isn’t surprising in the least, nor is the relative strength in areas like data center and medical, with Microchip leveraged in the latter case to products/applications like ventilators and monitoring equipment that are very much in demand right now.

I don’t expect Covid-19 to make any meaningful dent in major long-term trends/drivers like 5G infrastructure, vehicle electrification, advanced ADAS adoption, factory automation, AI/machine learning, or IoT. Likewise, I expect data center spending to remain healthy for the foreseeable future. I could see Covid-19 delaying some 5G installations and possibly pushing out the launch of some hybrid/EV models. I could also see companies reluctant to invest in capex for factory automation and consumers reluctant to spend on big-ticket appliances in 2021, but again, I think these are short-term interruptions.

Longer term, the main opportunity here remains driving better utilization and exploiting opportunities to combine existing expertise and market share in MCUs with analog and FPGA products and to leverage that into new opportunities like IoT. While the MCU market remains highly competitive, Microchip has been a share-gainer of late, including meaningful gains in the 32-bit space where it has historically been more of a laggard.

The Outlook

Operationally, I don’t have much to quibble with, as I think management is doing what it can to manage the balance between utilization and inventories, as well as its cost structure. Management has already implemented some cost-cutting measures (including executive pay cuts and pay cuts and rotating furloughs for factory workers) that should help. I also liked the late March decision to retire some of its convertible notes; by making this cash and stock offer when the share price was below $61, Microchip secured a little dilution today instead of more dilution tomorrow. It’s not a huge deal, but it’s a little detail type of thing that I like.

I don’t expect Covid-19 to have a profound long-term impact on the company, and I still expect long-term revenue growth around 4% to 6%. As utilization improves (and as Microchip makes further programs integrating past deals), I expect improvement upon what are already good margins, driving adjusted FCF margins into the 30%’s over time and FCF growth in the high single digits.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted free cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, I think Microchip is more or less fairly valued. That does NOT mean that I’m saying Microchip can’t or won’t go up further (I’m expecting long-term annualized returns in the high single-digits), but it means that today’s valuation isn’t leaving “free money” on the table. There are certainly worse things than buying/holding the stocks of quality companies at reasonable prices, but with more undervalued opportunities elsewhere in the space, Microchip is more of a “wait and watch” name for me now.

